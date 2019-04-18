Popular, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 04/18/2019 | 08:12am EDT Send by mail :

Net interest margin of 4.20% in Q1 2019, compared to 4.25% in Q4 2018.

Credit Quality: Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (“NPLs”) decreased by $24.9 million from Q4 2018; NPLs to loans ratio at 2.2% vs. 2.3% in Q4 2018; Net charge-offs (“NCOs”) decreased by $46.4 million from Q4 2018; NCOs at 0.92% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. 1.63% in Q4 2018; Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.07% vs. 2.15% in Q4 2018; and Allowance for loan losses to NPLs at 93.9% vs. 93.2% in Q4 2018.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.39%, Common Equity per Share of $55.78 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $48.58 at March 31, 2019. Popular, Inc. (the “Corporation,” “Popular,” “we,” “us,” “our”) (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $167.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $106.4 million and adjusted net income of $134.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The first quarter was a great start to 2019 and places us on a solid footing for the remainder of the year. Credit quality metrics were positive, and we achieved loan growth in Puerto Rico for the second quarter in a row, led by our auto finance business. Our unique franchise puts us in a privileged position to take advantage of opportunities that will arise as Puerto Rico’s recovery continues. We continued to make progress in our U.S. mainland operations, which remain an important source of revenue diversification. Loan balances for the quarter were flat, but we are optimistic that loan growth will pick up as the year progresses.” Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Net interest income $ 470,963 $ 476,225 $ 393,047 Provision for loan losses – non-covered loans 41,825 42,568 69,333 Provision for loan losses – covered loans [1] - - 1,730 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 429,138 433,657 321,984 FDIC loss-share expense - - (8,027 ) Other non-interest income 136,430 153,167 121,524 Operating expenses 347,420 396,455 322,002 Income before income tax 218,148 190,369 113,479 Income tax expense 50,223 83,966 22,155 Net income $ 167,925 $ 106,403 $ 91,324 Net income applicable to common stock $ 166,994 $ 105,472 $ 90,393 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.69 $ 1.06 $ 0.89 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.05 $ 0.89 [1] Covered loans represent loans acquired in the Westernbank FDIC-assisted transaction that were covered under the terminated FDIC loss sharing agreements. Significant Events Accelerated share repurchase transaction On February 28, 2019, the Corporation entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) transaction of $250 million with respect to its common stock, which was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction. Accordingly, as a result of the receipt of the initial shares, the Corporation recognized in shareholders’ equity approximately $200 million in treasury stock and $50 million as a reduction in capital surplus. The Corporation expects to further adjust its treasury stock and capital surplus accounts to reflect the delivery or receipt of cash or shares upon the termination of the ASR agreement, which will depend on the average price of the Corporation’s shares during the term of the ASR. Increase in quarterly common stock dividend As part of its capital plan for 2019, on January 23, 2019, the Corporation announced an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.30 per share, payable commencing in the second quarter of 2019. On February 15, 2019, the Corporation’s Board of Directors approved the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its outstanding common stock, which was paid on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2019. Adjusted results – Non-GAAP The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statement using accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP” or the “reported basis”). In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on the reported basis, management monitors the “Adjusted net income” of the Corporation and excludes from such calculation the impact of certain transactions on the results of its operations. Management believes that “Adjusted net income” provides meaningful information to investors about the underlying performance of the Corporation’s ongoing operations. “Adjusted net income” is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below describes adjustments to net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. No adjustments to net income are reflected for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. (Unaudited) Quarter ended (In thousands) 31-Dec-18 Pre-tax Income tax

effect Impact on net

income U.S. GAAP Net income $ 106,403 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Impact of Law Act No.257[1] - 27,686 27,686 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 134,089 [1]On December 10, 2018, the Governor of Puerto Rico signed into law Act No.257 of 2018, which amended the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code, to among other things, reduce the Puerto Rico corporate tax rate from 39% to 37.5%. The resulting adjustments reduced the DTA related to the Corporation's P.R. operations as a result of a lower realizable benefit at the lower tax rate. Net interest income Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $471.0 million, compared to $476.2 million for the previous quarter. The net interest margin was 4.20% for the quarter, compared to 4.25% for the previous quarter. The decrease of $5.2 million in net interest income is mainly the result of the following: Lower income from the commercial loan portfolio by $3.8 million, or 5 basis points, mainly at Popular Bank (“Popular U.S.” or “PB”) due to lower prepayment penalties collected on cancelled loans and the impact of two fewer days in the quarter. The results for the fourth quarter of 2018 for Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (“BPPR”) benefited from a positive adjustment of $5.7 million to interest income due to the prepayment of a commercial loan accounted for under ASC 310-30;

Lower income from construction loans by $1.6 million, or 20 basis points, mainly at Popular Bank due to lower average balance of the portfolio;

Lower income from the auto loans portfolio by $3.0 million, or 77 basis points, driven by $4.5 million lower amortization of the fair value discount of the portfolio acquired from Wells Fargo during the third quarter of 2018 and the impact of two fewer days in the quarter, partially offset by higher average volume of loans by $141 million; and

Higher cost of interest-bearing deposits by $5.6 million, or 8 basis points, was mainly due to higher average balances in NOW and money market and savings accounts, driven by public sector deposits at BPPR, coupled with the impact of the increase in short-term rates at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Popular Bank reflected an increase in the cost of time deposits, mainly related to its digital deposit channel. Partially offset by: Higher income from money market, trading and investments by $6 million, or 10 basis points, as a result of higher yields during the quarter, including the impact of the increase in the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points in December 2018 as well as higher average balance of money market investment and debt securities; and

Lower borrowing costs by $1.9 million, or 6 basis points, due mainly to lower rates on borrowings as a result of the Corporation having redeemed during the fourth quarter of 2018 $450 million, 7% Senior Notes and issued during the third quarter of 2018 $300 million of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023. BPPR’s net interest income amounted to $407.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $408.7 million in the previous quarter. The decrease of $1.3 million in net interest income was mainly due to higher cost and higher average deposit balances, principally from the public sector. Also, lower income from the auto loans portfolio driven by lower amortization of the fair value discount portfolio acquired from Wells Fargo, partially offset by higher interest income from money market and investment securities, as mentioned above. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 4.49%, a decrease of 2 basis points when compared to 4.51% for the previous quarter. The decrease in net interest margin was due to higher cost of deposits and lower yield on the auto portfolio. BPPR’s earning assets yielded 5.07%, compared to 5.04% in the previous quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.79%, or 6 basis points higher than the 0.73% reported in the previous quarter. Total cost of deposits for the quarter was 0.60%. The impact of 2 fewer days in the quarter represented approximately $6.3 million in BPPR’s net interest income. Net interest income for Popular U.S. was $72.8 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $77.9 million during the previous quarter. The decrease of $5.1 million in net interest income was primarily due to lower income from commercial and construction loans, lower fees earned on the cancellation of loans and higher cost of deposits, as discussed above. Net interest margin for the quarter decreased 21 basis points to 3.40%, compared to 3.61% for the previous quarter. Earning assets yielded 4.61%, compared to 4.74% in the previous quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.51%, compared to 1.38% in the previous quarter. The impact of 2 fewer days in the quarter represented approximately $1.3 million in Popular U.S. ‘s net interest income. Non-interest income Non-interest income decreased by $16.7 million to $136.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $153.2 million for the previous quarter. The reduction in non-interest income was primarily driven by: Lower other service fees by $5.9 million due to lower credit card and debit fees by $1.5 million and $0.7 million, respectively, as a result of lower interchange fees due to lower seasonal transaction volumes. Also, lower insurance fees by $1.6 million due to contingent commissions, which are typically recognized during the fourth quarter;

lower income on mortgage banking activities by $9.5 million, mainly due to a variance in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights that included an $8.7 million positive adjustment during the fourth quarter of 2018; and

lower other operating income by $11.1 million, principally due to $9.5 million in recoveries for hurricane-related claims recognized in the previous quarter and lower modification fees received for the successful completion of loss mitigation alternatives by $1.3 million. These variances were partially offset by: Higher unrealized net gains on equity securities by $3.5 million mainly on deferred compensation plans that have an offsetting expense in personnel costs; and

favorable variance in adjustments to indemnity reserves of $6.4 million related to loans previously sold with credit recourse at BPPR. Refer to Table B for further details. Operating expenses Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $347.4 million, a decrease of $49.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in operating expenses was driven primarily by: Lower personnel costs by $29.9 million, as a result of $17.2 million recognized during the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the implementation of the Voluntary Retirement Program (“VRP”) and $13.9 million related to annual incentives tied to the Corporation’s profit-sharing plans; lower business promotion expenses by $7.0 million due to lower seasonal advertising costs and lower consumer reward program expense; and

favorable variance of $12.5 million, resulting from the recognition of a loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the early extinguishment of $450 million in 7% Senior Notes, which were due in 2019. Full-time equivalent employees were 8,242 as of March 31, 2019, compared to 8,474 as of December 31, 2018. The decrease in headcount is mainly related to the net impact of the VRP. For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B. Income taxes For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $50.2 million, compared to $84.0 million for the previous quarter. As previously disclosed, during the fourth quarter of 2018 the Corporation recognized a non-cash income tax expense of $27.7 million resulting from adjustments to the DTA related to its Puerto Rico operations due to the enactment of Act No. 257 of 2018, which amended the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code to, among other things, reduce the corporate income tax rate from 39% to 37.5%. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 23%. Excluding the impact of the above mentioned adjustment, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 30% as more income was recognized at the 39% marginal tax rate in Puerto Rico and the debt extinguishment expenses of $12.5 million recorded during that quarter were not subject to a tax benefit. The effective tax rate of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. For the year 2019, the Corporation expects its consolidated effective tax rate to be within a range from 22-25%. Credit Quality During the first quarter of 2019, the Puerto Rico segment continued to reflect positive credit quality trends. Mortgage delinquencies continued to improve, and net charge-offs were at 0.71% on that portfolio. The Corporation continues to be attentive to the performance of its portfolios and related credit metrics. The credit quality metrics of our U.S. operation also remained favorable. The following presents credit quality results for the first quarter of 2019. Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $13.1 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily related to lower P.R. commercial inflows. P.R. mortgage inflows for the quarter remained stable, mainly driven by lower early delinquencies.

Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $24.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly driven by lower P.R. commercial NPLs of $16.7 million, primarily related to a $12.0 million charge-off on a previously reserved loan. P.R. mortgage NPLs continued to gradually improve, decreasing by $5.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. At March 31, 2019, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 2.2%, compared to 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net charge-offs decreased by $46.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily driven by lower P.R. commercial NCOs of $35.1 million, as the prior quarter included charge-offs from two large relationships. In addition, P.R. mortgage NCOs decreased by $6.9 million from the prior quarter. The Corporation’s ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.92%, compared to 1.63% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Refer to Table J for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.

The allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) decreased by $18.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 to $550.6 million. The P.R. segment ALLL decreased by $22.8 million, principally due to charge-offs from impaired loans, most significantly the abovementioned $12.0 million charge-off, coupled with improvements in loss trends in the mortgage portfolio.

The general and specific reserves totaled $448.7 million and $101.9 million, respectively, at quarter-end, compared with $449.7 million and $119.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.07% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 2.15% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 93.9% compared to 93.2% in the previous quarter.

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2019 remained essentially flat at $41.8 million. The P.R. segment provision decreased by $12.0 million, while the U.S. segment increased by $11.3 million, primarily driven by the commercial portfolios. The provision to net charge-offs ratio was 69.1% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 39.8% in the previous quarter. Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio, excluding covered loans $ 586,202 $ 611,087 $ 606,796 Other real estate owned (“OREO”), excluding covered OREO 125,478 136,705 153,061 Total non-performing assets, excluding covered assets 711,680 747,792 759,857 Covered loans and OREO - - 18,928 Total non-performing assets $ 711,680 $ 747,792 $ 778,785 Net charge-offs for the quarter (excluding covered loans) $ 60,545 $ 106,938 $ 52,547 Ratios (excluding covered loans): Non-covered loans held-in-portfolio $ 26,647,708 $ 26,507,889 $ 24,087,937 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 2.20 % 2.31 % 2.52 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.07 2.15 2.52 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 93.93 93.17 100.03 Refer to Table H for additional information. Provision for Loan Losses (Unaudited) Quarters ended (In thousands) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Provision (reversal) for loan losses: BPPR $ 31,454 $ 43,461 $ 56,718 Popular U.S. 10,371 (893 ) 12,615 Total provision for loan losses - non-covered loans $ 41,825 $ 42,568 $ 69,333 Provision for loan losses - covered loans - - 1,730 Total provision for loan losses $ 41,825 $ 42,568 $ 71,063 Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Provision for loan losses $ 31,454 $ 43,461 $ 56,718 Net charge-offs 54,229 96,479 41,227 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio, excluding covered loans 544,992 568,098 573,516 Allowance / non-covered loans held-in-portfolio 2.42 % 2.55 % 3.01 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Provision (reversal) for loan losses $ 10,371 $ (893 ) $ 12,615 Net charge-offs 6,316 10,459 11,320 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 41,210 42,989 33,280 Allowance / non-covered loans held-in-portfolio 1.00 % 0.94 % 1.16 % Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Cash and money market investments $ 5,190,692 $ 4,565,083 $ 7,264,086 Investment securities 13,839,874 13,595,130 10,733,010 Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC 26,647,708 26,507,889 24,087,937 Loans covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC - - 514,611 Total assets 48,680,607 47,604,577 45,756,761 Deposits 40,879,838 39,710,039 37,134,093 Borrowings 1,377,401 1,537,673 2,130,465 Total liabilities 43,240,547 42,169,520 40,691,852 Stockholders’ equity 5,440,060 5,435,057 5,064,909 Total assets increased by $1.1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by: An increase of $0.6 billion in cash and money market investments, mainly due to an increase in public sector deposits at BPPR, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed securities;

An increase of $0.2 billion in debt securities available-for-sale mainly due to purchases of mortgage-backed securities at BPPR and PB, partially offset by maturities of U.S. Treasury securities at BPPR;

An increase of $0.1 billion in loans held-in-portfolio, mainly driven by growth of auto loans and leases at the BPPR segment; and

An increase of $0.1 billion in other assets due to the recognition of right-of-use assets as a result of the implementation of the new lease accounting standard, which required balance sheet recognition of operating lease contracts. Total liabilities increased by $1.1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly due to: An increase of $1.2 billion in deposits due to an increase of $0.8 billion and $0.1 billion, respectively, in Puerto Rico public sector deposits and private savings deposits at BPPR and $0.2 billion in non-brokered time deposits at PB; and

An increase of $0.1 billion in other liabilities due to the recognition of operating lease liabilities, as discussed above. Partially offset by: A decrease of $0.2 billion in borrowings due to a decrease in assets sold under agreements to repurchase and Federal Home Loan Bank advances mainly at PB. Stockholders’ equity increased by approximately $5.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, principally due to the net income for the quarter of $167.9 million and lower unrealized losses on debt securities available-for-sale by $101.4 million, offset by other adjustments including the impact of the $250 million accelerated share repurchase transaction and declared dividends on common and preferred stock. Common equity tier-1 ratio (“CET1”), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.39%, $55.78 and $48.58, respectively, at March 31, 2019, compared to 16.90%, $53.88 and $46.90 at December 31, 2018. Refer to Table A for capital ratios. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings and new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations. More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in our Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 to be filed with the SEC. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates. About Popular, Inc. Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition Table D - Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis - QUARTER Table E - Intentionally Left Blank (Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis - YTD) Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities & Other Service Fees Table G - Loans and Deposits Table H - Non-Performing Assets Table I - Activity in Non-Performing Loans Table J - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios Table K - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific Reserves - CONSOLIDATED Table L - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific Reserves - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS Table M - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific Reserves - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS Table N - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Basic EPS $ 1.69 $ 1.06 $ 0.89 Diluted EPS $ 1.69 $ 1.05 $ 0.89 Average common shares outstanding 98,581,743 99,933,184 101,696,343 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 98,758,898 100,114,358 101,837,212 Common shares outstanding at end of period 96,629,891 99,942,845 102,189,914 Market value per common share $ 52.13 $ 47.22 $ 41.62 Market capitalization - (In millions) $ 5,037 $ 4,719 $ 4,253 Return on average assets 1.40 % 0.88 % 0.84 % Return on average common equity 12.17 % 7.57 % 7.06 % Net interest margin 4.20 % 4.25 % 3.89 % Common equity per share $ 55.78 $ 53.88 $ 49.07 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $ 48.58 $ 46.90 $ 42.61 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 9.78 % 9.99 % 9.66 % Tier 1 capital 16.39 % 16.90 % 16.80 % Total capital 19.00 % 19.54 % 19.74 % Tier 1 leverage 9.57 % 9.88 % 9.98 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.39 % 16.90 % 16.80 % [1] Refer to Table N for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures. POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance (In thousands, except per share information) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 Q1 2019

vs. Q4 2018 31-Mar-18 Q1 2019

vs. Q1 2018 Interest income: Loans $ 447,713 $ 455,238 $ (7,525 ) $ 373,584 $ 74,129 Money market investments 29,220 25,030 4,190 22,285 6,935 Investment securities 81,036 79,287 1,749 57,209 23,827 Total interest income 557,969 559,555 (1,586 ) 453,078 104,891 Interest expense: Deposits 70,826 65,215 5,611 38,688 32,138 Short-term borrowings 1,600 1,823 (223 ) 2,013 (413 ) Long-term debt 14,580 16,292 (1,712 ) 19,330 (4,750 ) Total interest expense 87,006 83,330 3,676 60,031 26,975 Net interest income 470,963 476,225 (5,262 ) 393,047 77,916 Provision for loan losses - non-covered loans 41,825 42,568 (743 ) 69,333 (27,508 ) Provision for loan losses - covered loans - - - 1,730 (1,730 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 429,138 433,657 (4,519 ) 321,984 107,154 Service charges on deposit accounts 38,691 38,973 (282 ) 36,455 2,236 Other service fees 64,307 70,226 (5,919 ) 60,602 3,705 Mortgage banking activities 9,926 19,394 (9,468 ) 12,068 (2,142 ) Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities 1,433 (2,039 ) 3,472 (646 ) 2,079 Net profit (loss) on trading account debt securities 260 91 169 (198 ) 458 Net gain on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale - 33 (33 ) - - Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold (93 ) (6,477 ) 6,384 (2,926 ) 2,833 FDIC loss-share expense - - - (8,027 ) 8,027 Other operating income 21,906 32,966 (11,060 ) 16,169 5,737 Total non-interest income 136,430 153,167 (16,737 ) 113,497 22,933 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 84,450 86,569 (2,119 ) 78,397 6,053 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 25,761 23,315 2,446 21,316 4,445 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 9,761 11,698 (1,937 ) 9,929 (168 ) Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 23,145 51,465 (28,320 ) 16,210 6,935 Total personnel costs 143,117 173,047 (29,930 ) 125,852 17,265 Net occupancy expenses 23,537 24,500 (963 ) 22,802 735 Equipment expenses 19,705 18,504 1,201 17,206 2,499 Other taxes 11,662 12,583 (921 ) 10,902 760 Professional fees Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees 3,724 4,043 (319 ) 3,058 666 Programming, processing and other technology services 60,178 55,089 5,089 51,305 8,873 Legal fees, excluding collections 3,489 4,118 (629 ) 5,763 (2,274 ) Other professional fees 20,075 25,846 (5,771 ) 22,859 (2,784 ) Total professional fees 87,466 89,096 (1,630 ) 82,985 4,481 Communications 5,849 5,765 84 5,906 (57 ) Business promotion 14,674 21,653 (6,979 ) 12,009 2,665 FDIC deposit insurance 4,806 5,223 (417 ) 6,920 (2,114 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 12,522 (12,522 ) - - Other real estate owned (OREO) expenses 2,677 2,310 367 6,131 (3,454 ) Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other expenses 8,223 4,790 3,433 4,608 3,615 Other operating expenses Operational losses 4,888 9,103 (4,215 ) 9,924 (5,036 ) All other 18,504 15,006 3,498 14,432 4,072 Total other operating expenses 23,392 24,109 (717 ) 24,356 (964 ) Amortization of intangibles 2,312 2,353 (41 ) 2,325 (13 ) Total operating expenses 347,420 396,455 (49,035 ) 322,002 25,418 Income before income tax 218,148 190,369 27,779 113,479 104,669 Income tax expense 50,223 83,966 (33,743 ) 22,155 28,068 Net income $ 167,925 $ 106,403 $ 61,522 $ 91,324 $ 76,601 Net income applicable to common stock $ 166,994 $ 105,472 $ 61,522 $ 90,393 $ 76,601 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.69 $ 1.06 $ 0.63 $ 0.89 $ 0.80 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.05 $ 0.64 $ 0.89 $ 0.80 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.05 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q1 2019 vs. (In thousands) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Q4 2018 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 376,558 $ 394,035 $ 280,077 $ (17,477 ) Money market investments 4,814,134 4,171,048 6,984,009 643,086 Trading account debt securities, at fair value 39,217 37,787 42,386 1,430 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 13,542,695 13,300,184 10,420,589 242,511 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 99,455 101,575 104,817 (2,120 ) Equity securities 158,507 155,584 165,218 2,923 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 43,985 51,422 77,701 (7,437 ) Loans held-in-portfolio: Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC 26,808,287 26,663,713 24,224,793 144,574 Loans covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC - - 514,611 - Less: Unearned income 160,579 155,824 136,856 4,755 Allowance for loan losses 550,628 569,348 640,578 (18,720 ) Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 26,097,080 25,938,541 23,961,970 158,539 FDIC loss-share asset - - 44,469 - Premises and equipment, net 557,517 569,808 544,109 (12,291 ) Other real estate not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC 125,478 136,705 153,061 (11,227 ) Other real estate covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC - - 15,333 - Accrued income receivable 162,797 166,022 157,340 (3,225 ) Mortgage servicing assets, at fair value 167,813 169,777 166,281 (1,964 ) Other assets 1,799,728 1,714,134 1,978,760 85,594 Goodwill 671,122 671,122 627,294 - Other intangible assets 24,521 26,833 33,347 (2,312 ) Total assets $ 48,680,607 $ 47,604,577 $ 45,756,761 $ 1,076,030 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 9,046,104 $ 9,149,036 $ 8,698,610 $ (102,932 ) Interest bearing 31,833,734 30,561,003 28,435,483 1,272,731 Total deposits 40,879,838 39,710,039 37,134,093 1,169,799 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 200,871 281,529 380,061 (80,658 ) Other short-term borrowings 42 42 186,200 - Notes payable 1,176,488 1,256,102 1,564,204 (79,614 ) Other liabilities 983,308 921,808 1,427,294 61,500 Total liabilities 43,240,547 42,169,520 40,691,852 1,071,027 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 50,160 50,160 50,160 - Common stock 1,043 1,043 1,043 - Surplus 4,313,040 4,365,606 4,300,936 (52,566 ) Retained earnings 1,794,644 1,651,731 1,261,775 142,913 Treasury stock (394,848 ) (205,509 ) (86,167 ) (189,339 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (323,979 ) (427,974 ) (462,838 ) 103,995 Total stockholders’ equity 5,440,060 5,435,057 5,064,909 5,003 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 48,680,607 $ 47,604,577 $ 45,756,761 $ 1,076,030 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table D - Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis - QUARTER (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018 Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018 ($ amounts in millions; yields not on a taxable equivalent basis) Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Assets: Interest earning assets: Money market, trading and investment securities $ 18,773 $ 110.3 2.37 % $ 18,278 $ 104.3 2.27 % $ 16,748 $ 79.5 1.91 % $ 495 $ 6.0 0.10 % $ 2,025 $ 30.8 0.46 % Loans not covered under loss sharing agreements with the FDIC: Commercial 12,064 178.3 5.99 11,967 182.1 6.04 11,469 161.5 5.71 97 (3.8 ) (0.05 ) 595 16.8 0.28 Construction 807 13.6 6.85 905 15.2 6.65 905 13.6 6.08 (98 ) (1.6 ) 0.20 (98 ) - 0.77 Mortgage 7,134 91.1 5.11 7,149 90.1 5.04 7,073 89.0 5.04 (15 ) 1.0 0.07 61 2.1 0.07 Consumer 2,814 82.8 11.93 2,815 83.6 11.78 2,885 78.1 10.98 (1 ) (0.8 ) 0.15 (71 ) 4.7 0.95 Auto 2,729 67.6 10.05 2,588 70.6 10.82 922 19.0 8.34 141 (3.0 ) (0.77 ) 1,807 48.6 1.71 Lease financing 944 14.3 6.08 913 13.6 5.97 819 12.3 5.99 31 0.7 0.11 125 2.0 0.09 Total loans 26,492 447.7 6.83 26,337 455.2 6.87 24,073 373.5 6.27 155 (7.5 ) (0.04 ) 2,419 74.2 0.56 Total interest earning assets $ 45,265 $ 558.0 4.98 % $ 44,615 $ 559.5 4.99 % $ 40,821 $ 453.0 4.48 % $ 650 (1.5 ) (0.01 ) % $ 4,444 $ 105.0 0.50 % Allowance for loan losses (576 ) (621 ) (634 ) 45 58 Other non-interest earning assets 3,938 3,925 4,063 13 (125 ) Total average assets $ 48,627 $ 47,919 $ 44,250 $ 708 $ 4,377 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing deposits: NOW and money market $ 14,051 $ 33.8 0.97 % $ 13,848 $ 30.4 0.87 % $ 11,194 $ 11.5 0.42 % $ 203 $ 3.4 0.10 % $ 2,857 $ 22.3 0.55 % Savings 9,847 9.9 0.41 9,728 9.9 0.40 8,744 5.2 0.24 119 - 0.01 1,103 4.7 0.17 Time deposits 7,676 27.1 1.43 7,419 24.9 1.33 7,697 22.0 1.16 257 2.2 0.10 (21 ) 5.1 0.27 Total interest-bearing deposits 31,574 70.8 0.91 30,995 65.2 0.83 27,635 38.7 0.57 579 5.6 0.08 3,939 32.1 0.34 Borrowings 1,469 16.2 4.44 1,658 18.1 4.38 2,041 21.3 4.21 (189 ) (1.9 ) 0.06 (572 ) (5.1 ) 0.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 33,043 87.0 1.07 32,653 83.3 1.01 29,676 60.0 0.82 390 3.7 0.06 3,367 27.0 0.25 Net interest spread 3.91 % 3.98 % 3.66 % (0.07 ) % 0.25 % Non-interest bearing deposits 8,953 8,895 8,434 58 519 Other liabilities 1,016 799 898 217 118 Stockholders' equity 5,615 5,572 5,242 43 373 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,627 $ 47,919 $ 44,250 $ 708 $ 4,377 Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis $ 471.0 4.20 % $ 476.2 4.25 % $ 393.0 3.89 % ($5.2 ) (0.05 ) % $ 78.0 0.31 % Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table E - Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis - YEAR-TO-DATE Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Q1 2019

vs.Q4 2018 Q1 2019

vs.Q1 2018 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $ 11,687 $ 12,327 $ 12,456 $ (640 ) $ (769 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (3,825 ) 4,646 (4,307 ) (8,471 ) 482 Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 7,862 16,973 8,149 (9,111 ) (287 ) Net gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 4,017 2,893 1,057 1,124 2,960 Trading account (loss) profit: Unrealized losses on outstanding derivative positions - (122 ) (221 ) 122 221 Realized (losses) gains on closed derivative positions (1,953 ) (350 ) 3,083 (1,603 ) (5,036 ) Total trading account (loss) profit (1,953 ) (472 ) 2,862 (1,481 ) (4,815 ) Total mortgage banking activities $ 9,926 $ 19,394 $ 12,068 $ (9,468 ) $ (2,142 ) Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Q1 2019

vs.Q4 2018 Q1 2019

vs.Q1 2018 Other service fees: Debit card fees $ 11,170 $ 11,868 $ 11,638 $ (698 ) $ (468 ) Insurance fees 12,791 14,362 12,599 (1,571 ) 192 Credit card fees 22,286 23,827 21,683 (1,541 ) 603 Sale and administration of investment products 5,259 5,824 5,355 (565 ) (96 ) Trust fees 4,716 4,677 5,097 39 (381 ) Other fees 8,085 9,668 4,230 (1,583 ) 3,855 Total other service fees $ 64,307 $ 70,226 $ 60,602 $ (5,919 ) $ 3,705 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table G - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Q1 2019 vs.

Q4 2018 Q1 2019 vs.

Q1 2018 Loans not covered under FDIC loss-sharing agreements: Commercial $ 12,058,310 $ 12,043,019 $ 11,468,507 $ 15,291 $ 589,803 Construction 791,320 779,449 893,391 11,871 (102,071 ) Legacy [1] 24,404 25,949 31,167 (1,545 ) (6,763 ) Lease financing 963,232 934,773 838,383 28,459 124,849 Mortgage 7,207,180 7,235,258 7,064,644 (28,078 ) 142,536 Auto 2,742,095 2,608,785 886,474 133,310 1,855,621 Consumer 2,861,167 2,880,656 2,905,371 (19,489 ) (44,204 ) Total non-covered loans held-in-portfolio $ 26,647,708 $ 26,507,889 $ 24,087,937 $ 139,819 $ 2,559,771 Loans covered under FDIC loss-sharing agreements - - 514,611 - (514,611 ) Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 26,647,708 $ 26,507,889 $ 24,602,548 $ 139,819 $ 2,045,160 Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage 43,985 51,422 77,701 (7,437 ) (33,716 ) Total loans held-for-sale $ 43,985 $ 51,422 $ 77,701 $ (7,437 ) $ (33,716 ) Total loans $ 26,691,693 $ 26,559,311 $ 24,680,249 $ 132,382 $ 2,011,444 [1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans, construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment. Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Q1 2019 vs. Q4

2018 Q1 2019 vs.Q1

2018 Demand deposits [1] $ 16,871,924 $ 16,077,023 $ 12,698,538 $ 794,901 $ 4,173,386 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 15,806,355 15,616,247 16,225,871 190,108 (419,516 ) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 395,795 400,004 414,441 (4,209 ) (18,646 ) Time deposits (non-brokered) 7,724,161 7,500,544 7,655,903 223,617 68,258 Time deposits (brokered CDs) 81,603 116,221 139,340 (34,618 ) (57,737 ) Total deposits $ 40,879,838 $ 39,710,039 $ 37,134,093 $ 1,169,799 $ 3,745,745 [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table H - Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) Variance (Dollars in thousands) 31-Mar-19 As a % of

loans HIP by

category 31-Dec-18 As a % of

loans HIP by

category 31-Mar-18 As a % of

loans HIP by

category Q1 2019 vs.

Q4 2018 Q1 2019 vs.

Q1 2018 Non-accrual loans: Commercial $ 169,154 1.4 % $ 184,026 1.5 % $ 158,279 1.4 % $ (14,872 ) $ 10,875 Construction 13,848 1.7 13,848 1.8 4,293 0.5 - 9,555 Legacy [1] 2,583 10.6 2,627 10.1 3,137 10.1 (44 ) (554 ) Lease financing 2,525 0.3 3,313 0.4 3,957 0.5 (788 ) (1,432 ) Mortgage 327,658 4.5 334,598 4.6 369,614 5.2 (6,940 ) (41,956 ) Auto 25,162 0.9 24,050 0.9 13,356 1.5 1,112 11,806 Consumer 45,272 1.6 48,625 1.7 54,160 1.9 (3,353 ) (8,888 ) Total non-performing loans held-in- portfolio, excluding covered loans 586,202 2.2 % 611,087 2.3 % 606,796 2.5 % (24,885 ) (20,594 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”), excluding covered OREO 125,478 136,705 153,061 (11,227 ) (27,583 ) Total non-performing assets, excluding covered assets 711,680 747,792 759,857 (36,112 ) (48,177 ) Covered loans and OREO - - 18,928 - (18,928 ) Total non-performing assets [2] $ 711,680 $ 747,792 $ 778,785 $ (36,112 ) $ (67,105 ) Accruing loans past due 90 days or more [3] [4] $ 550,717 $ 612,543 $ 1,129,792 $ (61,826 ) $ (579,075 ) Ratios excluding covered loans: Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 2.20 % 2.31 % 2.52 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.07 2.15 2.52 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 93.93 93.17 100.03 Ratios including covered loans: Non-performing assets to total assets 1.46 % 1.57 % 1.70 % Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 2.20 2.31 2.48 Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.07 2.15 2.60 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 93.93 93.17 104.95 [1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans, construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment. [2] There were no non-performing loans held-for-sale as of March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018. [3] It is the Corporation’s policy to report delinquent residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since the principal repayment is insured. These include loans rebooked, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities amounting to $106 million (December 31, 2018 - $134 million; March 31, 2018 - $535 million). Under the GNMA program, issuers such as BPPR have the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days or more past due. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements of BPPR with an offsetting liability. These balances include $292 million of residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA that are no longer accruing interest as of March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $283 million; March 31, 2018 - $194 million). Furthermore, the Corporation has approximately $67 million in reverse mortgage loans which are guaranteed by FHA, but which are currently not accruing interest. Due to the guaranteed nature of the loans, it is the Corporation's policy to exclude these balances from non-performing assets (December 31, 2018 - $69 million; March 31, 2018 - $57 million). [4] The carrying value of loans accounted for under ASC Subtopic 310-30 that are contractually 90 days or more past due was $257 million at March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $216 million; March 31, 2018 - $274 million). This amount is excluded from the above table as the loans’ accretable yield interest recognition is independent from the underlying contractual loan delinquency status. Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table I - Activity in Non-Performing Loans (Unaudited) Commercial loans held-in-portfolio: Quarter ended Quarter ended 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. Beginning balance NPLs $ 182,950 $ 1,076 $ 184,026 $ 171,271 $ 1,414 $ 172,685 Plus: New non-performing loans 10,554 2,220 12,774 25,366 1,158 26,524 Less: Non-performing loans transferred to OREO (962 ) - (962 ) (1,075 ) - (1,075 ) Non-performing loans charged-off (17,918 ) (50 ) (17,968 ) (3,482 ) (32 ) (3,514 ) Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections (8,331 ) (385 ) (8,716 ) (9,130 ) (1,464 ) (10,594 ) Ending balance NPLs $ 166,293 $ 2,861 $ 169,154 $ 182,950 $ 1,076 $ 184,026 Construction loans held-in-portfolio: Quarter ended Quarter ended 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. Beginning balance NPLs $ 1,788 $ 12,060 $ 13,848 $ 1,829 $ 17,866 $ 19,695 Less: Non-performing loans charged-off - - - - (5,806 ) (5,806 ) Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections - - - (41 ) - (41 ) Ending balance NPLs $ 1,788 $ 12,060 $ 13,848 $ 1,788 $ 12,060 $ 13,848 Mortgage loans held-in-portfolio: Quarter ended Quarter ended 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. Beginning balance NPLs $ 323,565 $ 11,033 $ 334,598 $ 348,779 $ 12,306 $ 361,085 Plus: New non-performing loans 47,228 1,820 49,048 46,187 2,352 48,539 Advances on existing non-performing loans - 72 72 - 98 98 Less: Non-performing loans transferred to OREO (3,155 ) (124 ) (3,279 ) (15,258 ) (503 ) (15,761 ) Non-performing loans charged-off (5,734 ) (197 ) (5,931 ) (9,376 ) (56 ) (9,432 ) Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections (44,054 ) (2,796 ) (46,850 ) (46,767 ) (3,164 ) (49,931 ) Ending balance NPLs $ 317,850 $ 9,808 $ 327,658 $ 323,565 $ 11,033 $ 334,598 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (excluding consumer): Quarter ended Quarter ended 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. BPPR Popular U.S. Popular, Inc. Beginning balance NPLs $ 508,303 $ 26,796 $ 535,099 $ 521,879 $ 34,989 $ 556,868 Plus: New non-performing loans 57,782 4,250 62,032 71,553 3,568 75,121 Advances on existing non-performing loans - 79 79 - 114 114 Less: Non-performing loans transferred to OREO (4,117 ) (124 ) (4,241 ) (16,333 ) (503 ) (16,836 ) Non-performing loans charged-off (23,652 ) (247 ) (23,899 ) (12,858 ) (5,881 ) (18,739 ) Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections (52,385 ) (3,442 ) (55,827 ) (55,938 ) (5,491 ) (61,429 ) Ending balance NPLs [1] $ 485,931 $ 27,312 $ 513,243 $ 508,303 $ 26,796 $ 535,099 [1] Includes $2.6 million of NPLs related to the legacy portfolio as of March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $2.6 million). Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table J - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios (Unaudited) Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 (Dollars in thousands) Total Total Non-covered

loans Covered loans Total Balance at beginning of period $ 569,348 $ 633,718 $ 590,182 $ 33,244 $ 623,426 Provision for loan losses 41,825 42,568 69,333 1,730 71,063 611,173 676,286 659,515 34,974 694,489 Net loans charged-off (recovered): BPPR Commercial 16,594 51,659 3,943 - 3,943 Construction (17 ) (720 ) (208 ) - (208 ) Lease financing 1,486 1,323 1,993 - 1,993 Mortgage 11,183 18,041 13,244 1,364 14,608 Consumer 24,983 26,176 22,255 - 22,255 Total BPPR 54,229 96,479 41,227 1,364 42,591 Popular U.S. Commercial 2,834 1,081 6,830 - 6,830 Construction (8 ) 5,806 - - - Legacy [1] (715 ) (739 ) (331 ) - (331 ) Mortgage 229 (82 ) (304 ) - (304 ) Consumer 3,976 4,393 5,125 - 5,125 Total Popular U.S. 6,316 10,459 11,320 - 11,320 Total loans charged-off - Popular, Inc. 60,545 106,938 52,547 1,364 53,911 Balance at end of period $ 550,628 $ 569,348 $ 606,968 $ 33,610 $ 640,578 POPULAR, INC. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.92 % 1.63 % 0.90 % 0.90 % Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs 69.08 % 39.81 % 131.94 % 131.82 % BPPR Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 1.09 % 1.96 % 0.96 % 0.96 % Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs 58.00 % 45.05 % 137.57 % 137.23 % Popular U.S. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.38 % 0.63 % 0.72 % Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs 164.20 % (8.54 )% 111.44 % [1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans, construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment. Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table K - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific Reserves - CONSOLIDATED (Unaudited) 31-Mar-19 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial Construction Legacy [1] Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total Specific ALLL $ 33,476 $ 19 $ - $ 43,139 $ 321 $ 25,003 $ 101,958 Impaired loans $ 383,494 $ 13,848 $ - $ 524,803 $ 1,018 $ 110,874 $ 1,034,037 Specific ALLL to impaired loans 8.73 % 0.14 % - % 8.22 % 31.53 % 22.55 % 9.86 % General ALLL $ 191,013 $ 7,477 $ 829 $ 99,159 $ 8,788 $ 141,404 $ 448,670 Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans $ 11,674,816 $ 777,472 $ 24,404 $ 6,682,377 $ 962,214 $ 5,492,388 $ 25,613,671 General ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans 1.64 % 0.96 % 3.40 % 1.48 % 0.91 % 2.57 % 1.75 % Total ALLL $ 224,489 $ 7,496 $ 829 $ 142,298 $ 9,109 $ 166,407 $ 550,628 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 12,058,310 $ 791,320 $ 24,404 $ 7,207,180 $ 963,232 $ 5,603,262 $ 26,647,708 ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio 1.86 % 0.95 % 3.40 % 1.97 % 0.95 % 2.97 % 2.07 % [1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans, construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. reportable segment. 31-Dec-18 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial Construction Legacy [1] Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total Specific ALLL $ 52,190 $ 56 $ - $ 41,211 $ 320 $ 25,893 $ 119,670 Impaired loans $ 398,518 $ 13,848 $ - $ 518,888 $ 1,099 $ 112,742 $ 1,045,095 Specific ALLL to impaired loans 13.10 % 0.40 % - % 7.94 % 29.12 % 22.97 % 11.45 % General ALLL $ 186,925 $ 7,368 $ 969 $ 106,201 $ 11,166 $ 137,049 $ 449,678 Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans $ 11,644,501 $ 765,601 $ 25,949 $ 6,716,370 $ 933,674 $ 5,376,699 $ 25,462,794 General ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans 1.61 % 0.96 % 3.73 % 1.58 % 1.20 % 2.55 % 1.77 % Total ALLL $ 239,115 $ 7,424 $ 969 $ 147,412 $ 11,486 $ 162,942 $ 569,348 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 12,043,019 $ 779,449 $ 25,949 $ 7,235,258 $ 934,773 $ 5,489,441 $ 26,507,889 ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio 1.99 % 0.95 % 3.73 % 2.04 % 1.23 % 2.97 % 2.15 % [1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans, construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. reportable segment. Variance (Dollars in thousands) Commercial Construction Legacy Mortgage Lease

financing Consumer Total Specific ALLL $ (18,714 ) $ (37 ) $ - $ 1,928 $ 1 $ (890 ) $ (17,712 ) Impaired loans $ (15,024 ) $ - $ - $ 5,915 $ (81 ) $ (1,868 ) $ (11,058 ) General ALLL $ 4,088 $ 109 $ (140 ) $ (7,042 ) $ (2,378 ) $ 4,355 $ (1,008 ) Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans $ 30,315 $ 11,871 $ (1,545 ) $ (33,993 ) $ 28,540 $ 115,689 $ 150,877 Total ALLL $ (14,626 ) $ 72 $ (140 ) $ (5,114 ) $ (2,377 ) $ 3,465 $ (18,720 ) Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 15,291 $ 11,871 $ (1,545 ) $ (28,078 ) $ 28,459 $ 113,821 $ 139,819 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table L - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific Reserves - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 31-Mar-19 Puerto Rico (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease financing Consumer Total Allowance for credit losses: Specific ALLL $ 33,253 $ 19 $ 40,779 $ 321 $ 23,350 $ 97,722 General ALLL 155,678 803 97,077 8,788 124,315 386,661 Total ALLL $ 188,931 $ 822 $ 137,856 $ 9,109 $ 147,665 $ 484,383 Loans held-in-portfolio: Impaired loans $ 381,803 $ 1,788 $ 515,365 $ 1,018 $ 101,887 $ 1,001,861 Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans 7,009,319 89,584 5,860,223 962,214 5,073,149 18,994,489 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 7,391,122 $ 91,372 $ 6,375,588 $ 963,232 $ 5,175,036 $ 19,996,350 31-Dec-18 Puerto Rico (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease financing Consumer Total Allowance for credit losses: Specific ALLL $ 52,190 $ 56 $ 38,760 $ 320 $ 24,083 $ 115,409 General ALLL 155,024 830 104,218 11,166 120,511 391,749 Total ALLL $ 207,214 $ 886 $ 142,978 $ 11,486 $ 144,594 $ 507,158 Loans held-in-portfolio: Impaired $ 398,518 $ 1,788 $ 509,468 $ 1,099 $ 104,235 $ 1,015,108 Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans 6,974,125 84,167 5,923,855 933,674 4,952,543 18,868,364 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 7,372,643 $ 85,955 $ 6,433,323 $ 934,773 $ 5,056,778 $ 19,883,472 Variance (In thousands) Commercial Construction Mortgage Lease financing Consumer Total Allowance for credit losses: Specific ALLL $ (18,937 ) $ (37 ) $ 2,019 $ 1 $ (733 ) $ (17,687 ) General ALLL 654 (27 ) (7,141 ) (2,378 ) 3,804 (5,088 ) Total ALLL $ (18,283 ) $ (64 ) $ (5,122 ) $ (2,377 ) $ 3,071 $ (22,775 ) Loans held-in-portfolio: Impaired $ (16,715 ) $ - $ 5,897 $ (81 ) $ (2,348 ) $ (13,247 ) Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans 35,194 5,417 (63,632 ) 28,540 120,606 126,125 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 18,479 $ 5,417 $ (57,735 ) $ 28,459 $ 118,258 $ 112,878 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table M - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific Reserves - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 31-Mar-19 Popular U.S. (In thousands) Commercial Construction Legacy Mortgage Consumer Total Allowance for credit losses: Specific ALLL $ 223 $ - $ - $ 2,360 $ 1,653 $ 4,236 General ALLL 35,335 6,674 829 2,082 17,089 62,009 Total ALLL $ 35,558 $ 6,674 $ 829 $ 4,442 $ 18,742 $ 66,245 Loans held-in-portfolio: Impaired loans $ 1,691 $ 12,060 $ - $ 9,438 $ 8,987 $ 32,176 Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans 4,665,497 687,888 24,404 822,154 419,239 6,619,182 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 4,667,188 $ 699,948 $ 24,404 $ 831,592 $ 428,226 $ 6,651,358 31-Dec-18 Popular U.S. (In thousands) Commercial Construction Legacy Mortgage Consumer Total Allowance for credit losses: Specific ALLL $ - $ - $ - $ 2,451 $ 1,810 $ 4,261 General ALLL 31,901 6,538 969 1,983 16,538 57,929 Total ALLL $ 31,901 $ 6,538 $ 969 $ 4,434 $ 18,348 $ 62,190 Loans held-in-portfolio: Impaired loans $ - $ 12,060 $ - $ 9,420 $ 8,507 $ 29,987 Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans 4,670,376 681,434 25,949 792,515 424,156 6,594,430 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 4,670,376 $ 693,494 $ 25,949 $ 801,935 $ 432,663 $ 6,624,417 Variance (In thousands) Commercial Construction Legacy Mortgage Consumer Total Allowance for credit losses: Specific ALLL $ 223 $ - $ - $ (91 ) $ (157 ) $ (25 ) General ALLL 3,434 136 (140 ) 99 551 4,080 Total ALLL $ 3,657 $ 136 $ (140 ) $ 8 $ 394 $ 4,055 Loans held-in-portfolio: Impaired loans $ 1,691 $ - $ - $ 18 $ 480 $ 2,189 Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans (4,879 ) 6,454 (1,545 ) 29,639 (4,917 ) 24,752 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ (3,188 ) $ 6,454 $ (1,545 ) $ 29,657 $ (4,437 ) $ 26,941 Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Table N - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share or per share information) 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 31-Mar-18 Total stockholders’ equity $ 5,440,060 $ 5,435,057 $ 5,064,909 Less: Preferred stock (50,160 ) (50,160 ) (50,160 ) Less: Goodwill (671,122 ) (671,122 ) (627,294 ) Less: Other intangibles (24,521 ) (26,833 ) (33,347 ) Total tangible common equity $ 4,694,257 $ 4,686,942 $ 4,354,108 Total assets $ 48,680,607 $ 47,604,577 $ 45,756,761 Less: Goodwill (671,122 ) (671,122 ) (627,294 ) Less: Other intangibles (24,521 ) (26,833 ) (33,347 ) Total tangible assets $ 47,984,964 $ 46,906,622 $ 45,096,120 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.78 % 9.99 % 9.66 % Common shares outstanding at end of period 96,629,891 99,942,845 102,189,914 Tangible book value per common share $ 48.58 $ 46.90 $ 42.61 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005139/en/

