Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pool Corporation    POOL

POOL CORPORATION

(POOL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pool Corporation to Attend the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.  The presentation will occur on November 5, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.  The presentation slides will be posted on POOLCORP’s website at that time.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 370 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties.  The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2018 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POOL CORPORATION
09:57pPool Corporation to Attend the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
GL
10/17POOL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
10/17POOL CORP. : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/17Pool Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Results
GL
10/03Pool Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Confe..
GL
09/13POOL CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13Pool Corporation Announces Investor Day
GL
09/03Pool Corporation CFO to Attend the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrial..
GL
08/14POOL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02POOL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 196 M
EBIT 2019 341 M
Net income 2019 255 M
Debt 2019 682 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 31,8x
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
Capitalization 8 049 M
Chart POOL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pool Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POOL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 212,50  $
Last Close Price 201,61  $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Arvan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Stokely Chairman
Mark W. Joslin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy M. Babco Chief Information Officer & GM-Operations
Harlan F. Seymour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POOL CORPORATION34.23%7 966
SHIMANO INC.5.95%13 421
YAMAHA CORPORATION11.73%8 182
POLARIS INC.31.65%6 175
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION26.72%5 149
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group