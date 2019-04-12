Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Polyphor AG    POLN   CH0106213793

POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyphor : antibiotic murepavadin receives US FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation in four new indications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 01:20am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Polyphor's antibiotic murepavadin receives US FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation in four new indications

12-Apr-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, April 12, 2019


Polyphor's antibiotic murepavadin receives US FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation in four new indications


Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated murepavadin as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) in four additional indications; hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, bloodstream infection and complicated intra-abdominal infection.

Under the QIDP program, which was created by the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act of 2012 to incentivize the development of new antibiotics in response to the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, Polyphor will get certain incentives for the development of murepavadin, such as eligibility for priority review and Fast Track designation for these indications. Murepavadin already has a QIDP status for ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP). Additionally, a five-year extension of market exclusivity will be gratned upon approval of the first QIDP indication.

"These additional QIDP designations highlight the importance of our research in this area and recognizes the innovativeness of our Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotic (OMPTA) program," says Giacomo Di Nepi, Chief Executive Officer of Polyphor. "It will give us incentives such as an expedited regulatory review to develop murepavadin in four additional indications to bring this promising antibiotic to the patients who need it the most."


For further information please contact:

For Investors:
Kalina Scott
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
Tel: +41 61 567 16 67
Email: IR@polyphor.com


For Media:
Alexandre Müller
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 43 268 32 31
Email: amu@dynamicsgroup.ch


About Murepavadin (POL7080)
Murepavadin is Polyphor's most advanced product candidate and the first OMPTA in clinical development. It is being developed for the treatment of nosocomial pneumonia (including both hospital-acquired (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP)) due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa and has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of VABP due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Murepavadin is a pathogen specific antibiotic functioning through a novel mechanism of action involving binding to an outer membrane protein of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In contrast to commonly used broad-spectrum antibiotics, murepavadin is a precision medicine and as such it supports the growing practice known as "antibiotic stewardship" which, among other things, seeks to reduce the excessive use of broad-spectrum products to avoid the buildup of resistance and to preserve the microbiome of the patients. Based on promising Phase II results, Polyphor has agreed on a streamlined development pathway for murepavadin with the FDA and EMA and has started its Phase III clinical program.


About Polyphor
Polyphor is a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of antibiotics and immuno-oncology compounds. It has discovered and is developing the OMPTA (Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics). The OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics against Gram-negative bacteria to have reached phase III stage in the last 50 years. The company's lead OMPTA, murepavadin, (POL7080) is in Phase III development against Pseudomonas aeruginosa - recognized as a critical priority 1 pathogen by WHO; in addition, Polyphor is developing a pipeline of further preclinical antibiotics based on its OMPTA platform. In addition, Polyphor is developing an immuno-oncology candidate, balixafortide (POL6326), which is starting a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer, and exploring in parallel its potential for further combinations and indications. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.


Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HGJCJECJRI
Document title: Polyphor_QIDP_14.4.2019
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Polyphor AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@polyphor.com
Internet: www.polyphor.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 799257

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

799257  12-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=799257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYPHOR AG
01:20aPOLYPHOR : antibiotic murepavadin receives US FDA Qualified Infectious Disease P..
EQ
04/09POLYPHOR : appoints Gökhan Batur as Chief Commercial Officer
EQ
04/04POLYPHOR : to present data on murepavadin and its lead preclinical compound of i..
EQ
03/15POLYPHOR : announces financial results for the full-year 2018
EQ
03/08NOVO NORDISK : UK biotech bags 1.5m grant for new antibiotic class
AQ
02/07POLYPHOR : Awarded $5.6M Grant from CARB-X
AQ
02/04POLYPHOR : awarded grant from CARB-X of up to $5.6M to support development of no..
EQ
2018POLYPHOR : announces positive results from the FDA Type B Guidance meeting on th..
EQ
2018POLYPHOR : wins the Swiss Technology Award 2018
EQ
2018POLYPHOR : Balixafortide combination with eribulin in metastatic breast cancer d..
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 16,3 M
EBIT 2019 -47,8 M
Net income 2019 -68,8 M
Finance 2019 82,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 10,2x
EV / Sales 2020 24,7x
Capitalization 249 M
Chart POLYPHOR AG
Duration : Period :
Polyphor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPHOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 56,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target 148%
Managers
NameTitle
Giacomo di Nepi Chief Executive Officer
Argeris N. Karabelas Chairman
Kalina Scott Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Obrecht Chief Scientific Officer
Frank Weber Director, Chief Medical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPHOR AG26.40%248
CSL LIMITED8.81%65 014
BIOGEN-22.30%47 265
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS45.13%31 576
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%21 117
GRIFOLS9.00%17 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About