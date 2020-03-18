Polymetal: Annual Report 2019 and Sustainability Report 2019

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 18 March 2020

Polymetal International plc

Annual Report 2019 and Sustainability Report 2019

Polymetal International plc publishes its Annual and Sustainability Reports for the year ended 31 December 2019.

In compliance with Disclosure Guidance & Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.1, Polymetal announces that Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("Annual Report") has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. ?he full Annual Report for those shareholders who have requested it will be posted with mailing of 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting in due course.

The DTR require that any information in the Annual Report which is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a half-yearly financial report should be announced in full. Such information has been published by the Company in its preliminary results announcement on 4 March 2020, and is available on the Company's website via this link.

Furthermore, the Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been published on the Company's website today. The report outlines our approach to integrate leading sustainability practices at operations. It also covers our performance results and achievements. The qualitative and quantitative data disclosed in the Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI SRS), Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard (SASB Standard) published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). PwC performed the independent limited assurance of the information prepared in accordance with the GRI SRS and SASB Standard.

Copies of all the above documents are also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/disclosure-center/annual-reports/#year-reports

About Polymetal

Polymetal International (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and a top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

