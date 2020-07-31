Log in
POPREACH CORPORATION

POPR
PopReach: Mobile Gaming - 70 Billion Dollar Market and Growing, CEO Clip Video

07/31/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2020) - PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) CEO, Jon Walsh, explains the company's business strategy of acquiring proven game franchises.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/popreach-mobile-gaming-ceo-clip-90sec/

PopReach Corporation is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug 1st & 2nd, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

PopReach Corporationg (TSXV: POPR)

www.popreach.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60915


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,0 M - -
Net income 2019 -4,44 M - -
Net Debt 2019 8,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,07 M 4,08 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float -
Chart POPREACH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PopReach Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPREACH CORPORATION16.67%4
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.30%1 543 727
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.267.43%70 526
SEA LIMITED204.05%57 840
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC55.94%46 323
SPLUNK INC.39.81%33 266
