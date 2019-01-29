PolyOne : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results 0 01/29/2019 | 06:18am EST Send by mail :

Certified as an ACC Responsible Care® organization for outstanding environmental, health and safety performance

Delivered our ninth consecutive year of adjusted EPS growth

Increased our dividend by 11% and for the seventh consecutive year in a row

Purchased 3.4 million shares of PolyOne stock

Acquired two specialty companies, IQAP and PlastiComp, and completed a third acquisition, Fiber-Line, in January of 2019

For the first time in our history, certified as a Great Place to Work® in the U.S. by the Great Place to Work Institute Commenting on the company's outlook, Mr. Patterson said, "Many companies are citing softening conditions in certain end markets and geographies. We certainly saw this at the end of 2018 and expect these conditions to continue into the beginning of this year. Fortunately, with the investments we have made, the breadth of our portfolio of technologies, and the organization we have in place, we are better positioned to navigate these near-term dynamics than ever before." Mr. Patterson added, "Most importantly, we will continue to focus on executing our four-pillar strategy so that we can serve our customers with excellence and deliver for them and our shareholders over the long term." Conference Call The company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 29, 2019. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-835-7433 (domestic) or 1-914-495-8589 (international) and provide conference ID number 2565135. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the company's website at www.polyone.com/investor . A recording of the call will also be available for one week, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 29, 2019. To listen to this recording, dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and enter conference ID number 2565135. About PolyOne PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com . To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news . Forward-looking Statements In this press release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and evaluate acquisition targets and consummate and integrate acquisitions; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future; the effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; changes in polymer consumption growth rates and laws and regulations regarding plastics in jurisdictions where we conduct business; changes in global industry capacity or in the rate at which anticipated changes in industry capacity come online; fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply; production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs; unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters; an inability to raise or sustain prices for products or services; information systems failures and cyberattacks; and other factors affecting our business beyond our control, including, without limitation, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates and changes in the rate of inflation. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K that we provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Attachment 1 PolyOne Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Sales $ 834.0



$ 800.6



$ 3,533.4



$ 3,229.9

Operating income 47.0



47.1



273.7



272.8

Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne

shareholders 11.6



35.4



161.1



173.5

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

PolyOne shareholders $ 0.15



$ 0.44



$ 2.02



$ 2.13

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

PolyOne shareholders $ 0.15



$ 0.43



$ 2.00



$ 2.11

Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne

shareholders $ 11.6



$ 0.15



$ 35.4



$ 0.43

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 21.1



0.26



(2.2)



(0.02)

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 32.7



$ 0.41



$ 33.2



$ 0.41











Year Ended December 31, 2018

Year Ended December 31, 2017 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to PolyOne

shareholders $ 161.1



$ 2.00



$ 173.5



$ 2.11

Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 34.2



0.43



8.1



0.10

Adjusted net income / EPS - excluding special items $ 195.3



$ 2.43



$ 181.6



$ 2.21

Attachment 2 PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Sales $ 834.0



$ 800.6



$ 3,533.4



$ 3,229.9

Cost of sales 669.0



631.3



2,788.5



2,511.0

Gross margin 165.0



169.3



744.9



718.9

Selling and administrative expense 118.0



122.2



471.2



446.1

Operating income 47.0



47.1



273.7



272.8

Interest expense, net (15.6)



(15.5)



(62.8)



(60.8)

Debt extinguishment costs (1.0)



—



(1.1)



(0.3)

Other (expense) income, net (14.8)



(2.2)



(12.6)



0.6

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 15.6



29.4



197.2



212.3

Income tax (expense) benefit (4.2)



6.1



(36.4)



(38.7)

Net income from continuing operations 11.4



35.5



160.8



173.6

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.2)



2.6



(1.3)



(231.2)

Net income (loss) $ 11.2



$ 38.1



$ 159.5



$ (57.6)

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.2



(0.1)



0.3



(0.1)

Net income (loss) attributable to PolyOne common shareholders $ 11.4



$ 38.0



$ 159.8



$ (57.7)

















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Basic:







Continuing operations $ 0.15



$ 0.44



$ 2.02



$ 2.13

Discontinued operations —



0.03



(0.01)



(2.84)

Total $ 0.15



$ 0.47



$ 2.01



$ (0.71)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to PolyOne common shareholders - Diluted:







Continuing operations $ 0.15



$ 0.43



$ 2.00



$ 2.11

Discontinued operations (0.01)



0.03



(0.01)



(2.81)

Total $ 0.14



$ 0.46



$ 1.99



$ (0.70)

















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.195



$ 0.175



$ 0.720



$ 0.580

















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 78.6



80.9



79.7



81.5

Diluted 79.2



81.8



80.4



82.1

Attachment 3 PolyOne Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs $ (0.1)



$ (0.2)



$ (0.6)



$ 3.1

Environmental remediation costs (3.9)



(2.7)



(23.2)



(14.8)

Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs 0.5



2.8



4.3



9.1

Acquisition related costs 0.2



(0.3)



(1.6)



(3.0)

Impact on cost of sales (3.3)



(0.4)



(21.1)



(5.6)

















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring, legal and other (4.8)



(9.2)



(17.0)



(20.7)

Acquisition related costs (2.2)



(0.5)



(5.1)



(2.9)

Impact on selling and administrative expense (7.0)



(9.7)



(22.1)



(23.6)

















Impact on operating income (10.3)



(10.1)



(43.2)



(29.2)

















Debt extinguishment costs (1.0)



—



(1.1)



(0.3)

Other income (expense), net 0.2



0.1



0.4



(0.1)

Pension & other post-retirement benefits - mark-to-market

adjustment (15.6)



(3.3)



(15.6)



(3.3)

Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (26.7)



(13.3)



(59.5)



(32.9)

Income tax benefit on above special items 5.6



4.8



14.9



11.6

Tax adjustments(2) —



10.7



10.4



13.2

Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations

attributable to PolyOne Shareholders $ (21.1)



$ 2.2



$ (34.2)



$ (8.1)

















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.26)



$ 0.02



$ (0.43)



$ (0.10)

















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:











Diluted 79.2



81.8



80.4



82.1









(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures, including adjustments related to contingent consideration; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; mark-to-market adjustments associated with actuarial gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, joint ventures and equity investments; gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.



(2) Tax adjustments include the net tax benefit/(expense) from one-time income tax items, the set-up or reversal of uncertain tax position reserves and deferred income tax valuation allowance adjustments. Attachment 4 PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)





(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Year Ended

December 31, 2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 170.9



$ 243.6

Accounts receivable, net 413.4



392.4

Inventories, net 344.7



327.8

Other current assets 69.8



102.8

Total current assets 998.8



1,066.6

Property, net 495.4



461.6

Goodwill 650.3



610.5

Intangible assets, net 423.4



400.0

Other non-current assets 155.4



166.6

Total assets $ 2,723.3



$ 2,705.3









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 19.4



$ 32.6

Accounts payable 399.0



388.9

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 139.2



149.1

Total current liabilities 557.6



570.6

Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,336.2



1,276.4

Pension and other post-retirement benefits 54.3



62.3

Other non-current liabilities 234.6



196.6

Total non-current liabilities 1,625.1



1,535.3

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





PolyOne shareholders' equity 540.0



598.5

Noncontrolling interest 0.6



0.9

Total equity 540.6



599.4

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,723.3



$ 2,705.3

Attachment 5 PolyOne Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 159.5



$ (57.6)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Loss on sale of business, net of tax —



227.7

Depreciation and amortization 88.5



97.4

Accelerated depreciation and fixed asset charges associated with

restructuring activities 3.0



0.9

Gain from sale of closed facilities —



(3.6)

Debt extinguishment costs 1.1



0.3

Share-based compensation expense 10.9



10.2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





Increase in accounts receivable (11.3)



(44.7)

Increase in inventories (10.6)



(41.1)

Increase in accounts payable 7.9



52.2

Increase (decrease) in pension and other post-retirement benefits 4.8



(9.6)

Decrease in accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities - net (0.1)



(29.7)

Net cash provided by operating activities 253.7



202.4

Investing activities





Capital expenditures (76.0)



(79.6)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (98.6)



(163.8)

Proceeds from the sale of business and other assets 4.3



124.0

Net cash used by investing activities (170.3)



(119.4)

Financing activities





Borrowings under credit facilities 1,152.9



1,472.9

Repayments under credit facilities (1,090.3)



(1,417.0)

Purchase of common shares for treasury (123.0)



(70.7)

Cash dividends paid (56.1)



(44.1)

Repayment of other debt (16.4)



—

Repayment of long-term debt (6.5)



(6.5)

Payments on withholding tax on share awards (4.1)



(4.7)

Debt financing costs (4.6)



(2.6)

Net cash used by financing activities (148.1)



(72.7)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (8.0)



6.6

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (72.7)



16.9

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 243.6



226.7

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 170.9



$ 243.6

Attachment 6 PolyOne Corporation Business Segment and Platform Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate and eliminations.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 240.9



$ 222.6



$ 1,046.5



$ 893.2

Specialty Engineered Materials 150.5



150.2



645.8



624.3

Performance Products and Solutions 176.9



177.0



735.8



720.6

Distribution 304.8



286.6



1,265.4



1,154.6

Corporate and eliminations (39.1)



(35.8)



(160.1)



(162.8)

Sales $ 834.0



$ 800.6



$ 3,533.4



$ 3,229.9

















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 78.1



$ 75.4



$ 353.4



$ 312.2

Specialty Engineered Materials 36.9



40.8



171.7



169.5

Performance Products and Solutions 24.7



26.5



121.4



123.0

Distribution 30.6



29.2



125.8



126.0

Corporate and eliminations (5.3)



(2.6)



(27.4)



(11.8)

Gross margin $ 165.0



$ 169.3



$ 744.9



$ 718.9

















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 48.1



$ 46.9



$ 194.9



$ 173.6

Specialty Engineered Materials 24.7



25.4



99.4



94.0

Performance Products and Solutions 12.7



11.6



47.8



45.9

Distribution 13.6



14.1



54.3



53.4

Corporate and eliminations 18.9



24.2



74.8



79.2

Selling and administrative expense $ 118.0



$ 122.2



$ 471.2



$ 446.1

















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 30.0



$ 28.5



$ 158.5



$ 138.6

Specialty Engineered Materials 12.2



15.4



72.3



75.5

Performance Products and Solutions 12.0



14.9



73.6



77.1

Distribution 17.0



15.1



71.5



72.6

Corporate and eliminations (24.2)



(26.8)



(102.2)



(91.0)

Operating income $ 47.0



$ 47.1



$ 273.7



$ 272.8

Attachment 7 PolyOne Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of PolyOne annual and long-term employee incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to PolyOne's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure PolyOne's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2018

2017

2018

2017















Sales $ 834.0



$ 800.6



$ 3,533.4



$ 3,229.9

















Gross margin - GAAP 165.0



169.3



744.9



718.9

Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 3.3



0.4



21.1



5.6

Adjusted Gross margin $ 168.3



$ 169.7



$ 766.0



$ 724.5

















Adjusted Gross margin as a percent of sales 20.2 %

21.2 %

21.7 %

22.4 %















Operating income - GAAP 47.0



47.1



273.7



272.8

Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 10.3



10.1



43.2



29.2

Adjusted Operating income $ 57.3



$ 57.2



$ 316.9



$ 302.0

















Adjusted Operating income as a percent of sales 6.9 %

7.1 %

9.0 %

9.4 % The tables below reconciles pre-special income tax expense and the pre-special effective tax rate to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted Results

GAAP Results

Special

Items

Adjusted Results























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 15.6



$ 26.7



$ 42.3



$ 29.4



$ 13.3



$ 42.7

























Income tax (expense) benefit - GAAP (4.2)



—



(4.2)



6.1



—



6.1

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



(5.6)



(5.6)



—



(4.8)



(4.8)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



—



—



—



(10.7)



(10.7)

Income tax (expense) benefit $ (4.2)



$ (5.6)



$ (9.8)



$ 6.1



$ (15.5)



$ (9.4)

























Effective Tax Rate 26.9 %





23.2 %

nm







22.0 %

nm - not meaningful

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted Results

GAAP

Results

Special

Items

Adjusted Results























Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 197.2



$ 59.5



$ 256.7



$ 212.3



$ 32.9



$ 245.2

























Income tax expense - GAAP (36.4)



—



(36.4)



(38.7)



—



(38.7)

Income tax impact of special items (Attachment 3) —



(14.9)



(14.9)



—



(11.6)



(11.6)

Tax adjustments (Attachment 3) —



(10.4)



(10.4)



—



(13.2)



(13.2)

Income tax expense $ (36.4)



$ (25.3)



$ (61.7)



$ (38.7)



$ (24.8)



$ (63.5)

























Effective Tax Rate 18.5 %





24.0 %

18.2 %





25.9 % Liquidity is calculated as follows: (In millions) As of December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 170.9

Revolving credit availability 280.7

Liquidity $ 451.6

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyone-announces-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-2018-results-300785822.html SOURCE PolyOne Corporation

