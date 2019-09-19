Polytec Asset : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ENGAGEMENT IN FINANCIAL INVESTMENT BUSINESS ACTIVITY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLYTEC ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

保利達資產控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 208)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENGAGEMENT IN FINANCIAL INVESTMENT

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

This announcement is made by Polytec Asset Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group has engaged in business activity involving financial investment in Hong Kong and other recognised financial markets (the "Business Activity").

The Group is principally engaged in property investment and development, oil exploration and production, manufacture of ice and provision of cold storage services. The Group has been exploring and investigating opportunities to diversify its business scope and broaden its sources of income, aiming to achieve better returns to the Shareholders.

The Board considers financial investment is an area of particular interest and will take a prudent approach to seek potential investment opportunities in the financial markets so as to better utilise the existing resources of the Group. Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the engagement in the Business Activity is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

By Order of the Board

Polytec Asset Holdings Limited

Or Wai Sheun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 September 2019

