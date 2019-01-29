PolyOne : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) today reported its fourth quarter and full year results for 2018. GAAP earnings per share were $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2018, in line with the fourth quarter of 2017. Special items for the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily included a mark-to-market pension adjustment and environmental related costs (see Attachment 3).
Full year GAAP earnings per share were $2.00 in 2018 compared to $2.11 in 2017. Adjusted earnings per share in 2018 increased 10% to $2.43, from $2.21 in 2017.
"For the ninth consecutive year we have delivered adjusted EPS growth. This is a testament to the execution of our four-pillar strategy, our world-class service and the dedication of our global associates," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, PolyOne Corporation. "Our investments in commercial resources and specialty acquisitions continue to drive our expansion with our Color, Additives and Inks segment leading the way. For the year, Color increased revenue and operating income by 17% and 14%, respectively."
Mr. Patterson added, "Overall, I am incredibly pleased with our performance this year when considering that we incurred significantly higher raw material and logistics costs. We also overcame a more recent slowdown in demand in certain end markets and geographies which negatively impacted the second half of the year."
Softening demand conditions in the fourth quarter most heavily impacted the Performance Products and Solutions (PP&S) and Specialty Engineered Materials (SEM) segments. Specifically, end markets negatively impacting PP&S were building & construction and appliance. SEM was impacted by a more recent decline in demand in Europe and Asia primarily in transportation and consumer end markets.
Mr. Patterson cited the following key milestones from 2018:
- Reduced associate injuries by 19% and had the safest year in the company's history
- Certified as an ACC Responsible Care® organization for outstanding environmental, health and safety performance
- Delivered our ninth consecutive year of adjusted EPS growth
- Increased our dividend by 11% and for the seventh consecutive year in a row
- Purchased 3.4 million shares of PolyOne stock
- Acquired two specialty companies, IQAP and PlastiComp, and completed a third acquisition, Fiber-Line, in January of 2019
- For the first time in our history, certified as a Great Place to Work® in the U.S. by the Great Place to Work Institute
Commenting on the company's outlook, Mr. Patterson said, "Many companies are citing softening conditions in certain end markets and geographies. We certainly saw this at the end of 2018 and expect these conditions to continue into the beginning of this year. Fortunately, with the investments we have made, the breadth of our portfolio of technologies, and the organization we have in place, we are better positioned to navigate these near-term dynamics than ever before."
Mr. Patterson added, "Most importantly, we will continue to focus on executing our four-pillar strategy so that we can serve our customers with excellence and deliver for them and our shareholders over the long term."
Attachment 1
PolyOne Corporation
Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales
$
834.0
$
800.6
$
3,533.4
$
3,229.9
Operating income
47.0
47.1
273.7
272.8
Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne
shareholders
11.6
35.4
161.1
173.5
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to
PolyOne shareholders
$
0.15
$
0.44
$
2.02
$
2.13
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to
PolyOne shareholders
$
0.15
$
0.43
$
2.00
$
2.11
Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
$
EPS
$
EPS
Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne
shareholders
$
11.6
$
0.15
$
35.4
$
0.43
Special items, after tax (Attachment 3)
21.1
0.26
(2.2)
(0.02)
Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items
$
32.7
$
0.41
$
33.2
$
0.41
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
$
EPS
$
EPS
Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne
shareholders
$
161.1
$
2.00
$
173.5
$
2.11
Special items, after tax (Attachment 3)
34.2
0.43
8.1
0.10
Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items
$
195.3
$
2.43
$
181.6
$
2.21
Attachment 2
PolyOne Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales
$
834.0
$
800.6
$
3,533.4
$
3,229.9
Cost of sales
669.0
631.3
2,788.5
2,511.0
Gross margin
165.0
169.3
744.9
718.9
Selling and administrative expense
118.0
122.2
471.2
446.1
Operating income
47.0
47.1
273.7
272.8
Interest expense, net
(15.6)
(15.5)
(62.8)
(60.8)
Debt extinguishment costs
(1.0)
—
(1.1)
(0.3)
Other (expense) income, net
(14.8)
(2.2)
(12.6)
0.6
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
15.6
29.4
197.2
212.3
Income tax (expense) benefit
(4.2)
6.1
(36.4)
(38.7)
Net income from continuing operations
11.4
35.5
160.8
173.6
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(0.2)
2.6
(1.3)
(231.2)
Net income (loss)
$
11.2
$
38.1
$
159.5
$
(57.6)
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.2
(0.1)
0.3
(0.1)
Net income (loss) attributable to PolyOne common shareholders
$
11.4
$
38.0
$
159.8
$
(57.7)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.15
$
0.44
$
2.02
$
2.13
Discontinued operations
—
0.03
(0.01)
(2.84)
Total
$
0.15
$
0.47
$
2.01
$
(0.71)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.15
$
0.43
$
2.00
$
2.11
Discontinued operations
(0.01)
0.03
(0.01)
(2.81)
Total
$
0.14
$
0.46
$
1.99
$
(0.70)
Cash dividends declared per share of common stock
$
0.195
$
0.175
$
0.720
$
0.580
Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:
Basic
78.6
80.9
79.7
81.5
Diluted
79.2
81.8
80.4
82.1
Attachment 3
PolyOne Corporation
Summary of Special Items (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Special items (1)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cost of sales:
Restructuring costs
$
(0.1)
$
(0.2)
$
(0.6)
$
3.1
Environmental remediation costs
(3.9)
(2.7)
(23.2)
(14.8)
Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs
0.5
2.8
4.3
9.1
Acquisition related costs
0.2
(0.3)
(1.6)
(3.0)
Impact on cost of sales
(3.3)
(0.4)
(21.1)
(5.6)
Selling and administrative expense:
Restructuring, legal and other
(4.8)
(9.2)
(17.0)
(20.7)
Acquisition related costs
(2.2)
(0.5)
(5.1)
(2.9)
Impact on selling and administrative expense
(7.0)
(9.7)
(22.1)
(23.6)
Impact on operating income
(10.3)
(10.1)
(43.2)
(29.2)
Debt extinguishment costs
(1.0)
—
(1.1)
(0.3)
Other income (expense), net
0.2
0.1
0.4
(0.1)
Pension & other post-retirement benefits - mark-to-market
adjustment
(15.6)
(3.3)
(15.6)
(3.3)
Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes
(26.7)
(13.3)
(59.5)
(32.9)
Income tax benefit on above special items
5.6
4.8
14.9
11.6
Tax adjustments(2)
—
10.7
10.4
13.2
Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations
attributable to PolyOne Shareholders
$
(21.1)
$
2.2
$
(34.2)
$
(8.1)
Diluted earnings per common share impact
$
(0.26)
$
0.02
$
(0.43)
$
(0.10)
Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:
Diluted
79.2
81.8
80.4
82.1
(1)
Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures, including adjustments related to contingent consideration; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.
(2)
Tax adjustments include the net tax benefit/(expense) from one-time income tax items, the set-up or reversal of uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowance adjustments.
Attachment 4
PolyOne Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
170.9
$
243.6
Accounts receivable, net
413.4
392.4
Inventories, net
344.7
327.8
Other current assets
69.8
102.8
Total current assets
998.8
1,066.6
Property, net
495.4
461.6
Goodwill
650.3
610.5
Intangible assets, net
423.4
400.0
Other non-current assets
155.4
166.6
Total assets
$
2,723.3
$
2,705.3
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term and current portion of long-term debt
$
19.4
$
32.6
Accounts payable
399.0
388.9
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
139.2
149.1
Total current liabilities
557.6
570.6
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
1,336.2
1,276.4
Pension and other post-retirement benefits
54.3
62.3
Other non-current liabilities
234.6
196.6
Total non-current liabilities
1,625.1
1,535.3
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
PolyOne shareholders' equity
540.0
598.5
Noncontrolling interest
0.6
0.9
Total equity
540.6
599.4
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,723.3
$
2,705.3
Attachment 5
PolyOne Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
159.5
$
(57.6)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Loss on sale of business, net of tax
—
227.7
Depreciation and amortization
88.5
97.4
Accelerated depreciation and fixed asset charges associated with
restructuring activities
3.0
0.9
Gain from sale of closed facilities
—
(3.6)
Debt extinguishment costs
1.1
0.3
Share-based compensation expense
10.9
10.2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:
Increase in accounts receivable
(11.3)
(44.7)
Increase in inventories
(10.6)
(41.1)
Increase in accounts payable
7.9
52.2
Increase (decrease) in pension and other post-retirement benefits
4.8
(9.6)
Decrease in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities - net
(0.1)
(29.7)
Net cash provided by operating activities
253.7
202.4
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(76.0)
(79.6)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(98.6)
(163.8)
Proceeds from the sale of business and other assets
4.3
124.0
Net cash used by investing activities
(170.3)
(119.4)
Financing activities
Borrowings under credit facilities
1,152.9
1,472.9
Repayments under credit facilities
(1,090.3)
(1,417.0)
Purchase of common shares for treasury
(123.0)
(70.7)
Cash dividends paid
(56.1)
(44.1)
Repayment of other debt
(16.4)
—
Repayment of long-term debt
(6.5)
(6.5)
Payments on withholding tax on share awards
(4.1)
(4.7)
Debt financing costs
(4.6)
(2.6)
Net cash used by financing activities
(148.1)
(72.7)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(8.0)
6.6
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(72.7)
16.9
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
243.6
226.7
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
170.9
$
243.6
Attachment 6
PolyOne Corporation
Business Segment and Platform Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Operating income at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales:
Color, Additives and Inks
$
240.9
$
222.6
$
1,046.5
$
893.2
Specialty Engineered Materials
150.5
150.2
645.8
624.3
Performance Products and Solutions
176.9
177.0
735.8
720.6
Distribution
304.8
286.6
1,265.4
1,154.6
Corporate and eliminations
(39.1)
(35.8)
(160.1)
(162.8)
Sales
$
834.0
$
800.6
$
3,533.4
$
3,229.9
Gross margin:
Color, Additives and Inks
$
78.1
$
75.4
$
353.4
$
312.2
Specialty Engineered Materials
36.9
40.8
171.7
169.5
Performance Products and Solutions
24.7
26.5
121.4
123.0
Distribution
30.6
29.2
125.8
126.0
Corporate and eliminations
(5.3)
(2.6)
(27.4)
(11.8)
Gross margin
$
165.0
$
169.3
$
744.9
$
718.9
Selling and administrative expense:
Color, Additives and Inks
$
48.1
$
46.9
$
194.9
$
173.6
Specialty Engineered Materials
24.7
25.4
99.4
94.0
Performance Products and Solutions
12.7
11.6
47.8
45.9
Distribution
13.6
14.1
54.3
53.4
Corporate and eliminations
18.9
24.2
74.8
79.2
Selling and administrative expense
$
118.0
$
122.2
$
471.2
$
446.1
Operating income:
Color, Additives and Inks
$
30.0
$
28.5
$
158.5
$
138.6
Specialty Engineered Materials
12.2
15.4
72.3
75.5
Performance Products and Solutions
12.0
14.9
73.6
77.1
Distribution
17.0
15.1
71.5
72.6
Corporate and eliminations
(24.2)
(26.8)
(102.2)
(91.0)
Operating income
$
47.0
$
47.1
$
273.7
$
272.8
Attachment 7
PolyOne Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of PolyOne annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales
$
834.0
$
800.6
$
3,533.4
$
3,229.9
Gross margin - GAAP
165.0
169.3
744.9
718.9
Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3)
3.3
0.4
21.1
5.6
Adjusted Gross margin
$
168.3
$
169.7
$
766.0
$
724.5
Adjusted Gross margin as a percent of sales
20.2
%
21.2
%
21.7
%
22.4
%
Operating income - GAAP
47.0
47.1
273.7
272.8
Special items in operating income (Attachment 3)
10.3
10.1
43.2
29.2
Adjusted Operating income
$
57.3
$
57.2
$
316.9
$
302.0
Adjusted Operating income as a percent of sales
6.9
%
7.1
%
9.0
%
9.4
%
The tables below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017
GAAP
Results
Special
Items
Adjusted Results
GAAP Results
Special
Items
Adjusted Results
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
15.6
$
26.7
$
42.3
$
29.4
$
13.3
$
42.7
Income tax (expense) benefit - GAAP
(4.2)
—
(4.2)
6.1
—
6.1
Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3)
—
(5.6)
(5.6)
—
(4.8)
(4.8)
Tax adjustments (Attachment 3)
—
—
—
—
(10.7)
(10.7)
Income tax (expense) benefit
$
(4.2)
$
(5.6)
$
(9.8)
$
6.1
$
(15.5)
$
(9.4)
Effective Tax Rate
26.9
%
23.2
%
nm
22.0
%
nm - not meaningful
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
GAAP
Results
Special
Items
Adjusted Results
GAAP
Results
Special
Items
Adjusted Results
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
197.2
$
59.5
$
256.7
$
212.3
$
32.9
$
245.2
Income tax expense - GAAP
(36.4)
—
(36.4)
(38.7)
—
(38.7)
Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3)
—
(14.9)
(14.9)
—
(11.6)
(11.6)
Tax adjustments (Attachment 3)
—
(10.4)
(10.4)
—
(13.2)
(13.2)
Income tax expense
$
(36.4)
$
(25.3)
$
(61.7)
$
(38.7)
$
(24.8)
$
(63.5)
Effective Tax Rate
18.5
%
24.0
%
18.2
%
25.9
%
Liquidity is calculated as follows:
(In millions)
As of December 31, 2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$
170.9
Revolving credit availability
280.7
Liquidity
$
451.6
