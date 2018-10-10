PolyOne : Showcases Continuous Fiber Composite Materials at CAMX 2018

DALLAS, Texas - October 10, 2018 - At the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX) next week, PolyOne will be highlighting its extensive portfolio of continuous fiber composites along with its processing and design expertise, which enables customers to benefit the most from these materials.

'Our broad portfolio of continuous fiber composites, both thermoplastic and thermoset, is unparalleled in the industry,' said Matthew Borowiec, general manager, PolyOne Advanced Composites. 'These innovative materials, together with PolyOne's technical know-how and design insight, enable our customers to develop strong, lightweight, and durable products, from concept phase to finished component, across a wide range of markets and applications.'

PolyOne's continuous fiber reinforced composites provide high strength and lightweight performance for applications in the automotive, heavy truck, marine, consumer, industrial, and electrical transmission and distribution markets. The CAMX exhibit will highlight several application examples featuring the following composite materials:

Thermoplastic Composites:

Polystrand™ continuous fiber reinforced unidirectional tapes and multi-axial laminates

Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels

Polystrand™ structural sandwich panels

Thermoset Composites:

Glasforms™ pultruded and filament wound continuous glass and carbon fiber rods, tubes, and custom profiles

Gordon Composites™ continuous glass and carbon fiber barstock and laminates

Gordon Glass™ archery bow limbs

In addition to the exhibit, PolyOne experts will present six technical and educational sessions highlighting advances in materials, processing, and testing technologies as part of the CAMX conference program. PolyOne will also demonstrate forming and installation techniques for thermoplastic composite materials in live presentations at the Composites One / Closed Mold Alliance demo area at scheduled intervals throughout the week.

PolyOne is exhibiting at CAMX in Dallas, Texas, in booth AA13 Hall F from October 16-18, 2018.

