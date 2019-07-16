Log in
5G Accelerated: New PolyOne Formulations for Telecom Equipment

07/16/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

TOKYO - July 17, 2019 - PolyOne today announced it has developed new polymer formulations in response to highly innovative fifth generation (5G) telecommunications network development. These advanced materials will help increase speed to market and design flexibility for 5G base station antenna manufacturers.

New customizable Edgetek Formulations for 5G feature specific Dk values and reduced dissipation factors (Df), enabling faster design qualification and shorter lead times. Another new formulation within this product family is compatible with SMT (surface mount technology), allowing greater design flexibility and increased speed to market for 3D circuit boards. Both materials can help 5G base station antenna manufactures to streamline their design and process development.

5G networks are forecast to bring notable benefits to the mobile phone and tablet user, and are also expected to have a major effect on emerging systems such as smart cities, AI devices, and industrial automation. These new materials can help manufacturers to meet consumer expectations such as higher capacity, faster data transfer speeds, and coverage in high density areas.

'Telecom equipment manufacturers all over the world are readying themselves for the explosion of 5G,' said Flight Xu, general manager, Specialty Engineered Materials Asia for PolyOne. 'We see 5G deployment as a tipping point in which seamless connectivity will become an expectation not only for mobile users, but for industry as well. We're confident that our innovative material solutions and product development support will enable telecom manufacturers to make that expectation a reality.'

PolyOne experts will be onsite to discuss 5G materials and solutions at Stand 9-30 at 5G/IoT Network Expo, July 17-19, 2019 in Tokyo.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses.

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

# # #

EDITORS: For a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

PHOTO CAPTION:

To access PolyOne's news library online, please go to www.polyone.com/news

Media contacts

Jennifer Huang
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications Asia
PolyOne Corporation
+86-21-60284888
jennifer.huang@polyone.com

Disclaimer

PolyOne Corporation published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 21:34:10 UTC
