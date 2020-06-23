Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polymetal International plc    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Savchenko)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Savchenko)

23-Jun-2020 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

 23 June 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Vitaly Savchenko

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Sale of shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price

Volume

Total

£15.00

10,000

£150,000.00

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Price

Volume

Total

£15.00

10,000

£150,000.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

2020-06-19

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 71075
EQS News ID: 1075493

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1075493&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PL
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Savchenko)
EQ
06/16POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Report on payments to governments for the year 2019
AQ
06/15POLYMETAL : Report on payments to governments for the year 2019
EQ
06/09POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Alexander Nesis)
EQ
06/04POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Issuance of new shares
AQ
06/03POLYMETAL : Issuance of new shares
EQ
06/02POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Mosionzhik)
EQ
05/27POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Sova Capital)
EQ
05/20POLYMETAL : TR-1 Notification (Sova Capital)
EQ
05/18POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Exchange rates for final dividend payment
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 537 M - -
Net income 2020 850 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 5,12%
Capitalization 9 041 M 9 000 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Polymetal International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,61 $
Last Close Price 19,16 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian David Cockerill Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Officer
Konstantin Periklovich Yanakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC28.28%9 000
BHP GROUP-9.15%112 849
RIO TINTO PLC0.50%93 282
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.61%27 944
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.70%18 348
FRESNILLO PLC27.27%7 108
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group