Polyphor : to present its antibiotic programs at the American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2019 Conference

06/20/2019 | 01:15am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference
Polyphor to present its antibiotic programs at the American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2019 Conference

20-Jun-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, June 20, 2019

Polyphor to present its antibiotic programs at the American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2019 Conference
 

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that it will provide an overview on its Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA) programs at the American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2019 Conference taking place in San Francisco, California, from June 20 to 24, 2019. The OMPTA is a novel class of antibiotics targeting outer-membrane proteins of key Gram-negative bacteria.

"The ASM Microbe 2019 Conference gives us the opportunity to present our full commitment to our development of antibiotics targeting all WHO priority 1 Gram-negative pathogens," commented Daniel Obrecht, Chief Scientific Officer of Polyphor. "Besides the injectable formulation of our lead OMPTA, murepavadin, we are making fast progress with the inhaled formulation of murepavadin to fight Pseudomonas aeruginosa in chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and expect to move this formulation into the clinic in 2020. Thanks to the financial support from Novo REPAIR Impact Fund and CARB-X, we were able to select POL7306, a further antibiotic of the OMPTA class, which has demonstrated a potent activity against a large collection of Gram-negative organisms, including all Gram-negative ESKAPE* and WHO priority 1 Gram-negative pathogens*."

* WHO priority 1 pathogens: carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, carbapenem-resistant and ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae, Gram-negative ESKAPE pathogens: Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterobacter spp.


The following lecture will be presented during the Session S339, "Pipeline drugs to treat Gram-negative infections", on June 23, 14:15 - 14:45 h:


Title: Outer-Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMTA): from Discovery to the Clinic


In addition, Daniel Obrecht will present a "Pipeline update" on Saturday, June 22, 11:00 - 11:45 h at the session S163 (Pharma Pipeline Updates: Part II);


Full abstract and program are be available on the ASM website: www.asm.org/Events/ASM-Microbe/Home


For further information please contact:

For Investors:
Kalina Scott
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
Tel: +41 61 567 16 67
Email: IR@polyphor.com


For Media:
Alexandre Müller
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 43 268 32 31
Email: amu@dynamicsgroup.ch


About Polyphor
Polyphor is a clinical stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of antibiotics and immuno-oncology compounds. It has discovered and is developing the OMPTA (Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics). The OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics against Gram-negative bacteria to have reached phase III stage in the last 50 years. The company's lead OMPTA, murepavadin, (POL7080) is in Phase III development against Pseudomonas aeruginosa - recognized as a critical priority 1 pathogen by WHO; in addition, Polyphor is developing a pipeline of further preclinical antibiotics based on its OMPTA platform. Polyphor is also developing an immuno-oncology candidate, balixafortide (POL6326), which is starting a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer, and exploring in parallel its potential for further combinations and indications. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.


Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:


Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OVJNHRHKRY
Document title: Polyphor_ASM_20.6.2019
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Polyphor AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@polyphor.com
Internet: www.polyphor.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 827695

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

827695  20-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=827695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About