Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polymetal International    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL

(POLY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/26 11:35:05 am
1177.5 GBp   +1.16%
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Appointment of new Head of IR
EQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Vitalbond)
EQ
09/23POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Vitalbond)
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Vitalbond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Vitalbond)

27-Sep-2019 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Polymetal International Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

?

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Mr. Alexander Mamut

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Moscow, the Russian Federation

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Vitalbond Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Nicosia, Cyprus

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

23/09/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

26/09/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

 

 

Below notifiable threshold

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

0.331%

(1,546,203 shares)

3.66%

(17,221,064 shares)

3.991%
(18,767,267 shares)

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

 

 

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional information:

 
         

 

Place of completion

Nicosia, Cyprus

Date of completion

26/09/2019

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 21493
EQS News ID: 881057

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881057&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL
02:05aPOLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Vitalbond)
EQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Appointment of new Head of IR
EQ
09/23POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Vitalbond)
EQ
09/19POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Polymetal recognized in DJSI for the second consecutiv..
AQ
09/18POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : recognized in DJSI for the second consecutive year
EQ
09/17POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Issuance of new shares
AQ
09/17POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Ovoca Bio plc - 2019 Interim Results
AQ
09/16POLYMETAL : Issuance of new shares
EQ
09/13POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : - Sustainability linked loan with Societe Generale
AQ
09/13POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Exchange rates for interim dividend payment
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 152 M
EBIT 2019 768 M
Net income 2019 528 M
Debt 2019 1 399 M
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,82x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
Capitalization 6 825 M
Chart POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Polymetal International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 14,02  $
Last Close Price 14,52  $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Chief Executive Officer
Ian David Cockerill Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Sergey Aleksandrovich Cherkashin Executive Vice President-Business Performance
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL43.25%6 841
BHP GROUP LTD8.82%117 915
BHP GROUP PLC5.03%117 915
RIO TINTO PLC11.68%87 458
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.57%87 458
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.31%31 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group