Polyphor : to host a Key Opinion Leader Meeting in New York on novel approach-es to the treatment of metastatic breast cancer

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) breakfast meeting on novel approaches to the treatment of metastatic breast cancer on Friday, September 6, 2019 in New York City.

The meeting will feature a presentation by KOL Peter Kaufman, MD, from the University of Vermont, who will discuss the current treatment landscape, as well as the unmet medical need for treating patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Dr. Kaufman is co-chair of the balixafortide FORTRESS trial and was also one of the lead investigators in the Phase 1b trial. Dr. Kaufman will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

An overview of Polyphor's ongoing clinical development program for its Phase III compound, Balixafortide (POL6326) will also be presented by the Company's management team. Balixafortide is a potent antagonist of CXCR4, a key molecule involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Blockade of the CXCR4 pathway by Balixafortide is believed to play a key role in the interplay between cancer cells and their tumor microenvironment and may render tumor cells more susceptible to chemotherapeutic agents and cancer immunotherapy.

Peter A. Kaufman, MD is Professor of Medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont Cancer Center, an active clinician specializing in the care and treatment of patients with breast cancer, and a leader in clinical and translational research focused on the biological and molecular basis for breast cancer. Dr. Kaufman collaborates in or oversees a number of research studies in breast cancer. His primary areas of research interest include HER-2 (+) breast cancer, and testing for and targeting HER-2/neu therapeutically, as well as the development of new chemotherapeutic agents and novel targeted therapies for breast cancer patients. He has authored and co-authored numerous peer reviewed publications, including several early pivotal clinical trials evaluating Herceptin, and other novel targeted therapeutics. He is currently the study chair of a number of international, national and regional clinical trials in breast cancer, and serves on the Breast Cancer Committee of the NCI sponsored Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, and is the Alliance Institutional Principal Investigator for the UVM Cancer Center. Dr. Kaufman obtained his MD degree from the New York University School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine internship, residency, and a Hematology/Oncology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center, and after this joined the faculty at the Duke University Cancer Center. He then joined the Section of Hematology/Oncology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center as the director of the Comprehensive Breast Care Program. He recently joined the faculty of the University of Vermont Cancer Center.

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology compounds and a new class of antibiotics. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer, and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.