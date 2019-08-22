Log in
POLYUS PAO

Polyus : 1H 2019 dividend recommendation

08/22/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ('Polyus', or the 'Company') is recommending the dividends for the first six months ended 30 June 2019 in the amount of 162.98 Russian roubles per ordinary share.

The dividend amount is equivalent to approximately 2.46 U.S. dollars per ordinary share, or 1.23 U.S. dollars per depositary share (with two depositary shares representing interest in one ordinary share).1

The total recommended dividend payout for the first half of 2019 will amount to 21,708,394,906.40 Russian roubles and correspond to 327.6 million U.S. dollars, representing 30% of the Company's EBITDA for the first half of 2019, in line with the Company's dividend policy.

The dividend is subject to approval by the Company's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on 30 September 2019. The dividend record date will be 10 October 2019.

Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 10 gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, the Polyus group ranks the third by attributable gold reserves and gold resources among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Investor contact
Victor Drozdov, Director Investor Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
drozdovvi@polyus.com

Media contact
Victoria Vasilyeva, Director Public Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
vasilevavs@polyus.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain «forward-looking statements» concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words 'will', 'may', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'can', 'continue', 'opportunity', 'believes', 'expects', 'intends', 'anticipates', 'estimates' or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

1 Based on the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Russia of 66.2630 Russian roubles per 1 U.S. dollar as of 22 August 2019.

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 17:02:08 UTC
