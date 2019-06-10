Log in
PolyOne : and 3M Announce Game-Changing System for Liquid Polymer Colorant Design

06/10/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

CLEVELAND - June 10, 2019 - PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), in strategic collaboration with 3M (NYSE: MMM), today announced the launch of a revolutionary on-site polymer color matching and dosing system that accelerates the process of designing and coloring injection molded parts. The PINPOINT™ Express Color and Dosing System allows users to create, match, and mix colors onsite, dramatically reducing lead times for short-run color development from weeks to hours.

PINPOINT combines proprietary software and liquid colorant technology from PolyOne's ColorMatrixSelect system with proprietary dispensing and dosing technology from 3M. Customer trials have resulted in significant color development lead time reductions, collapsing a typical four-week process to just a few hours. At the same time, trials have shown that PINPOINT maintains exceptional color consistency.

'The PINPOINT system is a targeted complement to our full ColorMatrix product line,' said Will Nordloh, general manager, ColorMatrix for PolyOne. 'PINPOINT enables short-run injection molders to make a step change in their ability to serve their customers and grow revenue by significantly reducing the time needed to design and create colors. The system also helps reduce operating costs by eliminating the need to carry excess or expired colorant inventory. In testing, customers gave high praise to the efficiency and simplicity of the system - it's as easy as design-dispense-dose.'

'Bringing the innovation of 3M together with the colorant and plastic injection molding expertise of PolyOne, the PINPOINT system is a revolution for the manufacturing of molded-in-color parts,' said Dave Gunderson, vice president & general manager of 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division (AAD).

NOTE TO EDITORS: To help potential customers learn more about the PINPOINT system, PolyOne has created a dedicated landing page here: PINPOINT information

About PolyOne
PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2018 revenues of $3.5 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 6,900 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and Great Place to Work®, and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

# # #

EDITORS: For a high-resolution image, please click here: PINPOINT™ by PolyOne

PHOTO CAPTION: The PINPOINT™ Express Color and Dosing System combines software and colorants from PolyOne with the power of 3M dosing technology.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please go to www.polyone.com/news

Media contacts

Michelle Maniscalco
Senior Manager, Marketing Communications
PolyOne Corporation
+1 440-930-1988
michelle.maniscalco@polyone.com

Disclaimer

PolyOne Corporation published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 19:32:13 UTC
