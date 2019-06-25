Polyplex Thailand PCL : To report the updation of Notice to the 2019 AGM of shareholders on the company website

25 June 2019

To : Managing Director The Stock Exchange of Thailand Subject: To report the updation of Notice to the 2019 AGM of shareholders on the Company website.

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited would like to inform you that in order to facilitate the shareholders to acknowledge and consider the agenda of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on July 26th, 2019, the company has updated the Notice of the meeting on the company's website www.polyplexthailand.comon 25th June, 2019. All the enclosures to the notice have also been updated, except the Form 56-2 (Annual Report) which will be updated within 3rd July, 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited

(Mrs. Supritha Pai Kasturi)

Company Secretary