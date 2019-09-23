Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PolyOne Corporation    POL

POLYONE CORPORATION

(POL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PolyOne : Showcases Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Materials and Processes at CAMX 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:52pm EDT

ANAHIEM, CA - September 23, 2019 - PolyOne (NYSE:POL) is highlighting hands-on, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composite demonstrations, a new snowboard binding application, and the addition of a new thermoplastic composites innovation lab at the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX) 2019 tradeshow this week.

PolyOne's exhibit features a thermoplastic composite 'exploration station' where attendees can interact and see the unique performance characteristics and processing versatility of CFRTP composites. Demonstrations include impact resistance comparisons for composite reinforced and unreinforced materials, and bending / forming of composite tapes, laminates, and sandwich panels.

PolyOne is also highlighting the recently launched Rome Black Label snowboard binding. This is a premium binding from Rome Snowboards made with Polystrand™ continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite laminates integrated into the nylon highback via injection overmolding, an industry-first construction. The ultra-lightweight binding offers riders superior torsional flex without compromising on strength and power. More information can be found in this case study.

In addition, PolyOne is announcing the addition of a new thermoplastic composite innovation lab within the Polystrand manufacturing facility in Englewood, Colo. It includes the latest injection and compression molding equipment for overmolded composite part sampling and prototyping as well as advanced testing systems for material analysis.

'Hybrid overmolding with thermoplastic composites is an emerging technology, expanding into industries from automotive to consumer electronics and sporting goods,' said Mike Mosley, general manager, Advanced Composites for PolyOne. 'Our new lab will enable collaboration with product designers and engineers looking to improve performance, reduce weight, or consolidate parts with continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic tapes and laminates. We can use injection and compression overmolding to help them meet their most challenging performance requirements and bring innovative products to market.'

The complete PolyOne Advanced Composites portfolio, including thermoplastic and thermoset composite materials, will be on exhibit in booth Y2 at CAMX in Anaheim, CA, September 24-26.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

# # #

Caption: The Rome Black Label snowboard binding features Polystrand™ continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite materials from PolyOne

Caption: PolyOne invites product designers and engineers to collaborate on material development, product design, processing, and testing in their thermoplastic composite innovation cell in Englewood, CO.

EDITORS: For a high-resolution image, please click here: FOR MEDIA USE ONLY

To access PolyOne's news library online, please go to www.polyone.com/news

Media contacts

Michelle Maniscalco
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications
PolyOne Corporation
+1 440-930-1988
michelle.maniscalco@polyone.com

Disclaimer

PolyOne Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYONE CORPORATION
03:52pPOLYONE : Showcases Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Materials and Proc..
PU
09/19POLYONE : Launches New Black Masterbatch Colorants with Sustainable Carbon Black
PU
09/18POLYONE : Presents Solutions to Support Circular Economy
PR
09/16POLYONE : IQ Design Team Receives Gold IDEA Award for Social Impact
PU
09/12POLYONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25POLYONE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07/25POLYONE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/25POLYONE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25POLYONE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/165G ACCELERATED : New PolyOne Formulations for Telecom Equipment
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 575 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 862 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 2 426 M
Chart POLYONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PolyOne Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 38,10  $
Last Close Price 31,56  $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Senior VP-Global Operations & Process Improvement
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vice President-Research & Development
Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYONE CORPORATION10.35%2 426
BASF SE5.78%64 563
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-4.24%53 377
ROYAL DSM49.92%20 242
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT15.54%15 125
SASOL LIMITED-32.01%12 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group