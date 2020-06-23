Polymetal International plc (POLY)

Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Savchenko)



23-Jun-2020 / 09:00 MSK

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

23 June 2020 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vitaly Savchenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Polymetal International plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares



JE00B6T5S470 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Total £15.00 10,000 £150,000.00 d) Aggregated information Price Volume Total £15.00 10,000 £150,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

