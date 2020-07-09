Log in
Pool Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/09/2020

COVINGTON, La., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on July 23, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.  The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.poolcorp.com.  The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international). 

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 410 M - -
Net income 2020 240 M - -
Net Debt 2020 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,4x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 10 815 M 10 815 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart POOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 265,13 $
Last Close Price 270,80 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Arvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Stokely Chairman
Mark W. Joslin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy M. Babco Chief Information Officer & GM-Operations
Todd Marshall Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POOL CORPORATION28.02%10 815
SHIMANO INC.20.43%18 562
YAMAHA CORPORATION-21.71%7 885
POLARIS INC.-7.52%5 760
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.36.61%5 602
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION6.85%5 120
