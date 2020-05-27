Log in
Popular, Inc.    BPOP

POPULAR, INC.

(BPOP)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popular : Completes $500 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Transaction

05/27/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Popular, Inc. (“Popular” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that the Corporation has completed its $500 million accelerated share repurchase transaction (“ASR”) for 2020 with respect to its common stock. As previously disclosed, on March 19, 2020 (the “early termination date”), the dealer counterparty to the ASR exercised its right under the ASR agreement to terminate the transaction because the trading price of the Corporation’s common stock fell below a specified level due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets. As a result of such early termination, the final settlement of the ASR, which was originally expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2020, occurred during the second quarter of 2020.

Under the ASR, the Corporation prepaid $500 million and received from the dealer counterparty an initial delivery of 7,055,919 shares of common stock on February 3, 2020. The Corporation further received 4,763,216 additional shares of common stock after the early termination date, as part of the final settlement of the ASR, for a combined total of 11,819,135 shares at an average price per share of $42.3043. The Corporation accounted for the ASR as a treasury stock transaction.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 499 M
EBIT 2020 876 M
Net income 2020 324 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,75%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,32x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 3 305 M
Chart POPULAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Popular, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,00 $
Last Close Price 41,34 $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPULAR, INC.-34.37%3 305
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.26%291 920
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%247 713
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%210 644
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 993
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 061
