Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference

05/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

COVINGTON, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Materials Virtual Conference. Mr. Joslin is slated to present on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP’s website on the morning of the conference.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic, the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2019 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
