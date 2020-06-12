Log in
PolyOne : To Provide Second Quarter Performance Update, Will Host Investor Conference Call

06/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

CLEVELAND, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions, today announced that it will hold a mid-quarter update call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and CEO, and Bradley C. Richardson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will provide insights and commentary on the company's expected second quarter performance as well as the status of the previously announced Clariant Masterbatch acquisition.

 

Teleconference: 

June 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

 

Dial-in number:  

Domestic: 1-844-835-7433


International: 1-914-495-8589

 

Conference ID:       

6899429

 

Broadcast live:  

www.polyone.com/investor



 

Replay:        

The replay will be available for one week, beginning at


11:00 a.m. ET, June 16, 2020

 

Dial-in number:   

Domestic: 1-855-859-2056


International: 1-404-537-3406

 

Conference ID:        

6899429

 

About PolyOne
PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 5,600 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyone-to-provide-second-quarter-performance-update-will-host-investor-conference-call-301075112.html

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
