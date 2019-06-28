Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Popular Inc    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR INC

(BPOP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Popular : Announces Richard L. Carrión's Transition from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:34am EDT

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that Richard L. Carrión will transition from his current role of Executive Chairman to non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2019. Carrión was named Executive Chairman on July 1, 2017, after serving as CEO of Popular for 26 years, a role in which he was succeeded by Ignacio Alvarez.

“I know I speak for everyone in the Popular family in expressing my heartfelt appreciation to Richard for his many years of exemplary service. Richard has been a truly iconic leader and I am grateful for his mentorship and trust during this transition. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to benefit from his guidance as Chairman of the Board,” said Alvarez.

Carrión, who joined the company in 1976, said, “Popular has had a special place in my heart since childhood and I have been blessed to serve it in different roles over the past four decades. With the organization stronger than ever, supported by a talented team under Ignacio’s leadership, this is the appropriate time for me to transition to a non-executive role. It is a privilege to continue my service to Popular as Chairman of the Board.”

William J. Teuber, Jr., Lead Independent Director, added, “On behalf of a grateful Board, I would like to recognize Richard’s contributions, vision and his continued commitment to Popular, as well as Ignacio’s leadership since he assumed the position of CEO. We look forward to continue working with both to ensure Popular remains a strong, growing and vibrant organization.”

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POPULAR INC
11:34aPOPULAR : Announces Richard L. Carrión's Transition from Executive Chairman to N..
BU
06/26POPULAR, INC. : to Report Second-Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Wed..
BU
06/04POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
BU
05/24POPULAR INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07POPULAR, INC. : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share
BU
05/03POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
BU
04/18POPULAR, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/15POPULAR INC : quaterly earnings release
04/03POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
BU
03/27POPULAR, INC. : to Report First-Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Thur..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 906 M
EBIT 2019 999 M
Net income 2019 615 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 8,48
P/E ratio 2020 8,37
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 5 168 M
Chart POPULAR INC
Duration : Period :
Popular Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 64,7 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPULAR INC13.19%5 168
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.49%353 023
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.72%294 793
BANK OF AMERICA13.27%268 226
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.33%215 859
WELLS FARGO-0.61%208 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About