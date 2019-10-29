Pool Corporation to Attend the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation will occur on November 5, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The presentation slides will be posted on POOLCORP’s website at that time.



Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 370 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com .

