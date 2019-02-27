PolyOne Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), has declared a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen and a half cents ($0.195) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on April 5, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is an ACC Responsible Care® certified company committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com .

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news .

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation