PolyOne : Announces Seventh Consecutive Annual Increase in Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen and a half cents ($0.195) per share on the common stock outstanding, representing an 11% increase to the quarterly cash dividend. The $0.195 per share will be paid on January 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2018. On an annualized basis, the dividend will increase from $0.70 to $0.78 per share on the common stock outstanding.

"One year ago, we announced a plan to increase our dividend by more than 60% by 2020, and we are pleased to be delivering on our commitment, as our dividend has now increased by 44% over the last two years," said Robert M. Patterson, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, PolyOne Corporation.

