Polypipe : 15 questions for 15 years with Adam Patrick

As Adam Patrick, our Quality Supervisor celebrates 15 years at Polypipe Civils, we get to know 15 things about him. Read this fun, quick interview to get to know what he thinks people think about him, what he thinks about himself, an item in the office he's had the longest and a product at Polypipe that doesn't get enough recognition.

What time did you wake up this morning?

5.30am.

What is your favourite part about Polypipe?

The people I work with.

What's an item in your office that you've had the longest?

My mug.

What is one of the products at Polypipe that doesn't get enough recognition?

Ridgiduct power HV.

If you had to work in another department, which one would you choose?

External sales.

Why?

It gives you the ability to meet different people.

Since starting work at Polypipe, did you think you'd end up doing what you do now?

No, I didn't plan to stay at Polypipe for longer than 5 weeks, I just came on my school summer holidays and never left!

How long does it take you to get to work?

3 minutes.

How would people describe you?

Thorough.

How would you describe yourself?

Conscientious.

Have you ever jumped out of a plane?

Yes.

What's been your biggest achievement?

My last promotion from Laboratory Technician to Quality Supervisor.

What do you do when you first start working?

Flick the kettle on.

What's something everyone should know about Polypipe?

They provide careers for many people and offer a wide range of apprenticeships across multiple departments.

Would you do it all again?

Yes.