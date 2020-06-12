PolyOne : To Provide Second Quarter Performance Update, Will Host Investor Conference Call

CLEVELAND, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions, today announced that it will hold a mid-quarter update call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and CEO, and Bradley C. Richardson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will provide insights and commentary on the company's expected second quarter performance as well as the status of the previously announced Clariant Masterbatch acquisition.

Teleconference: June 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET Dial-in number: Domestic: 1-844-835-7433

International: 1-914-495-8589 Conference ID: 6899429 Broadcast live: www.polyone.com/investor



Replay: The replay will be available for one week, beginning at

11:00 a.m. ET, June 16, 2020 Dial-in number: Domestic: 1-855-859-2056

International: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 6899429

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 5,600 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

