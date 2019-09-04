Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Polyus PAO    PLZL   RU000A0JNAA8

POLYUS PAO

(PLZL)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Polyus : Exploration drilling programme completed at Sukhoi Log

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:27am EDT

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) ('Polyus', the 'Company') announces the completion of the exploration drilling programme at Sukhoi Log, which was launched in 2017. The exploration programme comprised 203,647 meters.

The Company will now proceed with a comprehensive assessment of the drilling samples. The fire assays results are anticipated by the end of 2019.

Based on the assessment results, the Company expects to provide a further update on the Inferred & Indicated Mineral Resources estimates and a maiden Ore Reserve estimate for Sukhoi Log in the first half of 2020.

Additional drilling activity at Sukhoi Log

Polyus is currently finalizing hydrogeological and geotechnical surveys at Sukhoi Log. Outstanding drilling activities scheduled for 2019 include 5,400 meters of geotechnical drilling and 2,800 meters of hydrogeological drilling.

In 2020, Polyus plans to complete an additional 30,000 meters of in-fill drilling at Sukhoi Log. The drilling works will be focused on the pit area, where Polyus expects to carry out mining activities during the first years of Sukhoi Log's operations. This will allow the Company to better define gold mineralisation within this area and support more accurate planning and sequence of mining works.

The Company also plans to conduct additional drilling at Sukhoi Log's flanks and deep levels in 2020.

Polyus

Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top five gold miners globally with the lowest cost position. Based on its 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources, Polyus group ranks third by attributable gold reserves among the world's largest gold mining companies.

The Polyus group's principal operations are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Investor contact
Victor Drozdov, Director Investor Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
drozdovvi@polyus.com

Media contact
Victoria Vasilyeva, Director Public Relations
+7 (495) 641 33 77
vasilevavs@polyus.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain «forward-looking statements» concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words 'will', 'may', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'can', 'continue', 'opportunity', 'believes', 'expects', 'intends', 'anticipates', 'estimates' or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law.

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 10:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYUS PAO
06:27aPOLYUS : Exploration drilling programme completed at Sukhoi Log
PU
08/22POLYUS : The proposed placement of new ordinary shares by way of closed subscrip..
PU
08/22POLYUS : 1H 2019 dividend recommendation
PU
05/15POLYUS PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/04POLYUS : Investors from Britain buy 50 percent of shares sold by Polyus sharehol..
RE
04/03POLYUS : Proposed Placing of ordinary shares and GDSs in Polyus
PU
02/13POLYUS : Increases Gold Production Guidance
AQ
02/07CORRECTION TO RUSSIA'S NEW SHIELD FR : A Siberian Gold Mine
DJ
02/07RUSSIA'S NEW SHIELD FROM U.S. SANCTI : A Siberian Gold Mine
DJ
2018POLYUS : half-completed drilling at giant gold deposit shows rosy prospects
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 735 M
EBIT 2019 2 080 M
Net income 2019 1 799 M
Debt 2019 3 412 M
Yield 2019 4,56%
P/E ratio 2019 9,53x
P/E ratio 2020 9,29x
EV / Sales2019 4,98x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
Capitalization 15 199 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 118,28  $
Last Close Price 114,11  $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward C. Dowling Chairman
Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Mikhail Borisovich Stiskin Deputy Director General-Finance & Director
Clifford Kent Potter Independent Director
William H. Champion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYUS PAO15 134
BARRICK GOLD CORP40.75%34 060
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION15.12%33 106
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED69.86%19 171
SHANDONG GOLD MINING82.58%15 555
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD51.07%15 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group