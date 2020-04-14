Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Day and ESG Investor Presentation

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 14 April 2020

Polymetal International plc

Analyst and Investor Day and ESG Investor Presentation

Polymetal will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day and ESG Investor Presentation in the format of conference call and webcast on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR DAY

During the call, Ian Cockerill, Chair of the Board, Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide an update on Polymetal's corporate governance, strategy and mid-term growth outlook, including the discussion of COVID-19 impact on the business.

The event will begin at 9:30 London time (11:30 Moscow time). To join the call please dial:

From the UK:

+44 330 336 9401 (local access)

0800 279 4827 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 929 477 0630 (local access)

866 519 2796 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 705 9270 (local access)

8 10 800 2796 5011 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 944968

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428investorday.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 6172067, from 16:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 28 April, till 16:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 5 May 2020. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428investorday.

ESG INVESTOR PRESENTATION

During the call, Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, Daria Goncharova, CSO, and Tracey Kerr, Chair of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, will discuss the ?ompany's efforts to improve its health and safety metrics, reduce environmental footprint and effectively engage with employees and local communities.

The event will begin at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time). To join the call please dial:

From the UK:

+44 330 336 9104 (local access)

0800 358 6374 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 646 828 8374 (local access)

800 581 5838 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 213 1765 (local access)

8 800 500 9271 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 292084

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428esg.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 1333242, from 18:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 28 April, till 18:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 5 May 2020. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428esg.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and a top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

