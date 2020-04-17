Public Joint Stock Polyus : Optional redemption of 2021 convertible bonds

Press Release 17 April 2020

PJSC Polyus

Optional redemption of 2021 convertible bonds

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX:PLZL) ('Polyus', the 'Company') notes the announcement (the 'Optional Redemption Notice') made earlier today by its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Polyus Finance plc (the 'Issuer') regarding the U.S.$250,000,000 1.00 per cent. guaranteed convertible bonds of the Issuer due 2021 guaranteed on a joint and several basis by the Company and Joint Stock Company Polyus Krasnoyarsk (ISIN: XS1759275578) (the 'Bonds'). Capitalised terms shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds set out in part B of schedule 2 to the trust deed constituting the Bonds dated 26 January 2018 (the 'Conditions').

Pursuant to the Conditions, the Issuer has given notice to the Bondholders that, on 18 May 2020 (the 'Optional Redemption Date') the Issuer will, pursuant to Condition 8(B)(i), redeem all the Bonds outstanding on the Optional Redemption Date at their Principal Amount, together with accrued interest to such date.

Conv-Ex Advisors Limited, acting as Calculation Agent in respect of the Bonds, has verified that the Aggregate GDR Value of the GDRs on each of at least 20 dealing days in the 30 consecutive dealing day-period ending on 16 April 2020 exceeded U.S.$260,000.

As of the date of the Optional Redemption Notice, the Conversion Price is U.S.$ 44.3077.

Subject to the immediately following sentence, as at 16 April 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the date of the Optional Redemption Notice, an aggregate principal amount of Bonds of U.S.$ 186,200,000 remains outstanding and on such date the Closing Price of the GDR was US$80.20. On 16 April 2020 the Issuer received a Conversion Notice in respect of the Bonds with the principal amount of U.S.$5,000,000. Once the conversion under such Conversion Notice is completed and the relevant Bonds cancelled, the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds outstanding will be reduced to U.S.$181,200,000.

Bondholders who do not want their Bonds to be redeemed in accordance with Condition 8(B)(i), may exercise their Conversion Rights in accordance with Conditions 6(A) and 6(B) by delivering their Bonds, together with a duly completed Conversion Notice to be sent via SWIFT, to The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch (the 'Principal Agent') no later than the close of business (London) on 06 May 2020, which for the avoidance of doubt shall be the final Deposit Date for the purposes of Condition 6(B)(i).

The Bonds are to be delivered during the normal business hours of the Principal Agent at One Canada Square, London, E14 5AL. The Conversion Notices are to be submitted during the normal business hours of the Principal Agent via SWIFT at IRVTGB2XEXC. Bondholders may obtain the Conversion Notice from the Principal Agent.

The Conversion Notice must include the following information:

(1) date of the Conversion Notice;

(2) name, address, fax and email of the Bondholder;

(3) number of Bonds in respect of which the Conversion Rights are exercised by the Bondholder;

(4) total principal amount of the Bonds in respect of which the Conversion Rights are exercised, being a minimum of U.S.$200,000;

(5) details of the account of the Bondholder with Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg where the Bonds are held;

(6) details of the account of the Bondholder with Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg where the GDRs delivered as a result of the conversion are to be credited (including name and address of the Bondholder, account number in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, including participant ID for the account and also contact details for the relevant Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg participant); and

(7) details of the account of the Bondholder for the cash amounts payable to the Bondholder as a result of the exercise of the Cash Alternative Election by the Issuer (if any) (including account number, account name, bank, branch, sort code).

By submitting the Conversion Notice via SWIFT, the converting Bondholder:

(a) confirms that it has complied with any applicable fiscal or other laws as provided in the Conditions, and that it has paid or will pay directly to the relevant authorities, to the extent required by the Conditions, capital, stamp, issue, registration and transfer taxes and duties arising on exercise of Conversion Rights;

(b) certifies that it or the person(s) who has/have the beneficial interest in the Bonds, to which the Conversion Notice relates (i) will be the beneficial owner of any relevant GDRs received pursuant to the exercise of the Conversion Rights and not an affiliate of the Issuer or any Guarantor or a person acting on behalf of such an affiliate, and (ii) is/are located outside the United States (within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) and acquiring any GDRs outside the United States; and

(c) authorises the disclosure of the Conversion Notice in any applicable administrative or legal proceedings.

The Conversion Notice shall be void unless (i) the details specified in sections (1)to (7)above are full, correct and complete, in each case to the extent applicable and specified in each such section; and (ii) sections (a)to (c)above are complied with by the Bondholder, in each case to the extent applicable and specified in each such section.

The attention of the Bondholders is drawn to Condition 6 with respect to the conditions relating to conversion.

Assuming that all holders of the outstanding Bonds opt for the exercise of their Conversion Right, a maximum of 4,089,582 GDRs would be subject to delivery to the Bondholders, representing approx. 1.52% of the Parent Guarantor share capital. This number does not include 112,847 GDRs, representing approx. 0.04% of the Parent Guarantor share capital, which will be delivered pursuant to the Conversion Notice received on 16 April 2020.

Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 5 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

