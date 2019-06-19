Log in
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL

(POLY)
Polymetal: Voro plant fully certified under International Cyanide Management Code

0
06/19/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Voro plant fully certified under International Cyanide Management Code

19-Jun-2019 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                     LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

19 June 2019

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Voro plant fully certified under International Cyanide Management Code

The Voro plant has become the second Polymetal gold production operation to be certified as being in full compliance with the International Cyanide Management Code (Cyanide Code) as both a gold mining company and separately as a cyanide transporter by the International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI).

Polymetal became a signatory to the Cyanide Code as a mining company in 2016 and as a cyanide transporter in 2018, and an independent third-party auditor has recently completed an audit of the Voro Operation and Supply Chain which confirmed that the operation maintains full compliance with the Cyanide Code's Principles and Practices.

Earlier in May 2019, the Amursk POX plant, another Polymetal production, became the second gold production operation in Russia and FSU which has been certified ICMI.

The Summary Audit Report and Auditor Credentials Form are available in Polymetal's Mining and Transportation Signatory Page on the ICMI website at https://www.cyanidecode.org/signatory-company-categories/polymetal-international-plc-cyprus and https://www.cyanidecode.org/signatory-company-categories/polymetal-international-cyprus.

About ICMC

The Cyanide Code is a voluntary industry program for companies involved in the production of gold and/or silver using cyanide and companies producing and transporting this cyanide. It was developed under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme by a multi-stakeholder Steering Committee. The Cyanide Code is intended to complement an operation's existing obligation to comply with the applicable laws and regulations of the political jurisdictions in which the operation is located.

Code signatories commit to follow the Code's Principles and implement its Standards of Practice, and to have verification audits of their operations conducted by independent third-party auditors within three years of their initial application, and every three years thereafter to evaluate continuing compliance with the Cyanide Code. Operations will be certified if found in compliance with the Code, and may be de-certified if determined to be out of compliance with the Code.

About Polymetal  

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media

 

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Leonid Fink

Viktor Pomichal

+44 20 3727 1000

Polymetal

Eugenia Onuschenko

Timofey Kulakov

Michael Vasiliev                  

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1476 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Morgan Stanley

Andrew Foster

Richard Brown


Panmure Gordon

Charles Lesser

James Stearns

+44 20 7425 8000

 

 

 

+44 20 7886 2500

RBC Europe Limited

Marcus Jackson

Jamil Miah

+44 20 7653 4000

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS RELEASE MAY INCLUDE STATEMENTS THAT ARE, OR MAY BE DEEMED TO BE, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF THIS RELEASE. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE WORDS "TARGETS", "BELIEVES", "EXPECTS", "AIMS", "INTENDS", "WILL", "MAY", "ANTICIPATES", "WOULD", "COULD" OR "SHOULD" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS OR, IN EACH CASE THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR BY DISCUSSION OF STRATEGIES, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ALL INCLUDE MATTERS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS. BY THEIR NATURE, SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL THAT COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE COMPANY'S PRESENT AND FUTURE BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH THE COMPANY WILL OPERATE IN THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THERE ARE MANY FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED IN SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 10551
EQS News ID: 826925

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 048 M
EBIT 2019 734 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Debt 2019 1 380 M
Yield 2019 5,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,12
P/E ratio 2020 9,62
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 5 267 M
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Group CEO & Executive Director
Robert Michael Godsell Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Officer
Konstantin Periklovich Yanakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL9.54%5 113
BHP GROUP LTD17.32%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC18.99%123 200
RIO TINTO30.76%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED32.15%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN23.87%34 068
