Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Personnel Polyphor announces changes to its Board of Directors 20-Nov-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Allschwil, Switzerland, November 20, 2019 Polyphor announces changes to its Board of Directors Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Chairman of the Board Argeris 'Jerry' Karabelas has resigned from the company for personal reasons, effective immediately. Kuno Sommer, Vice-Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting. Andreas Wallnöfer, Board member since 2016, was appointed as Vice Chairman. 'Jerry has been instrumental in Polyphor's achievements since his appointment as Chairman in 2013. His professional expertise, excellent network in the pharmaceutical industry and enthusiasm for developing our business strategy has been invaluable,' says Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 'On behalf of the entire Polyphor organization, I want to express my gratitude to Jerry for his contributions to Polyphor over the past six years. Thanks in large part to his vision, energy and passion, Polyphor has progressed to a listed company with a Phase III program. We wish Jerry and his family the very best.' Andreas Wallnöfer is a Senior R&D Executive and former Head of Clinical Research & Exploratory Development at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 'I am pleased of the progress made by Polyphor over the past six years in advancing the pipeline and transitioning from a macromolecule research collaboration model to development of its own pipeline of important molecules, especially balixafortide which is in the Phase III stage for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. Also noteworthy was the very successful IPO in 2018. Though I am resigning for personal reasons, I remain confident the board, under Kuno Sommer's chairmanship, and management under CEO Giacomo Di Nepi's leadership will further advance Polyphor's opportunities,' comments Argeris Karabelas. For further information please contact: For Investors: Hernan Levett Chief Financial Officer Polyphor Ltd. Tel: +41 61 567 16 67 Email: IR@polyphor.com For Media: Alexandre Müller Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 43 268 32 31 Email: amu@dynamicsgroup.ch About Polyphor Polyphor is a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology compounds and a new class of antibiotics. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer, and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ---------------------------------------------------------------------------