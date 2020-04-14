Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polymetal International plc    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Day and ESG Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Day and ESG Investor Presentation

14-Apr-2020 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                          LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

14 April 2020

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Analyst and Investor Day and ESG Investor Presentation

Polymetal will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day and ESG Investor Presentation in the format of conference call and webcast on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR DAY

During the call, Ian Cockerill, Chair of the Board, Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide an update on Polymetal's corporate governance, strategy and mid-term growth outlook, including the discussion of COVID-19 impact on the business.

The event will begin at 9:30 London time (11:30 Moscow time). To join the call please dial:

From the UK:

+44 330 336 9401 (local access)

0800 279 4827 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 929 477 0630 (local access)

866 519 2796 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 705 9270 (local access)

8 10 800 2796 5011 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 944968  

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428investorday.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 6172067, from 16:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 28 April, till 16:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 5 May 2020. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428investorday.

ESG INVESTOR PRESENTATION

During the call, Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, Daria Goncharova, CSO, and Tracey Kerr, Chair of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, will discuss the ?ompany's efforts to improve its health and safety metrics, reduce environmental footprint and effectively engage with employees and local communities.

The event will begin at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time). To join the call please dial:

From the UK:

+44 330 336 9104 (local access)

0800 358 6374 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 646 828 8374 (local access)

800 581 5838 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 213 1765 (local access)

8 800 500 9271 (toll free)

 

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 292084

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428esg.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 207 660 0134 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 1333242, from 18:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 28 April, till 18:00 Moscow time Tuesday, 5 May 2020. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://webcasts.eqs.com/polymetal20200428esg.

About Polymetal 

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and a top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media

 

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Leonid Fink

Viktor Pomichal

+44 20 3727 1000

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Andrew Foster

Richard Brown


Panmure Gordon

James Stearns

+44 20 7425 8000

 

 

 

 

+44 20 7886 2500

RBC Europe Limited

Marcus Jackson

Jamil Miah

+44 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 58032
EQS News ID: 1020779

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1020779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PL
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Analyst and Investor Day and ESG Investor Presentation
EQ
04/09POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Fodina)
EQ
04/01POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : and Blackham Resources Strategic Alliance and Offtake ..
AQ
03/31BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED : - Alliance for Gold Concentrate Project Development..
AQ
03/31POLYMETAL : Polymetal and Blackham Resources Strategic Alliance and Offtake Agre..
EQ
03/27POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : sold Sopka assets for a total consideration of RUB 800..
AQ
03/26POLYMETAL : Sopka assets sale
EQ
03/23POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Fodina)
EQ
03/23POLYMETAL : Notice of 2020 AGM
EQ
03/20POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Investment to gain 9.1% stake in Tomtor
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 460 M
EBIT 2020 1 046 M
Net income 2020 771 M
Debt 2020 1 337 M
Yield 2020 5,05%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
EV / Sales2021 4,03x
Capitalization 8 844 M
Chart POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Polymetal International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 18,10  $
Last Close Price 18,80  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian David Cockerill Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Officer
Konstantin Periklovich Yanakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC26.36%8 894
BHP GROUP-0.57%93 500
RIO TINTO PLC-14.43%80 922
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-32.69%22 338
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.57%14 075
FRESNILLO PLC11.59%6 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group