Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PolyOne Corporation    POL

POLYONE CORPORATION

(POL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PolyOne : To Hold Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

CLEVELAND, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, intends to release its third quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Teleconference:

October 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET



Dial-in number:

Domestic: 1-844-835-7433


International: 1-914-495-8589



Conference ID:       

3550849



Broadcast live:  

www.polyone.com/investor



Replay:        

The replay will be available for one week, beginning at


12:00 p.m. ET, October 22, 2019



Dial-in number:   

Domestic: 1-855-859-2056


International: 1-404-537-3406



Conference ID:        

3550849

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyone-to-hold-third-quarter-2019-conference-call-300933319.html

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYONE CORPORATION
04:35pPOLYONE : To Hold Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
PR
09/24POLYONE : Carves Out New Terrain with Thermoplastic Composites at CAMX 2019
PU
09/23POLYONE : Showcases Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Materials and Proc..
PU
09/19POLYONE : Launches New Black Masterbatch Colorants with Sustainable Carbon Black
PU
09/18POLYONE : Presents Solutions to Support Circular Economy
PR
09/16POLYONE : IQ Design Team Receives Gold IDEA Award for Social Impact
PU
09/12POLYONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25POLYONE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07/25POLYONE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/25POLYONE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group