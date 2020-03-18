Log in
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
Polymetal: Annual Report 2019 and Sustainability Report 2019

03/18/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Annual Report 2019 and Sustainability Report 2019

18-March-2020 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                     LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

18 March 2020

 

Polymetal International plc

Annual Report 2019 and Sustainability Report 2019

Polymetal International plc publishes its Annual and Sustainability Reports for the year ended 31 December 2019.

In compliance with Disclosure Guidance & Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.1, Polymetal announces that Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("Annual Report") has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. ?he full Annual Report for those shareholders who have requested it will be posted with mailing of 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting in due course.

The DTR require that any information in the Annual Report which is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a half-yearly financial report should be announced in full. Such information has been published by the Company in its preliminary results announcement on 4 March 2020, and is available on the Company's website via this link.

Furthermore, the Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been published on the Company's website today. The report outlines our approach to integrate leading sustainability practices at operations. It also covers our performance results and achievements. The qualitative and quantitative data disclosed in the Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards  (GRI SRS), Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard (SASB Standard) published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). PwC performed the independent limited assurance of the information prepared in accordance with the GRI SRS and SASB Standard.

Copies of all the above documents are also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/disclosure-center/annual-reports/#year-reports

About Polymetal 

Polymetal International (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and a top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media

 

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Leonid Fink

Viktor Pomichal

+44 20 3727 1000

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Morgan Stanley

Andrew Foster

Richard Brown


Panmure Gordon

James Stearns

+44 20 7425 8000

 

 

 

+44 20 7886 2500

RBC Europe Limited

Marcus Jackson

Jamil Miah

+44 20 7653 4000

 

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 52893
EQS News ID: 999627

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=999627&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
