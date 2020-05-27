Popular : Completes $500 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Transaction

Popular, Inc. (“Popular” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that the Corporation has completed its $500 million accelerated share repurchase transaction (“ASR”) for 2020 with respect to its common stock. As previously disclosed, on March 19, 2020 (the “early termination date”), the dealer counterparty to the ASR exercised its right under the ASR agreement to terminate the transaction because the trading price of the Corporation’s common stock fell below a specified level due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets. As a result of such early termination, the final settlement of the ASR, which was originally expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2020, occurred during the second quarter of 2020.

Under the ASR, the Corporation prepaid $500 million and received from the dealer counterparty an initial delivery of 7,055,919 shares of common stock on February 3, 2020. The Corporation further received 4,763,216 additional shares of common stock after the early termination date, as part of the final settlement of the ASR, for a combined total of 11,819,135 shares at an average price per share of $42.3043. The Corporation accounted for the ASR as a treasury stock transaction.

About Popular, Inc.

