Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Polyphor AG    POLN   CH0106213793

POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11/19 11:31:22 am
7.92 CHF   -0.38%
01:20aPOLYPHOR : announces changes to its Board of Directors
EQ
01:15aPOLYPHOR : announces changes to its Board of Directors
PU
10/24POLYPHOR : Antibiotics with novel mechanism of action discovered
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyphor : announces changes to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:20am EST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Polyphor announces changes to its Board of Directors

20-Nov-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, November 20, 2019


Polyphor announces changes to its Board of Directors


Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Chairman of the Board Argeris "Jerry" Karabelas has resigned from the company for personal reasons, effective immediately. Kuno Sommer, Vice-Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting. Andreas Wallnöfer, Board member since 2016, was appointed as Vice Chairman.

"Jerry has been instrumental in Polyphor's achievements since his appointment as Chairman in 2013. His professional expertise, excellent network in the pharmaceutical industry and enthusiasm for developing our business strategy has been invaluable," says Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "On behalf of the entire Polyphor organization, I want to express my gratitude to Jerry for his contributions to Polyphor over the past six years. Thanks in large part to his vision, energy and passion, Polyphor has progressed to a listed company with a Phase III program. We wish Jerry and his family the very best."

Andreas Wallnöfer is a Senior R&D Executive and former Head of Clinical Research & Exploratory Development at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

"I am pleased of the progress made by Polyphor over the past six years in advancing the pipeline and transitioning from a macromolecule research collaboration model to development of its own pipeline of important molecules, especially balixafortide which is in the Phase III stage for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. Also noteworthy was the very successful IPO in 2018. Though I am resigning for personal reasons, I remain confident the board, under Kuno Sommer's chairmanship, and management under CEO Giacomo Di Nepi's leadership will further advance Polyphor's opportunities," comments Argeris Karabelas.


For further information please contact:

For Investors:
Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
Tel: +41 61 567 16 67
Email: IR@polyphor.com

 

For Media:
Alexandre Müller
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 43 268 32 31
Email: amu@dynamicsgroup.ch

 

About Polyphor
Polyphor is a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology compounds and a new class of antibiotics. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer, and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SLIFBQDVII
Document title: Polyphor_20.11.2019
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Polyphor AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@polyphor.com
Internet: www.polyphor.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Valor: POLN
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 916937

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

916937  20-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=916937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYPHOR AG
01:20aPOLYPHOR : announces changes to its Board of Directors
EQ
01:15aPOLYPHOR : announces changes to its Board of Directors
PU
10/24POLYPHOR : Antibiotics with novel mechanism of action discovered
AQ
10/23POLYPHOR : and the University of Zurich announces publication in 'Nature' of the..
EQ
09/04POLYPHOR : to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
EQ
09/04POLYPHOR : announces financial results for the first half 2019 and realigns stra..
EQ
08/21POLYPHOR : to host a Key Opinion Leader Meeting in New York on novel approach-es..
AQ
08/20POLYPHOR : to host a Key Opinion Leader Meeting in New York on novel approach-es..
EQ
07/18POLYPHOR : closes the Phase III PRISM studies of murepavadin intravenous formula..
AQ
07/17POLYPHOR : closes the Phase III PRISM studies of murepavadin intravenous formula..
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1,29 M
EBIT 2019 -48,7 M
Net income 2019 -29,4 M
Finance 2019 83,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,97x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
EV / Sales2019 3,49x
EV / Sales2020 7,24x
Capitalization 87,6 M
Chart POLYPHOR AG
Duration : Period :
Polyphor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPHOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,70  CHF
Last Close Price 7,92  CHF
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giacomo di Nepi Chief Executive Officer
Argeris N. Karabelas Chairman
Kalina Scott Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Obrecht Chief Scientific Officer
Frank T. Weber Chief Medical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPHOR AG-53.53%88
CSL LIMITED48.38%84 184
BIOGEN INC.-6.08%50 996
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS11.31%23 893
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 829
GRIFOLS29.13%19 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group