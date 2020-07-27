Poolia publ : founder Oras sells entire stake to Swedish billionaire Olofsson

Oras, who owned 47.3% of the company's shares and 71.8% of the votes, sold the stake at 5.87 Swedish crowns per share in a deal worth around 130 million crowns (11.54 million pounds), Poolia said.

The deal with Oras, who founded the firm in 1989, is expected to close within a few months.

Danir Resources intends to offer the same price to buy out other Poolia shareholders.

Poolia, which operates in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany and merged with Uniflex in 2018, made an operating profit of 2.1 million crowns in the second quarter on sales of 345 million.

The firm said in March it was withdrawing its dividend proposal of 0.50 crowns per share due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Poolia shares closed at 5.20 crowns on Friday.

