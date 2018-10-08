Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polypipe Group PLC    PLP   GB00BKRC5K31

POLYPIPE GROUP PLC (PLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 11:18:48 am
342.6 GBp   -0.52%
10:58aPOLYPIPE : A Polypipe Civils, day in the life of Hollie White
PU
09/25POLYPIPE : 30 questions for 30 years with Steve Heeley
PU
09/10POLYPIPE : 15 questions for 15 years with Adam Patrick
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Polypipe : A Polypipe Civils, day in the life of Hollie White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Hollie White is Polypipe Civils, Commercial Manager, she's a mother to one, a manager to many and has been at Polypipe since school! Read how a typical working day looks for her...

What time do you wake up?

6am - I go out for a walk most mornings before work.

What do you usually eat for breakfast?

Porridge or toast.

When you get to work, what do you do first?

Make a drink and check through my emails.

Describe your main roles?

Managing the Commercial Team and direct to site price management.

Name a key achievement you've had since working at Polypipe?

Working my way up to Commercial Manager from Office Junior - I came to Polypipe at 16 straight out of school!

What's your worst work habit?

Going to the sandwich van for chocolate.

What is your favourite Friday afternoon job?

Tidying the office ready for a fresh start on Monday.

When a typical day ends, what do you do?

Go and pick my little boy up from after school club and spend a few quality hours with him before bedtime.

Disclaimer

Polypipe Group plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYPIPE GROUP PLC
10:58aPOLYPIPE : A Polypipe Civils, day in the life of Hollie White
PU
09/25POLYPIPE : 30 questions for 30 years with Steve Heeley
PU
09/10POLYPIPE : 15 questions for 15 years with Adam Patrick
PU
09/04POLYPIPE : acquisition of Permavoid enhances WMS and Green Infrastructure propos..
PU
09/03POLYPIPE : PLP); acquisition of Permavoid for initial cash consideration of £4.0..
AQ
09/03POLYPIPE : enhances highways offering with introduction of Ridgichute
PU
08/30POLYPIPE : 30 questions for 30 years with Satnam johal
PU
08/21INTERVIEW : first female apprentice
PU
08/17GOLD SPONSORS : Valuing Landscape Conference 2018
PU
08/09POLYPIPE GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 428 M
EBIT 2018 75,9 M
Net income 2018 55,1 M
Debt 2018 110 M
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 12,49
P/E ratio 2019 11,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 688 M
Chart POLYPIPE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Polypipe Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYPIPE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Keith Payne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald John Marsh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Brian Sabin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul James Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul David Dean Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYPIPE GROUP PLC-12.41%919
GEBERIT5.62%16 906
MEXICHEM SAB DE CV33.02%7 114
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%2 829
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LTD44.68%2 808
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC25.66%1 724
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.