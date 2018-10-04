Log in
News Summary

Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/04/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2018 earnings results before the market opens on October 18, 2018 and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.  The earnings release as well as a live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.poolcorp.com.  The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8936 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4265 (international). 

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 360 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 003 M
EBIT 2018 316 M
Net income 2018 231 M
Debt 2018 480 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 29,16
P/E ratio 2019 26,24
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 6 522 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 169 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel J. Perez de la Mesa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Stokely Chairman
Peter D. Arvan Chief Operating Officer
Mark W. Joslin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy M. Babco Chief Information Officer & GM-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POOL CORPORATION24.59%6 522
SHIMANO INC.9.38%14 185
YAMAHA CORP37.53%9 776
NIKON CORP-6.74%7 525
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-19.33%6 226
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION19.36%5 716
