PolyOne : Showcases Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Materials and Processes at CAMX 2019

ANAHIEM, CA - September 23, 2019 - PolyOne (NYSE:POL) is highlighting hands-on, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composite demonstrations, a new snowboard binding application, and the addition of a new thermoplastic composites innovation lab at the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX) 2019 tradeshow this week.

PolyOne's exhibit features a thermoplastic composite 'exploration station' where attendees can interact and see the unique performance characteristics and processing versatility of CFRTP composites. Demonstrations include impact resistance comparisons for composite reinforced and unreinforced materials, and bending / forming of composite tapes, laminates, and sandwich panels.

PolyOne is also highlighting the recently launched Rome Black Label snowboard binding. This is a premium binding from Rome Snowboards made with Polystrand™ continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite laminates integrated into the nylon highback via injection overmolding, an industry-first construction. The ultra-lightweight binding offers riders superior torsional flex without compromising on strength and power. More information can be found in this case study.

In addition, PolyOne is announcing the addition of a new thermoplastic composite innovation lab within the Polystrand manufacturing facility in Englewood, Colo. It includes the latest injection and compression molding equipment for overmolded composite part sampling and prototyping as well as advanced testing systems for material analysis.

'Hybrid overmolding with thermoplastic composites is an emerging technology, expanding into industries from automotive to consumer electronics and sporting goods,' said Mike Mosley, general manager, Advanced Composites for PolyOne. 'Our new lab will enable collaboration with product designers and engineers looking to improve performance, reduce weight, or consolidate parts with continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic tapes and laminates. We can use injection and compression overmolding to help them meet their most challenging performance requirements and bring innovative products to market.'

The complete PolyOne Advanced Composites portfolio, including thermoplastic and thermoset composite materials, will be on exhibit in booth Y2 at CAMX in Anaheim, CA, September 24-26.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

Caption: The Rome Black Label snowboard binding features Polystrand™ continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite materials from PolyOne

Caption: PolyOne invites product designers and engineers to collaborate on material development, product design, processing, and testing in their thermoplastic composite innovation cell in Englewood, CO.

