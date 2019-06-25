Log in
POLYPLEX (THAILAND) PCL

(PTL)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polyplex Thailand PCL : To report the updation of Notice to the 2019 AGM of shareholders on the company website

06/25/2019 | 07:20am EDT

25 June 2019

To :

Managing Director

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject:

To report the updation of Notice to the 2019 AGM of shareholders on the

Company website.

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited would like to inform you that in order to facilitate the shareholders to acknowledge and consider the agenda of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on July 26th, 2019, the company has updated the Notice of the meeting on the company's website www.polyplexthailand.comon 25th June, 2019. All the enclosures to the notice have also been updated, except the Form 56-2 (Annual Report) which will be updated within 3rd July, 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited

(Mrs. Supritha Pai Kasturi)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 11:19:37 UTC
