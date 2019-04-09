Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Polyphor AG    POLN   CH0106213793

POLYPHOR AG

(POLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyphor : appoints Gökhan Batur as Chief Commercial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 01:20am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Polyphor appoints Gökhan Batur as Chief Commercial Officer

09-Apr-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, April 9, 2019

Polyphor appoints Gökhan Batur as Chief Commercial Officer

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN), a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of antibiotics and immuno-oncology compounds today announced the appointment of Gökhan Batur to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With over 14 years of healthcare industry experience, he joins the organization from MSD (known as Merck & Co. Inc. in the US and Canada), most recently serving as Executive Director, Global Brand Leader, Antibiotics, working in Switzerland and the US.

Mr. Batur, who joins effective June 3rd, will be responsible for leading all commercial activities, including market preparation for our lead antibiotic murepavadin and our immuno-oncology compound balixafortide. As a member of the executive management he will lead Polyphor's Commercial activities, as well as the Business Development & Licensing team.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Gökhan to Polyphor as we look forward to key milestones in our antibiotic and immuno-oncology programs and continue building our team for the future," says Giacomo Di Nepi, Chief Executive Officer of Polyphor. "Gökhan's deep cross departmental and commercial leadership experience including launching multiple antibiotics in the entire world will be essential as we start the market preparation for our products, and we build the late-stage development and commercial capabilities needed to become a sustainable, multi-product biopharmaceutical company."

Mr. Batur has held positions of increasing responsibility at MSD, most recently serving as Executive Director, Global Brand Leader, Antibiotics responsible for leading the global commercial strategy and execution for the entire Merck antibiotics portfolio managing multiple in-line, launch and pipeline products and sales of ~2 billion dollars. Prior to this role he was Executive Director, Global Brand Leader, Gram Negative Antibiotics. Previous roles at MSD included Executive Director, Hospital Acute Care Franchise for Emerging Markets and China and, before, he held positions both at regional and country level in marketing and sales including regional marketing leader for Hospital Products and Oncology in the EEMEA region. He received his BS in Management Information Systems from Bosphorus University, Istanbul.


For further information please contact:

For Investors:
Kalina Scott
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
Tel: +41 61 567 16 67
Email: IR@polyphor.com

For Media:
Alexandre Müller
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 43 268 32 31
Email: amu@dynamicsgroup.ch


About Polyphor
Polyphor is a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of antibiotics and immuno-oncology compounds. It has discovered and is developing the OMPTA (Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics). The OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics against Gram-negative bacteria to have reached phase III stage in the last 50 years. The company's lead OMPTA, murepavadin, (POL7080) is in Phase III development against Pseudomonas aeruginosa - recognized as a critical priority 1 pathogen by WHO; in addition, Polyphor is developing a pipeline of further preclinical antibiotics based on its OMPTA platform. In addition, Polyphor is developing an immuno-oncology candidate, balixafortide (POL6326), which is starting a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer, and exploring in parallel its potential for further combinations and indications. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.


Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YDQGNSOCQC
Document title: Polyphor_CCO_9.4.2019
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Polyphor AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@polyphor.com
Internet: www.polyphor.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 797009

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

797009  09-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=797009&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYPHOR AG
01:20aPOLYPHOR : appoints Gökhan Batur as Chief Commercial Officer
EQ
04/04POLYPHOR : to present data on murepavadin and its lead preclinical compound of i..
EQ
03/15POLYPHOR : announces financial results for the full-year 2018
EQ
03/08NOVO NORDISK : UK biotech bags 1.5m grant for new antibiotic class
AQ
02/07POLYPHOR : Awarded $5.6M Grant from CARB-X
AQ
02/04POLYPHOR : awarded grant from CARB-X of up to $5.6M to support development of no..
EQ
2018POLYPHOR : announces positive results from the FDA Type B Guidance meeting on th..
EQ
2018POLYPHOR : wins the Swiss Technology Award 2018
EQ
2018POLYPHOR : Balixafortide combination with eribulin in metastatic breast cancer d..
EQ
2018POLYPHOR : announces protocol agreement with the FDA for the second pivotal Phas..
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 16,3 M
EBIT 2019 -47,8 M
Net income 2019 -68,8 M
Finance 2019 82,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 9,45x
EV / Sales 2020 23,2x
Capitalization 237 M
Chart POLYPHOR AG
Duration : Period :
Polyphor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPHOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 56,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target 161%
Managers
NameTitle
Giacomo di Nepi Chief Executive Officer
Argeris N. Karabelas Chairman
Kalina Scott Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Obrecht Chief Scientific Officer
Frank Weber Director, Chief Medical & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPHOR AG24.16%235
CSL LIMITED6.33%63 435
BIOGEN-20.33%46 234
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS43.52%31 554
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%20 029
GRIFOLS8.78%17 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About