POLYONE CORPORATION
30.84 USD
2018POLYONE CORPORATION : annual earnings release
2017POLYONE CORPORATION : annual earnings release
2013POLYONE CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
Move Over, Metal: PolyOne Launches Surround™ EMI/RFI Shielding Formulations

01/16/2019 | 05:04pm EST

CLEVELAND - January 16, 2019 - PolyOne today announced it has rebranded ElectriPlast material technology as Surround™ EMI/RFI Shielding Formulations. This portfolio of conductive thermoplastic materials shields sensitive electronics from both electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). Surround weighs up to 60% less than aluminum or copper, and brings increased design freedom versus metal.

Surround long-fiber material is well suited to housings for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) because of its capability to replace metal in shielding applications. As automakers continue to add ADAS functionality to automobiles, more electronic control units (ECUs), cameras, and sensors are needed to make the systems function properly. In addition to minimizing cross talk between electronic components, Surround material is lighter weight and easier to process than traditional materials such as aluminum or copper. Injection molding also permits more complex shapes and fewer design constraints than aluminum or copper, all without compromising on dimensional stability of the component during use.

With its integrated EMI/RFI shielding capabilities, Surround material adds depth to PolyOne's existing electrically conductive and shielding material lineup. It is also well positioned for additional shielding applications, including camera housings and connectors beyond the automotive market.

Highlights:

  • Integrated, long-fiber EMI/RFI shielding formulations - minimizes system damaging 'cross talk' between electronic components
  • Lighter weight and easier to process than components made from aluminum and copper
  • Injection moldable material for thinner wall housings, without compromising on dimensional stability during demanding use
  • Increased design freedom enabling both complex shapes and smaller component housings
  • Durable and non-corrosive for long term usage
  • Customizable to application needs, including pre-coloring

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation, with 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

Media contact

Michelle Maniscalco
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications
PolyOne Corporation
+1 440-930-1988
michelle.maniscalco@polyone.com

PolyOne Corporation published this content on 16 January 2019
