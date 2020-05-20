Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Sova Capital)
20-May-2020 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuerof existing shares to which voting rights areattachedii:
Polymetal International plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to thenotification obligationiv
Name
Sova Capital Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, EC2V 7RS, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
12May 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
18May 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.085
2.967
3.05 (14,399,772)
471,791,037
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
1.57
1.49
3.06 (14,399,769)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00B6T5S470
399,772
0.085
SUBTOTAL 8. A
399,772
0.085
B 1:Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financialinstrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
Number of votingrights that may beacquired if theinstrument is
exercised/converted.
% of votingrights
Lending out (repurchase agreement)
Open end
4,000,000
0.848
Lending out (repurchase agreement)
12.06.2020
10,000,000
2.120
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
14,000,000
2.967
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financialinstrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of votingrights
% of votingrights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Mr. Roman Avdeev
0.085
2.967
3.05
Blendiser Corporation LTD
0.085
2.967
3.05
Sova Capital Limited
0.085
2.967
3.05
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held