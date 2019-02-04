PolyOne : Showcases More Than Materials for Healthcare Applications at MD&M West 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. - February 4, 2019 - At Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West this week, PolyOne is highlighting its extensive portfolio of polymers, functional additives, and colorants for the healthcare industry while also featuring its 'More Than Materials' approach to helping customers tackle their most important materials challenges.

Case in point: PolyOne recently worked with Dexcom, Inc. to provide material and colorant solutions for their latest product, the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System. This project combined PolyOne's strengths and expertise - distributed medical-grade materials, FDA-compliant colorants, pre-colored medical grade polymers, and design and processing support - to create color consistency and accelerated product development for the Dexcom G6 CGM.

PolyOne's exhibit will highlight the following service, material, and additive solutions:

Colorant Chromatics™ High Temperature Formulations and Color Concentrates: High-temperature (above 300°F/150°C) polymers and colorant / functional additive packages for healthcare applications

NEU TM Express Service: Delivering speed to customers' R&D process with rapid prototyping and sampling of customized materials for a multitude of in-vivo devices

Express Service: Delivering speed to customers' R&D process with rapid prototyping and sampling of customized materials for a multitude of in-vivo devices Trilliant™ HC Thermoplastics: High-performance formulations with excellent chemical resistance and durability for medical device enclosures; available in standard grades or customized formulations from an array of base polymers

Pre-certified OnCap™ Plus: Functional additives that complement OnColor™ HC Plus colorant formulations, giving customers a wider range of resin choices

New OnCap™ Low Retention Additive: Enables polyolefin containers to deliver their last drop with ease, eliminates secondary operations such as coating, and is compatible with all sterilization methods

Resilience™ HC Rigid Vinyl: Offers excellent moldability and surface finish, withstands a broad range of disinfectants, and provides required flammability and UV performance

In addition, PolyOne's distribution business unit recently collaborated with material supplier Covestro to produce an original eBook, titled, 'TrendWatch™ Materials Matter for Connected Health,' which offers insights into the IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) landscape and implications for material selection and design. This free, informative and interactive eBook can be downloaded here: Connected Health eBook

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation, with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company is dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by its Core Values, Sustainability Promise and No Surprises PledgeSM, PolyOne is committed to its customers, employees, communities and shareholders through ethical, sustainable and fiscally responsible principles. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

