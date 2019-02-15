Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference

Log in
POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
02/15/2019 | 09:57am EST

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Mark Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel in Miami, FL.  Mr. Joslin is slated to present on February 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The presentation slides will be posted on POOLCORP’s website at that time.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 360 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties.  The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2017 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
