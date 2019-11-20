20.11.2019 - Polyphor AG
20.11.2019 - Polyphor AG

Polyphor announces changes to its Board of Directors
Polyphor announces changes to its Board of Directors
Allschwil, Switzerland, November 20, 2019
Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Chairman of the Board Argeris
'Jerry' Karabelas has resigned from the company for personal reasons,
effective immediately. Kuno Sommer, Vice-Chairman of the Board, has been
appointed Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting. Andreas Wallnöfer,
Board member since 2016, was appointed as Vice Chairman.
'Jerry has been instrumental in Polyphor's achievements since his
appointment as Chairman in 2013. His professional expertise, excellent
network in the pharmaceutical industry and enthusiasm for developing our
business strategy has been invaluable,' says Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the
Board of Directors. 'On behalf of the entire Polyphor organization, I want
to express my gratitude to Jerry for his contributions to Polyphor over the
past six years. Thanks in large part to his vision, energy and passion,
Polyphor has progressed to a listed company with a Phase III program. We
wish Jerry and his family the very best.'
Andreas Wallnöfer is a Senior R&D Executive and former Head of Clinical
Research & Exploratory Development at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
'I am pleased of the progress made by Polyphor over the past six years in
advancing the pipeline and transitioning from a macromolecule research
collaboration model to development of its own pipeline of important
molecules, especially balixafortide which is in the Phase III stage for the
treatment of metastatic breast cancer. Also noteworthy was the very
successful IPO in 2018. Though I am resigning for personal reasons, I remain
confident the board, under Kuno Sommer's chairmanship, and management under
CEO Giacomo Di Nepi's leadership will further advance Polyphor's
opportunities,' comments Argeris Karabelas.
For further information please contact:
For Investors:
Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
Tel: +41 61 567 16 67
Email: IR@polyphor.com
For Media:
Alexandre Müller
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 43 268 32 31
Email: amu@dynamicsgroup.ch
About Polyphor
Polyphor is a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery and development of immuno-oncology compounds and a new class of
antibiotics. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III
trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer,
and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has
discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting
Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of
antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against
Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled
formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil
near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more
information, please visit www.polyphor.com.
