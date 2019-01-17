PolyOne : Appoints Walter Ripple as Vice President, Sustainability, Joins Alliance to End Plastic Waste as Founding Member

CLEVELAND, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, today announced that Walter Ripple has been appointed to serve as Vice President, Sustainability. The company also announced that it has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as a founding member.

In this newly created position, Mr. Ripple is responsible for leading initiatives that help customers and PolyOne achieve sustainability and performance goals. He will play a crucial role ensuring these efforts are aligned with the dynamic changes in the industry, emerging innovation and the shared responsibility of taking care of the planet.

In 2018 PolyOne refined and deepened its commitment to sustainability within the focus areas of People, Products, Planet and Performance. The company's investments and engagement in these areas will accelerate with Mr. Ripple's leadership in this new capacity.

"Walter has a broad understanding of our specialty technologies and their value-generating applications. He has also forged deep, trusting and collaborative relationships with our many stakeholders," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and CEO, PolyOne Corporation. "He is uniquely qualified for this important role, which will further accelerate our sustainability efforts."

"We are proud to have joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as a founding member," Mr. Patterson added. "This new organization will be instrumental in bringing collective action and scale to help eliminate plastic waste from the environment. We look forward to providing our resources and expertise in this global effort."

An industry veteran with 27 years of experience, Mr. Ripple joined PolyOne in 2008 through the acquisition of GLS, a global business he successfully led and grew. He later expanded his role to also include broader engineered materials portfolio responsibilities. Prior to PolyOne he served in several strategy, commercial and general management positions at Shell Chemical Company. Mr. Ripple earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry at Texas A&M University and an Executive MBA at University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), with 2017 revenues of $3.2 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com .

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation