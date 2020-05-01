Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polymetal International plc    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC

(POLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polymetal: Vesting of the 2016 performance share plan awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Vesting of the 2016 performance share plan awards

01-May-2020 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                         LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

1 May 2020

 

Polymetal International plc

Vesting of the 2016 performance share plan awards

Polymetal announces that 2016 share awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), part of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan, have vested.

During the four-year performance period ending 28 April 2020 for the PSP awards made in 2016, Polymetal achieved a positive absolute Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") of 107.9% and outperformed a median TSR of 49.7% of the FTSE Gold Mines Index constituents. As a result, Polymetal ranked 7th by TSR out of 45 index participants.

Accordingly, the 2016 performance share awards have partially vested with 89.7% of the total awards being granted, which includes 75.9% vesting percentage based on the TSR performance and additional share awards for the dividend equivalent paid during the 4-year performance period.

1,407,784 ordinary shares were issued and distributed to 267 participants of the PSP on 30 April 2020, representing 0.30% of the Company's increased share capital. The newly issued shares have a market value of US$28.6 million, based on the closing price as of 30 April 2020.

"In its third year our PSP programme rewards performance of Polymetal's employees which have significantly contributed to strong shareholder returns", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

Performance Share Plan

Under the PSP, awards are released following a four-year performance period (with an additional mandatory holding period of one year following vesting), subject to certain performance measures being met. The vesting of awards is based on the Company's TSR measured against the TSR of the FTSE Gold Mines Index constituents, as well as the Company's absolute TSR over the same performance period. The vesting conditions were set as follows:

  • 0% vests for below median performance;
  • 20% vests at median performance;
  • 100% vests at top decile performance and above; and
  • Straight line vesting in between median and top decile.
  • No award vests if an absolute TSR is negative even if performance is above median.

No consideration is payable for the vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. In certain cases of Good Leaver Circumstances, the award will usually vest as normal in accordance with the terms of the award. Alternatively, the Board may determine that the award will vest immediately. For more details on the PSP, please see Polymetal's 2019 Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com. Further to the 2016 award vesting, shares transferred to the Group CEO and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") are presented in the table below:

 

Name

Position

Number of shares vested

Additional share awards for dividend equivalents

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

Total shareholding of employee following vesting of 2016 award

Vitaly Nesis

Director

36,797

6,694

43,491

3,327,768

Vitaly Savchenko

PDMR

13,210

2,402

 15,612

 78,590

Sergey Trushin

PDMR

10,403

1,893

 12,296

 65,000

Roman Shestakov

PDMR

9,435

1,717

 11,152

 52,986

Pavel Danilin

PDMR

11,347

2,064

 13,411

 88,818

Igor Kapshuk

PDMR

7,572

1,378

 8,950

 54,169

Valery Tsyplakov

PDMR

12,228

2,224

 14,452

 266,528

Maxim Nazimok

PDMR

10,190

1,854

 12,044

 61,382

 

Further to the 2016 award vesting, outstanding awards under the PSP are:

 

Name

Position

Outstanding awards under 2016-2020 PSP

 2016 PSP awards release

Total number of outstanding awards under the PSP

Vitaly Nesis

Director

247,049

48,507

198,542

Vitaly Savchenko

PDMR

101,182

17,413

83,769

Sergey Trushin

PDMR

80,171

13,714

66,457

Roman Shestakov

PDMR

78,866

12,438

66,428

Pavel Danilin

PDMR

83,807

14,958

68,849

Igor Kapshuk

PDMR

63,232

9,982

53,250

Valery Tsyplakov

PDMR

84,889

16,119

68,770

Maxim Nazimok

PDMR

82,084

13,433

68,651

Applications have been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and UKLA on the official list and awarded shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 6 May 2020. The total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 471,791,037 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one vote.

About Polymetal 

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media

 

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Leonid Fink

Viktor Pomichal

+44 20 3727 1000

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Andrew Foster

Richard Brown


Panmure Gordon

James Stearns

+44 20 7425 8000

 

 

 

 

+44 20 7886 2500

RBC Europe Limited

Marcus Jackson

Jamil Miah

+44 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

   1 May 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Vitaly Nesis

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP)

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

n/a 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Description of Financial Transaction

Aggregated Price

Aggregated Volume

Total Aggregated Price

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

0.00

43,491

0.00

2016 PSP awards release

0.00

48,507

0.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30 April 2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

   1 May 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Vitaly Savchenko

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

n/a 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Description of Financial Transaction

Aggregated Price

Aggregated Volume

Total Aggregated Price

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

0.00

15,612

0.00

2016 PSP awards release

0.00

17,413

0.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30 April 2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

   1 May 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Sergey Trushin

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

n/a 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Description of Financial Transaction

Aggregated Price

Aggregated Volume

Total Aggregated Price

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

0.00

12,296

0.00

2016 PSP awards release

0.00

13,714

0.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30 April 2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

   1 May 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Roman Shestakov

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

n/a 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Description of Financial Transaction

Aggregated Price

Aggregated Volume

Total Aggregated Price

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

0.00

11,152

0.00

2016 PSP awards release

0.00

12,438

0.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30 April 2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue
 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

   1 May 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Pavel Danilin

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

n/a 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Description of Financial Transaction

Aggregated Price

Aggregated Volume

Total Aggregated Price

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

0.00

13,411

0.00

2016 PSP awards release

0.00

14,958

0.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30 April 2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

   1 May 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Igor Kapshuk

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR

 

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

n/a 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Description of Financial Transaction

Aggregated Price

Aggregated Volume

Total Aggregated Price

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

0.00

8,950

0.00

2016 PSP awards release

0.00

9,982

0.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30 April 2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

   1 May 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Valery Tsyplakov

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

n/a 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Description of Financial Transaction

Aggregated Price

Aggregated Volume

Total Aggregated Price

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

0.00

14,452

0.00

2016 PSP awards release

0.00

16,119

0.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30 April 2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

   1 May 2020

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Maxim Nazimok

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

n/a 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Description of Financial Transaction

Aggregated Price

Aggregated Volume

Total Aggregated Price

Shares granted under 2016 PSP award

0.00

12,044

0.00

2016 PSP awards release

0.00

13,433

0.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30 April 2020

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue

 

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 61556
EQS News ID: 1034691

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1034691&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PL
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Vesting of the 2016 performance share plan awards
EQ
04/29POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : New Company presentation with updated production and C..
AQ
04/29POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Director PDMR Shareholding
AQ
04/28POLYMETAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PSP)
EQ
04/28POLYMETAL : New Company presentation with updated production and CAPEX guidance
EQ
04/27POLYMETAL : Results of AGM
EQ
04/24POLYMETAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Shestakov)
EQ
04/21POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Q1 2020 production results
AQ
04/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Oil stocks take a hit
04/20POLYMETAL : Q1 2020 production results
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 484 M
EBIT 2020 1 099 M
Net income 2020 811 M
Debt 2020 1 323 M
Yield 2020 4,81%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
EV / Sales2021 4,19x
Capitalization 9 660 M
Chart POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Polymetal International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,18  $
Last Close Price 20,54  $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian David Cockerill Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Officer
Konstantin Periklovich Yanakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC36.61%9 675
BHP GROUP1.09%96 675
RIO TINTO PLC-18.18%81 752
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-34.87%23 291
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.77%16 916
FRESNILLO PLC11.18%6 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group