A Pioneering Vision Correction Solution for the Developing World: PolyOne Helps Global Vision 2020 Bring the USee™ to Life

04/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

CLEVELAND - April 8, 2019 - In honor of yesterday's World Health Organization (WHO) World Health Day, PolyOne today announced the success of its collaboration with non-profit Global Vision 2020 (GV2020), resulting in a simple and effective approach that can bring clear eyesight to over a billion people living in extreme poverty. Since clinical trials began in 2016, this approach has delivered correct-strength glasses to approximately 21,000 people in 21 countries.

Designers Ian Akoro, Jane Spikowski, and John Church of PolyOne's IQ Design team donated design time and expertise to help Kevin White, executive director of GV2020, develop his invention, a diagnostic device called the U-See™. Together, the PolyOne team worked on industrial design, ergonomics, manufacturability, and material selection for the device, together with White and toolmaker/molder Alpha Tool and Mold, a longtime PolyOne customer.

This device enables local volunteers trained as 'refractionists' to assist patients, who turn dials on the USee to determine their own prescription (self-refraction). Volunteers then make a pair of snap-together, correct-strength eyeglasses on site. GV2020 calls it the 'Dial-Snap-Wear' method, and it takes about 15 minutes per person. The USee device is packaged within a kit that contains various strength lenses and conventional eyeglass frames.

'I first started working on this problem more than 14 years ago when on international missions in the Marine Corps,' said Kevin White, executive director, Global Vision 2020 and inventor of the USee device. 'Why did I choose this particular issue? Because if left uncorrected, poor vision hinders education, limits prospects for employment, causes vehicular accidents, and prevents individuals from attaining personal independence and prosperity. Clear sight is truly a life changing gift.'

'Working towards a solution to a world problem of this scale is in perfect alignment with PolyOne's sustainability goals and commitment to our communities, both local and global,' said Cathy Dodd, Vice President, Marketing at PolyOne. 'Through our design expertise, deep material science resources, and the energy and passion of our associates, PolyOne is well placed to help organizations such as GV2020 achieve their goals and make the world a better place to live.'

VIDEO NOTE: PolyOne has created a video detailing this collaboration, which can be viewed here: A Pioneering Vision Correction Solution for the Developing World

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation, with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

About Global Vision 2020

Global Vision 2020 is an IRS 501(c)(3) registered charity and is committed to delivering clear vision to 2.5 billion people in remote, poverty-stricken parts of the world. It is a mission, a passion, a moral imperative. For more information, visit www.gv2020.org.

About Alpha Tool and Mold

Alpha Tool and Mold, located in Highland Heights, Ohio, has been serving the plastic molding and die cast industries since 1978, specializing in building precision plastic injection molds, including hot runner and unscrewing types, die cast dies, and related components. Additional capabilities include precision machining and prototype work for various industries, plastic custom molding for both sampling and production runs, and engineering support for tool design optimization. For more information, visit https://www.alphatoolandmold.com.

# # #

PHOTO CAPTION: PolyOne's IQ Design team assisted with the design, moldfilling analysis, and production of the injection-molded USee device, which includes a copolyester frame, medical-grade polycarbonate lenses, and acetal for the dials and gears.

EDITORS: For high-resolution images, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

To access PolyOne's news library online, please go to www.polyone.com/news

Media contact

Michelle Maniscalco
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications
PolyOne Corporation
+1 440-930-1988
michelle.maniscalco@polyone.com

Disclaimer

PolyOne Corporation published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:07:04 UTC
