Popular, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net income of $167.9 million in Q1 2019, compared to net income of
$106.4 million and adjusted net income of $134.1 million in Q4 2018.
Net interest margin of 4.20% in Q1 2019, compared to 4.25% in Q4
2018.
Credit Quality:
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (“NPLs”) decreased by
$24.9 million from Q4 2018; NPLs to loans ratio at 2.2% vs. 2.3%
in Q4 2018;
Net charge-offs (“NCOs”) decreased by $46.4 million from Q4
2018; NCOs at 0.92% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. 1.63%
in Q4 2018;
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.07%
vs. 2.15% in Q4 2018; and
Allowance for loan losses to NPLs at 93.9% vs. 93.2% in Q4 2018.
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.39%, Common Equity per Share of
$55.78 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $48.58 at March 31, 2019.
Popular, Inc. (the “Corporation,” “Popular,” “we,” “us,” “our”)
(NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $167.9 million for the first
quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $106.4 million
and adjusted net income of $134.1 million for the fourth quarter ended
December 31, 2018.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The first
quarter was a great start to 2019 and places us on a solid footing for
the remainder of the year. Credit quality metrics were positive, and we
achieved loan growth in Puerto Rico for the second quarter in a row, led
by our auto finance business. Our unique franchise puts us in a
privileged position to take advantage of opportunities that will arise
as Puerto Rico’s recovery continues. We continued to make progress in
our U.S. mainland operations, which remain an important source of
revenue diversification. Loan balances for the quarter were flat, but we
are optimistic that loan growth will pick up as the year progresses.”
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Net interest income
$
470,963
$
476,225
$
393,047
Provision for loan losses – non-covered loans
41,825
42,568
69,333
Provision for loan losses – covered loans [1]
-
-
1,730
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
429,138
433,657
321,984
FDIC loss-share expense
-
-
(8,027
)
Other non-interest income
136,430
153,167
121,524
Operating expenses
347,420
396,455
322,002
Income before income tax
218,148
190,369
113,479
Income tax expense
50,223
83,966
22,155
Net income
$
167,925
$
106,403
$
91,324
Net income applicable to common stock
$
166,994
$
105,472
$
90,393
Net income per common share - Basic
$
1.69
$
1.06
$
0.89
Net income per common share - Diluted
$
1.69
$
1.05
$
0.89
[1] Covered loans represent loans acquired in the Westernbank
FDIC-assisted transaction that were covered under the terminated
FDIC loss sharing agreements.
Significant Events
Accelerated share repurchase transaction
On February 28, 2019, the Corporation entered into an accelerated share
repurchase (“ASR”) transaction of $250 million with respect to its
common stock, which was accounted for as a treasury stock transaction.
Accordingly, as a result of the receipt of the initial shares, the
Corporation recognized in shareholders’ equity approximately $200
million in treasury stock and $50 million as a reduction in capital
surplus. The Corporation expects to further adjust its treasury stock
and capital surplus accounts to reflect the delivery or receipt of cash
or shares upon the termination of the ASR agreement, which will depend
on the average price of the Corporation’s shares during the term of the
ASR.
Increase in quarterly common stock dividend
As part of its capital plan for 2019, on January 23, 2019, the
Corporation announced an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend
from $0.25 per share to $0.30 per share, payable commencing in the
second quarter of 2019. On February 15, 2019, the Corporation’s Board of
Directors approved the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share
on its outstanding common stock, which was paid on April 1, 2019 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2019.
Adjusted results – Non-GAAP
The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statement using
accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP” or the
“reported basis”). In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on
the reported basis, management monitors the “Adjusted net income” of the
Corporation and excludes from such calculation the impact of certain
transactions on the results of its operations. Management believes that
“Adjusted net income” provides meaningful information to investors about
the underlying performance of the Corporation’s ongoing operations.
“Adjusted net income” is a non-GAAP financial measure.
The table below describes adjustments to net income for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018. No adjustments to net income are reflected for
the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
Pre-tax
Income tax effect
Impact on net income
U.S. GAAP Net income
$
106,403
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Impact of Law Act No.257[1]
-
27,686
27,686
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
134,089
[1]On December 10, 2018, the Governor of Puerto Rico
signed into law Act No.257 of 2018, which amended the Puerto Rico
Internal Revenue Code, to among other things, reduce the Puerto Rico
corporate tax rate from 39% to 37.5%. The resulting adjustments
reduced the DTA related to the Corporation's P.R. operations as a
result of a lower realizable benefit at the lower tax rate.
Net interest income
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $471.0
million, compared to $476.2 million for the previous quarter. The net
interest margin was 4.20% for the quarter, compared to 4.25% for the
previous quarter.
The decrease of $5.2 million in net interest income is mainly the result
of the following:
Lower income from the commercial loan portfolio by $3.8 million, or 5
basis points, mainly at Popular Bank (“Popular U.S.” or “PB”) due to
lower prepayment penalties collected on cancelled loans and the impact
of two fewer days in the quarter. The results for the fourth quarter
of 2018 for Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (“BPPR”) benefited from a
positive adjustment of $5.7 million to interest income due to the
prepayment of a commercial loan accounted for under ASC 310-30;
Lower income from construction loans by $1.6 million, or 20 basis
points, mainly at Popular Bank due to lower average balance of the
portfolio;
Lower income from the auto loans portfolio by $3.0 million, or 77
basis points, driven by $4.5 million lower amortization of the fair
value discount of the portfolio acquired from Wells Fargo during the
third quarter of 2018 and the impact of two fewer days in the quarter,
partially offset by higher average volume of loans by $141 million; and
Higher cost of interest-bearing deposits by $5.6 million, or 8 basis
points, was mainly due to higher average balances in NOW and money
market and savings accounts, driven by public sector deposits at BPPR,
coupled with the impact of the increase in short-term rates at the end
of the fourth quarter of 2018. Popular Bank reflected an increase in
the cost of time deposits, mainly related to its digital deposit
channel.
Partially offset by:
Higher income from money market, trading and investments by $6
million, or 10 basis points, as a result of higher yields during the
quarter, including the impact of the increase in the Fed Funds rate by
25 basis points in December 2018 as well as higher average balance of
money market investment and debt securities; and
Lower borrowing costs by $1.9 million, or 6 basis points, due mainly
to lower rates on borrowings as a result of the Corporation having
redeemed during the fourth quarter of 2018 $450 million, 7% Senior
Notes and issued during the third quarter of 2018 $300 million of its
6.125% Senior Notes due 2023.
BPPR’s net interest income amounted to $407.4 million for the quarter
ended March 31, 2019, compared to $408.7 million in the previous
quarter. The decrease of $1.3 million in net interest income was mainly
due to higher cost and higher average deposit balances, principally from
the public sector. Also, lower income from the auto loans portfolio
driven by lower amortization of the fair value discount portfolio
acquired from Wells Fargo, partially offset by higher interest income
from money market and investment securities, as mentioned above. The net
interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 4.49%, a decrease of 2
basis points when compared to 4.51% for the previous quarter. The
decrease in net interest margin was due to higher cost of deposits and
lower yield on the auto portfolio. BPPR’s earning assets yielded 5.07%,
compared to 5.04% in the previous quarter, while the cost of
interest-bearing deposits was 0.79%, or 6 basis points higher than the
0.73% reported in the previous quarter. Total cost of deposits for the
quarter was 0.60%. The impact of 2 fewer days in the quarter represented
approximately $6.3 million in BPPR’s net interest income.
Net interest income for Popular U.S. was $72.8 million, for the quarter
ended March 31, 2019, compared to $77.9 million during the previous
quarter. The decrease of $5.1 million in net interest income was
primarily due to lower income from commercial and construction loans,
lower fees earned on the cancellation of loans and higher cost of
deposits, as discussed above. Net interest margin for the quarter
decreased 21 basis points to 3.40%, compared to 3.61% for the previous
quarter. Earning assets yielded 4.61%, compared to 4.74% in the previous
quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.51%, compared
to 1.38% in the previous quarter. The impact of 2 fewer days in the
quarter represented approximately $1.3 million in Popular U.S. ‘s net
interest income.
Non-interestincome
Non-interest income decreased by $16.7 million to $136.4 million for the
quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $153.2 million for the
previous quarter. The reduction in non-interest income was primarily
driven by:
Lower other service fees by $5.9 million due to lower credit card and
debit fees by $1.5 million and $0.7 million, respectively, as a result
of lower interchange fees due to lower seasonal transaction volumes.
Also, lower insurance fees by $1.6 million due to contingent
commissions, which are typically recognized during the fourth quarter;
lower income on mortgage banking activities by $9.5 million, mainly
due to a variance in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights that
included an $8.7 million positive adjustment during the fourth quarter
of 2018; and
lower other operating income by $11.1 million, principally due to $9.5
million in recoveries for hurricane-related claims recognized in the
previous quarter and lower modification fees received for the
successful completion of loss mitigation alternatives by $1.3 million.
These variances were partially offset by:
Higher unrealized net gains on equity securities by $3.5 million
mainly on deferred compensation plans that have an offsetting expense
in personnel costs; and
favorable variance in adjustments to indemnity reserves of $6.4
million related to loans previously sold with credit recourse at BPPR.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $347.4
million, a decrease of $49.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter
of 2018. The decrease in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
Lower personnel costs by $29.9 million, as a result of $17.2 million
recognized during the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the
implementation of the Voluntary Retirement Program (“VRP”) and $13.9
million related to annual incentives tied to the Corporation’s
profit-sharing plans;
lower business promotion expenses by $7.0 million due to lower
seasonal advertising costs and lower consumer reward program expense;
and
favorable variance of $12.5 million, resulting from the recognition of
a loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the early
extinguishment of $450 million in 7% Senior Notes, which were due in
2019.
Full-time equivalent employees were 8,242 as of March 31, 2019, compared
to 8,474 as of December 31, 2018. The decrease in headcount is mainly
related to the net impact of the VRP.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Corporation recorded an income
tax expense of $50.2 million, compared to $84.0 million for the previous
quarter. As previously disclosed, during the fourth quarter of 2018 the
Corporation recognized a non-cash income tax expense of $27.7 million
resulting from adjustments to the DTA related to its Puerto Rico
operations due to the enactment of Act No. 257 of 2018, which amended
the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code to, among other things, reduce the
corporate income tax rate from 39% to 37.5%.
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 23%. Excluding
the impact of the above mentioned adjustment, the effective tax rate for
the fourth quarter of 2018 was 30% as more income was recognized at the
39% marginal tax rate in Puerto Rico and the debt extinguishment
expenses of $12.5 million recorded during that quarter were not subject
to a tax benefit. The effective tax rate of the Corporation is impacted
by the composition and source of its taxable income. For the year 2019,
the Corporation expects its consolidated effective tax rate to be within
a range from 22-25%.
Credit Quality
During the first quarter of 2019, the Puerto Rico segment continued to
reflect positive credit quality trends. Mortgage delinquencies continued
to improve, and net charge-offs were at 0.71% on that portfolio. The
Corporation continues to be attentive to the performance of its
portfolios and related credit metrics. The credit quality metrics of our
U.S. operation also remained favorable. The following presents credit
quality results for the first quarter of 2019.
Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased
by $13.1 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily related to lower P.R.
commercial inflows. P.R. mortgage inflows for the quarter remained
stable, mainly driven by lower early delinquencies.
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $24.9
million from the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly driven by lower P.R.
commercial NPLs of $16.7 million, primarily related to a $12.0 million
charge-off on a previously reserved loan. P.R. mortgage NPLs continued
to gradually improve, decreasing by $5.7 million from the fourth
quarter of 2018. At March 31, 2019, the ratio of NPLs to total loans
held-in-portfolio was 2.2%, compared to 2.3% in the fourth quarter of
2018.
Net charge-offs decreased by $46.4 million from the fourth quarter of
2018, primarily driven by lower P.R. commercial NCOs of $35.1 million,
as the prior quarter included charge-offs from two large
relationships. In addition, P.R. mortgage NCOs decreased by $6.9
million from the prior quarter. The Corporation’s ratio of annualized
net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.92%, compared
to 1.63% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Refer to Table J for further
information on net charge-offs and related ratios.
The allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) decreased by $18.7
million from the fourth quarter of 2018 to $550.6 million. The P.R.
segment ALLL decreased by $22.8 million, principally due to
charge-offs from impaired loans, most significantly the abovementioned
$12.0 million charge-off, coupled with improvements in loss trends in
the mortgage portfolio.
The general and specific reserves totaled $448.7 million and $101.9
million, respectively, at quarter-end, compared with $449.7 million
and $119.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2018. The ratio
of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.07%
in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 2.15% in the previous
quarter. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to NPLs
held-in-portfolio stood at 93.9% compared to 93.2% in the previous
quarter.
The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2019 remained
essentially flat at $41.8 million. The P.R. segment provision
decreased by $12.0 million, while the U.S. segment increased by $11.3
million, primarily driven by the commercial portfolios. The provision
to net charge-offs ratio was 69.1% in the first quarter of 2019,
compared to 39.8% in the previous quarter.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio, excluding covered loans
$
586,202
$
611,087
$
606,796
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), excluding covered OREO
125,478
136,705
153,061
Total non-performing assets, excluding covered assets
711,680
747,792
759,857
Covered loans and OREO
-
-
18,928
Total non-performing assets
$
711,680
$
747,792
$
778,785
Net charge-offs for the quarter (excluding covered loans)
$
60,545
$
106,938
$
52,547
Ratios (excluding covered loans):
Non-covered loans held-in-portfolio
$
26,647,708
$
26,507,889
$
24,087,937
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
2.20
%
2.31
%
2.52
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.07
2.15
2.52
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans
held-for-sale
93.93
93.17
100.03
Refer to Table H for additional information.
Provision for Loan Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
(In thousands)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Provision (reversal) for loan losses:
BPPR
$
31,454
$
43,461
$
56,718
Popular U.S.
10,371
(893
)
12,615
Total provision for loan losses - non-covered loans
$
41,825
$
42,568
$
69,333
Provision for loan losses - covered loans
-
-
1,730
Total provision for loan losses
$
41,825
$
42,568
$
71,063
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Provision for loan losses
$
31,454
$
43,461
$
56,718
Net charge-offs
54,229
96,479
41,227
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio, excluding covered loans
544,992
568,098
573,516
Allowance / non-covered loans held-in-portfolio
2.42
%
2.55
%
3.01
%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
$
10,371
$
(893
)
$
12,615
Net charge-offs
6,316
10,459
11,320
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
41,210
42,989
33,280
Allowance / non-covered loans held-in-portfolio
1.00
%
0.94
%
1.16
%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Cash and money market investments
$
5,190,692
$
4,565,083
$
7,264,086
Investment securities
13,839,874
13,595,130
10,733,010
Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
26,647,708
26,507,889
24,087,937
Loans covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
-
-
514,611
Total assets
48,680,607
47,604,577
45,756,761
Deposits
40,879,838
39,710,039
37,134,093
Borrowings
1,377,401
1,537,673
2,130,465
Total liabilities
43,240,547
42,169,520
40,691,852
Stockholders’ equity
5,440,060
5,435,057
5,064,909
Total assets increased by $1.1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018,
driven by:
An increase of $0.6 billion in cash and money market investments,
mainly due to an increase in public sector deposits at BPPR, partially
offset by purchases of mortgage-backed securities;
An increase of $0.2 billion in debt securities available-for-sale
mainly due to purchases of mortgage-backed securities at BPPR and PB,
partially offset by maturities of U.S. Treasury securities at BPPR;
An increase of $0.1 billion in loans held-in-portfolio, mainly driven
by growth of auto loans and leases at the BPPR segment; and
An increase of $0.1 billion in other assets due to the recognition of
right-of-use assets as a result of the implementation of the new lease
accounting standard, which required balance sheet recognition of
operating lease contracts.
Total liabilities increased by $1.1 billion from the fourth quarter of
2018, mainly due to:
An increase of $1.2 billion in deposits due to an increase of $0.8
billion and $0.1 billion, respectively, in Puerto Rico public sector
deposits and private savings deposits at BPPR and $0.2 billion in
non-brokered time deposits at PB; and
An increase of $0.1 billion in other liabilities due to the
recognition of operating lease liabilities, as discussed above.
Partially offset by:
A decrease of $0.2 billion in borrowings due to a decrease in assets
sold under agreements to repurchase and Federal Home Loan Bank
advances mainly at PB.
Stockholders’ equity increased by approximately $5.0 million from the
fourth quarter of 2018, principally due to the net income for the
quarter of $167.9 million and lower unrealized losses on debt securities
available-for-sale by $101.4 million, offset by other adjustments
including the impact of the $250 million accelerated share repurchase
transaction and declared dividends on common and preferred stock.
Common equity tier-1 ratio (“CET1”), common equity per share and
tangible book value per share were 16.39%, $55.78 and $48.58,
respectively, at March 31, 2019, compared to 16.90%, $53.88 and $46.90
at December 31, 2018. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Basic EPS
$
1.69
$
1.06
$
0.89
Diluted EPS
$
1.69
$
1.05
$
0.89
Average common shares outstanding
98,581,743
99,933,184
101,696,343
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
98,758,898
100,114,358
101,837,212
Common shares outstanding at end of period
96,629,891
99,942,845
102,189,914
Market value per common share
$
52.13
$
47.22
$
41.62
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$
5,037
$
4,719
$
4,253
Return on average assets
1.40
%
0.88
%
0.84
%
Return on average common equity
12.17
%
7.57
%
7.06
%
Net interest margin
4.20
%
4.25
%
3.89
%
Common equity per share
$
55.78
$
53.88
$
49.07
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$
48.58
$
46.90
$
42.61
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
9.78
%
9.99
%
9.66
%
Tier 1 capital
16.39
%
16.90
%
16.80
%
Total capital
19.00
%
19.54
%
19.74
%
Tier 1 leverage
9.57
%
9.88
%
9.98
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.39
%
16.90
%
16.80
%
[1] Refer to Table N for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
(In thousands, except per share information)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018
31-Mar-18
Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018
Interest income:
Loans
$
447,713
$
455,238
$
(7,525
)
$
373,584
$
74,129
Money market investments
29,220
25,030
4,190
22,285
6,935
Investment securities
81,036
79,287
1,749
57,209
23,827
Total interest income
557,969
559,555
(1,586
)
453,078
104,891
Interest expense:
Deposits
70,826
65,215
5,611
38,688
32,138
Short-term borrowings
1,600
1,823
(223
)
2,013
(413
)
Long-term debt
14,580
16,292
(1,712
)
19,330
(4,750
)
Total interest expense
87,006
83,330
3,676
60,031
26,975
Net interest income
470,963
476,225
(5,262
)
393,047
77,916
Provision for loan losses - non-covered loans
41,825
42,568
(743
)
69,333
(27,508
)
Provision for loan losses - covered loans
-
-
-
1,730
(1,730
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
429,138
433,657
(4,519
)
321,984
107,154
Service charges on deposit accounts
38,691
38,973
(282
)
36,455
2,236
Other service fees
64,307
70,226
(5,919
)
60,602
3,705
Mortgage banking activities
9,926
19,394
(9,468
)
12,068
(2,142
)
Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities
1,433
(2,039
)
3,472
(646
)
2,079
Net profit (loss) on trading account debt securities
260
91
169
(198
)
458
Net gain on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans
held-for-sale
-
33
(33
)
-
-
Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold
(93
)
(6,477
)
6,384
(2,926
)
2,833
FDIC loss-share expense
-
-
-
(8,027
)
8,027
Other operating income
21,906
32,966
(11,060
)
16,169
5,737
Total non-interest income
136,430
153,167
(16,737
)
113,497
22,933
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
84,450
86,569
(2,119
)
78,397
6,053
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
25,761
23,315
2,446
21,316
4,445
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
9,761
11,698
(1,937
)
9,929
(168
)
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
23,145
51,465
(28,320
)
16,210
6,935
Total personnel costs
143,117
173,047
(29,930
)
125,852
17,265
Net occupancy expenses
23,537
24,500
(963
)
22,802
735
Equipment expenses
19,705
18,504
1,201
17,206
2,499
Other taxes
11,662
12,583
(921
)
10,902
760
Professional fees
Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees
3,724
4,043
(319
)
3,058
666
Programming, processing and other technology services
60,178
55,089
5,089
51,305
8,873
Legal fees, excluding collections
3,489
4,118
(629
)
5,763
(2,274
)
Other professional fees
20,075
25,846
(5,771
)
22,859
(2,784
)
Total professional fees
87,466
89,096
(1,630
)
82,985
4,481
Communications
5,849
5,765
84
5,906
(57
)
Business promotion
14,674
21,653
(6,979
)
12,009
2,665
FDIC deposit insurance
4,806
5,223
(417
)
6,920
(2,114
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
12,522
(12,522
)
-
-
Other real estate owned (OREO) expenses
2,677
2,310
367
6,131
(3,454
)
Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other
expenses
8,223
4,790
3,433
4,608
3,615
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
4,888
9,103
(4,215
)
9,924
(5,036
)
All other
18,504
15,006
3,498
14,432
4,072
Total other operating expenses
23,392
24,109
(717
)
24,356
(964
)
Amortization of intangibles
2,312
2,353
(41
)
2,325
(13
)
Total operating expenses
347,420
396,455
(49,035
)
322,002
25,418
Income before income tax
218,148
190,369
27,779
113,479
104,669
Income tax expense
50,223
83,966
(33,743
)
22,155
28,068
Net income
$
167,925
$
106,403
$
61,522
$
91,324
$
76,601
Net income applicable to common stock
$
166,994
$
105,472
$
61,522
$
90,393
$
76,601
Net income per common share - basic
$
1.69
$
1.06
$
0.63
$
0.89
$
0.80
Net income per common share - diluted
$
1.69
$
1.05
$
0.64
$
0.89
$
0.80
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.05
$
0.25
$
0.05
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q1 2019 vs.
(In thousands)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Q4 2018
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
376,558
$
394,035
$
280,077
$
(17,477
)
Money market investments
4,814,134
4,171,048
6,984,009
643,086
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
39,217
37,787
42,386
1,430
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
13,542,695
13,300,184
10,420,589
242,511
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
99,455
101,575
104,817
(2,120
)
Equity securities
158,507
155,584
165,218
2,923
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
43,985
51,422
77,701
(7,437
)
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
26,808,287
26,663,713
24,224,793
144,574
Loans covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
-
-
514,611
-
Less: Unearned income
160,579
155,824
136,856
4,755
Allowance for loan losses
550,628
569,348
640,578
(18,720
)
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
26,097,080
25,938,541
23,961,970
158,539
FDIC loss-share asset
-
-
44,469
-
Premises and equipment, net
557,517
569,808
544,109
(12,291
)
Other real estate not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the
FDIC
125,478
136,705
153,061
(11,227
)
Other real estate covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
-
-
15,333
-
Accrued income receivable
162,797
166,022
157,340
(3,225
)
Mortgage servicing assets, at fair value
167,813
169,777
166,281
(1,964
)
Other assets
1,799,728
1,714,134
1,978,760
85,594
Goodwill
671,122
671,122
627,294
-
Other intangible assets
24,521
26,833
33,347
(2,312
)
Total assets
$
48,680,607
$
47,604,577
$
45,756,761
$
1,076,030
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
9,046,104
$
9,149,036
$
8,698,610
$
(102,932
)
Interest bearing
31,833,734
30,561,003
28,435,483
1,272,731
Total deposits
40,879,838
39,710,039
37,134,093
1,169,799
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
200,871
281,529
380,061
(80,658
)
Other short-term borrowings
42
42
186,200
-
Notes payable
1,176,488
1,256,102
1,564,204
(79,614
)
Other liabilities
983,308
921,808
1,427,294
61,500
Total liabilities
43,240,547
42,169,520
40,691,852
1,071,027
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
50,160
50,160
50,160
-
Common stock
1,043
1,043
1,043
-
Surplus
4,313,040
4,365,606
4,300,936
(52,566
)
Retained earnings
1,794,644
1,651,731
1,261,775
142,913
Treasury stock
(394,848
)
(205,509
)
(86,167
)
(189,339
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(323,979
)
(427,974
)
(462,838
)
103,995
Total stockholders’ equity
5,440,060
5,435,057
5,064,909
5,003
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
48,680,607
$
47,604,577
$
45,756,761
$
1,076,030
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table D - Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis
- QUARTER
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018
($ amounts in millions; yields not on a taxable equivalent basis)
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Money market, trading and investment securities
$
18,773
$
110.3
2.37
%
$
18,278
$
104.3
2.27
%
$
16,748
$
79.5
1.91
%
$
495
$
6.0
0.10
%
$
2,025
$
30.8
0.46
%
Loans not covered under loss sharing agreements with the FDIC:
Commercial
12,064
178.3
5.99
11,967
182.1
6.04
11,469
161.5
5.71
97
(3.8
)
(0.05
)
595
16.8
0.28
Construction
807
13.6
6.85
905
15.2
6.65
905
13.6
6.08
(98
)
(1.6
)
0.20
(98
)
-
0.77
Mortgage
7,134
91.1
5.11
7,149
90.1
5.04
7,073
89.0
5.04
(15
)
1.0
0.07
61
2.1
0.07
Consumer
2,814
82.8
11.93
2,815
83.6
11.78
2,885
78.1
10.98
(1
)
(0.8
)
0.15
(71
)
4.7
0.95
Auto
2,729
67.6
10.05
2,588
70.6
10.82
922
19.0
8.34
141
(3.0
)
(0.77
)
1,807
48.6
1.71
Lease financing
944
14.3
6.08
913
13.6
5.97
819
12.3
5.99
31
0.7
0.11
125
2.0
0.09
Total loans
26,492
447.7
6.83
26,337
455.2
6.87
24,073
373.5
6.27
155
(7.5
)
(0.04
)
2,419
74.2
0.56
Total interest earning assets
$
45,265
$
558.0
4.98
%
$
44,615
$
559.5
4.99
%
$
40,821
$
453.0
4.48
%
$
650
(1.5
)
(0.01
) %
$
4,444
$
105.0
0.50
%
Allowance for loan losses
(576
)
(621
)
(634
)
45
58
Other non-interest earning assets
3,938
3,925
4,063
13
(125
)
Total average assets
$
48,627
$
47,919
$
44,250
$
708
$
4,377
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW and money market
$
14,051
$
33.8
0.97
%
$
13,848
$
30.4
0.87
%
$
11,194
$
11.5
0.42
%
$
203
$
3.4
0.10
%
$
2,857
$
22.3
0.55
%
Savings
9,847
9.9
0.41
9,728
9.9
0.40
8,744
5.2
0.24
119
-
0.01
1,103
4.7
0.17
Time deposits
7,676
27.1
1.43
7,419
24.9
1.33
7,697
22.0
1.16
257
2.2
0.10
(21
)
5.1
0.27
Total interest-bearing deposits
31,574
70.8
0.91
30,995
65.2
0.83
27,635
38.7
0.57
579
5.6
0.08
3,939
32.1
0.34
Borrowings
1,469
16.2
4.44
1,658
18.1
4.38
2,041
21.3
4.21
(189
)
(1.9
)
0.06
(572
)
(5.1
)
0.23
Total interest-bearing liabilities
33,043
87.0
1.07
32,653
83.3
1.01
29,676
60.0
0.82
390
3.7
0.06
3,367
27.0
0.25
Net interest spread
3.91
%
3.98
%
3.66
%
(0.07
) %
0.25
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
8,953
8,895
8,434
58
519
Other liabilities
1,016
799
898
217
118
Stockholders' equity
5,615
5,572
5,242
43
373
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
48,627
$
47,919
$
44,250
$
708
$
4,377
Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis
$
471.0
4.20
%
$
476.2
4.25
%
$
393.0
3.89
%
($5.2
)
(0.05
) %
$
78.0
0.31
%
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Q1 2019 vs.Q4 2018
Q1 2019 vs.Q1 2018
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$
11,687
$
12,327
$
12,456
$
(640
)
$
(769
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
(3,825
)
4,646
(4,307
)
(8,471
)
482
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
7,862
16,973
8,149
(9,111
)
(287
)
Net gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
4,017
2,893
1,057
1,124
2,960
Trading account (loss) profit:
Unrealized losses on outstanding derivative positions
-
(122
)
(221
)
122
221
Realized (losses) gains on closed derivative positions
(1,953
)
(350
)
3,083
(1,603
)
(5,036
)
Total trading account (loss) profit
(1,953
)
(472
)
2,862
(1,481
)
(4,815
)
Total mortgage banking activities
$
9,926
$
19,394
$
12,068
$
(9,468
)
$
(2,142
)
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Q1 2019 vs.Q4 2018
Q1 2019 vs.Q1 2018
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$
11,170
$
11,868
$
11,638
$
(698
)
$
(468
)
Insurance fees
12,791
14,362
12,599
(1,571
)
192
Credit card fees
22,286
23,827
21,683
(1,541
)
603
Sale and administration of investment products
5,259
5,824
5,355
(565
)
(96
)
Trust fees
4,716
4,677
5,097
39
(381
)
Other fees
8,085
9,668
4,230
(1,583
)
3,855
Total other service fees
$
64,307
$
70,226
$
60,602
$
(5,919
)
$
3,705
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table G - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018
Loans not covered under FDIC loss-sharing agreements:
Commercial
$
12,058,310
$
12,043,019
$
11,468,507
$
15,291
$
589,803
Construction
791,320
779,449
893,391
11,871
(102,071
)
Legacy [1]
24,404
25,949
31,167
(1,545
)
(6,763
)
Lease financing
963,232
934,773
838,383
28,459
124,849
Mortgage
7,207,180
7,235,258
7,064,644
(28,078
)
142,536
Auto
2,742,095
2,608,785
886,474
133,310
1,855,621
Consumer
2,861,167
2,880,656
2,905,371
(19,489
)
(44,204
)
Total non-covered loans held-in-portfolio
$
26,647,708
$
26,507,889
$
24,087,937
$
139,819
$
2,559,771
Loans covered under FDIC loss-sharing agreements
-
-
514,611
-
(514,611
)
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
26,647,708
$
26,507,889
$
24,602,548
$
139,819
$
2,045,160
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
43,985
51,422
77,701
(7,437
)
(33,716
)
Total loans held-for-sale
$
43,985
$
51,422
$
77,701
$
(7,437
)
$
(33,716
)
Total loans
$
26,691,693
$
26,559,311
$
24,680,249
$
132,382
$
2,011,444
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment.
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Q1 2019 vs.Q1 2018
Demand deposits [1]
$
16,871,924
$
16,077,023
$
12,698,538
$
794,901
$
4,173,386
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
15,806,355
15,616,247
16,225,871
190,108
(419,516
)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
395,795
400,004
414,441
(4,209
)
(18,646
)
Time deposits (non-brokered)
7,724,161
7,500,544
7,655,903
223,617
68,258
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
81,603
116,221
139,340
(34,618
)
(57,737
)
Total deposits
$
40,879,838
$
39,710,039
$
37,134,093
$
1,169,799
$
3,745,745
[1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table H - Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
31-Mar-19
As a % of loans HIP by category
31-Dec-18
As a % of loans HIP by category
31-Mar-18
As a % of loans HIP by category
Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial
$
169,154
1.4
%
$
184,026
1.5
%
$
158,279
1.4
%
$
(14,872
)
$
10,875
Construction
13,848
1.7
13,848
1.8
4,293
0.5
-
9,555
Legacy [1]
2,583
10.6
2,627
10.1
3,137
10.1
(44
)
(554
)
Lease financing
2,525
0.3
3,313
0.4
3,957
0.5
(788
)
(1,432
)
Mortgage
327,658
4.5
334,598
4.6
369,614
5.2
(6,940
)
(41,956
)
Auto
25,162
0.9
24,050
0.9
13,356
1.5
1,112
11,806
Consumer
45,272
1.6
48,625
1.7
54,160
1.9
(3,353
)
(8,888
)
Total non-performing loans held-in- portfolio, excluding covered
loans
586,202
2.2
%
611,087
2.3
%
606,796
2.5
%
(24,885
)
(20,594
)
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), excluding covered OREO
125,478
136,705
153,061
(11,227
)
(27,583
)
Total non-performing assets, excluding covered assets
711,680
747,792
759,857
(36,112
)
(48,177
)
Covered loans and OREO
-
-
18,928
-
(18,928
)
Total non-performing assets [2]
$
711,680
$
747,792
$
778,785
$
(36,112
)
$
(67,105
)
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more [3] [4]
$
550,717
$
612,543
$
1,129,792
$
(61,826
)
$
(579,075
)
Ratios excluding covered loans:
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
2.20
%
2.31
%
2.52
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.07
2.15
2.52
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans
held-for-sale
93.93
93.17
100.03
Ratios including covered loans:
Non-performing assets to total assets
1.46
%
1.57
%
1.70
%
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
2.20
2.31
2.48
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.07
2.15
2.60
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans
held-for-sale
93.93
93.17
104.95
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment.
[2] There were no non-performing loans held-for-sale as of March 31,
2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018.
[3] It is the Corporation’s policy to report delinquent residential
mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing
loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since
the principal repayment is insured. These include loans rebooked,
which were previously pooled into GNMA securities amounting to $106
million (December 31, 2018 - $134 million; March 31, 2018 - $535
million). Under the GNMA program, issuers such as BPPR have the
option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days
or more past due. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to
the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial
statements of BPPR with an offsetting liability. These balances
include $292 million of residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or
guaranteed by the VA that are no longer accruing interest as of
March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $283 million; March 31, 2018 -
$194 million). Furthermore, the Corporation has approximately $67
million in reverse mortgage loans which are guaranteed by FHA, but
which are currently not accruing interest. Due to the guaranteed
nature of the loans, it is the Corporation's policy to exclude these
balances from non-performing assets (December 31, 2018 - $69
million; March 31, 2018 - $57 million).
[4] The carrying value of loans accounted for under ASC Subtopic
310-30 that are contractually 90 days or more past due was $257
million at March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $216 million; March
31, 2018 - $274 million). This amount is excluded from the above
table as the loans’ accretable yield interest recognition is
independent from the underlying contractual loan delinquency status.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table I - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
(Unaudited)
Commercial loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
182,950
$
1,076
$
184,026
$
171,271
$
1,414
$
172,685
Plus:
New non-performing loans
10,554
2,220
12,774
25,366
1,158
26,524
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(962
)
-
(962
)
(1,075
)
-
(1,075
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(17,918
)
(50
)
(17,968
)
(3,482
)
(32
)
(3,514
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(8,331
)
(385
)
(8,716
)
(9,130
)
(1,464
)
(10,594
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
166,293
$
2,861
$
169,154
$
182,950
$
1,076
$
184,026
Construction loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
1,788
$
12,060
$
13,848
$
1,829
$
17,866
$
19,695
Less:
Non-performing loans charged-off
-
-
-
-
(5,806
)
(5,806
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
-
-
-
(41
)
-
(41
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
1,788
$
12,060
$
13,848
$
1,788
$
12,060
$
13,848
Mortgage loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
323,565
$
11,033
$
334,598
$
348,779
$
12,306
$
361,085
Plus:
New non-performing loans
47,228
1,820
49,048
46,187
2,352
48,539
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
72
72
-
98
98
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(3,155
)
(124
)
(3,279
)
(15,258
)
(503
)
(15,761
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(5,734
)
(197
)
(5,931
)
(9,376
)
(56
)
(9,432
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(44,054
)
(2,796
)
(46,850
)
(46,767
)
(3,164
)
(49,931
)
Ending balance NPLs
$
317,850
$
9,808
$
327,658
$
323,565
$
11,033
$
334,598
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (excluding consumer):
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$
508,303
$
26,796
$
535,099
$
521,879
$
34,989
$
556,868
Plus:
New non-performing loans
57,782
4,250
62,032
71,553
3,568
75,121
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
79
79
-
114
114
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(4,117
)
(124
)
(4,241
)
(16,333
)
(503
)
(16,836
)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(23,652
)
(247
)
(23,899
)
(12,858
)
(5,881
)
(18,739
)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(52,385
)
(3,442
)
(55,827
)
(55,938
)
(5,491
)
(61,429
)
Ending balance NPLs [1]
$
485,931
$
27,312
$
513,243
$
508,303
$
26,796
$
535,099
[1] Includes $2.6 million of NPLs related to the legacy portfolio as
of March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $2.6 million).
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table J - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and
Related Ratios
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Mar-19
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-18
(Dollars in thousands)
Total
Total
Non-covered loans
Covered loans
Total
Balance at beginning of period
$
569,348
$
633,718
$
590,182
$
33,244
$
623,426
Provision for loan losses
41,825
42,568
69,333
1,730
71,063
611,173
676,286
659,515
34,974
694,489
Net loans charged-off (recovered):
BPPR
Commercial
16,594
51,659
3,943
-
3,943
Construction
(17
)
(720
)
(208
)
-
(208
)
Lease financing
1,486
1,323
1,993
-
1,993
Mortgage
11,183
18,041
13,244
1,364
14,608
Consumer
24,983
26,176
22,255
-
22,255
Total BPPR
54,229
96,479
41,227
1,364
42,591
Popular U.S.
Commercial
2,834
1,081
6,830
-
6,830
Construction
(8
)
5,806
-
-
-
Legacy [1]
(715
)
(739
)
(331
)
-
(331
)
Mortgage
229
(82
)
(304
)
-
(304
)
Consumer
3,976
4,393
5,125
-
5,125
Total Popular U.S.
6,316
10,459
11,320
-
11,320
Total loans charged-off - Popular, Inc.
60,545
106,938
52,547
1,364
53,911
Balance at end of period
$
550,628
$
569,348
$
606,968
$
33,610
$
640,578
POPULAR, INC.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.92
%
1.63
%
0.90
%
0.90
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
69.08
%
39.81
%
131.94
%
131.82
%
BPPR
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
1.09
%
1.96
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
58.00
%
45.05
%
137.57
%
137.23
%
Popular U.S.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.38
%
0.63
%
0.72
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
164.20
%
(8.54
)%
111.44
%
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table K - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and
Specific Reserves - CONSOLIDATED
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-19
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy [1]
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Specific ALLL
$
33,476
$
19
$
-
$
43,139
$
321
$
25,003
$
101,958
Impaired loans
$
383,494
$
13,848
$
-
$
524,803
$
1,018
$
110,874
$
1,034,037
Specific ALLL to impaired loans
8.73
%
0.14
%
-
%
8.22
%
31.53
%
22.55
%
9.86
%
General ALLL
$
191,013
$
7,477
$
829
$
99,159
$
8,788
$
141,404
$
448,670
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
$
11,674,816
$
777,472
$
24,404
$
6,682,377
$
962,214
$
5,492,388
$
25,613,671
General ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
1.64
%
0.96
%
3.40
%
1.48
%
0.91
%
2.57
%
1.75
%
Total ALLL
$
224,489
$
7,496
$
829
$
142,298
$
9,109
$
166,407
$
550,628
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
12,058,310
$
791,320
$
24,404
$
7,207,180
$
963,232
$
5,603,262
$
26,647,708
ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.86
%
0.95
%
3.40
%
1.97
%
0.95
%
2.97
%
2.07
%
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. reportable segment.
31-Dec-18
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy [1]
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Specific ALLL
$
52,190
$
56
$
-
$
41,211
$
320
$
25,893
$
119,670
Impaired loans
$
398,518
$
13,848
$
-
$
518,888
$
1,099
$
112,742
$
1,045,095
Specific ALLL to impaired loans
13.10
%
0.40
%
-
%
7.94
%
29.12
%
22.97
%
11.45
%
General ALLL
$
186,925
$
7,368
$
969
$
106,201
$
11,166
$
137,049
$
449,678
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
$
11,644,501
$
765,601
$
25,949
$
6,716,370
$
933,674
$
5,376,699
$
25,462,794
General ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
1.61
%
0.96
%
3.73
%
1.58
%
1.20
%
2.55
%
1.77
%
Total ALLL
$
239,115
$
7,424
$
969
$
147,412
$
11,486
$
162,942
$
569,348
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
12,043,019
$
779,449
$
25,949
$
7,235,258
$
934,773
$
5,489,441
$
26,507,889
ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.99
%
0.95
%
3.73
%
2.04
%
1.23
%
2.97
%
2.15
%
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. reportable segment.
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Specific ALLL
$
(18,714
)
$
(37
)
$
-
$
1,928
$
1
$
(890
)
$
(17,712
)
Impaired loans
$
(15,024
)
$
-
$
-
$
5,915
$
(81
)
$
(1,868
)
$
(11,058
)
General ALLL
$
4,088
$
109
$
(140
)
$
(7,042
)
$
(2,378
)
$
4,355
$
(1,008
)
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
$
30,315
$
11,871
$
(1,545
)
$
(33,993
)
$
28,540
$
115,689
$
150,877
Total ALLL
$
(14,626
)
$
72
$
(140
)
$
(5,114
)
$
(2,377
)
$
3,465
$
(18,720
)
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
15,291
$
11,871
$
(1,545
)
$
(28,078
)
$
28,459
$
113,821
$
139,819
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table L - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and
Specific Reserves - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-19
Puerto Rico
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$
33,253
$
19
$
40,779
$
321
$
23,350
$
97,722
General ALLL
155,678
803
97,077
8,788
124,315
386,661
Total ALLL
$
188,931
$
822
$
137,856
$
9,109
$
147,665
$
484,383
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired loans
$
381,803
$
1,788
$
515,365
$
1,018
$
101,887
$
1,001,861
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
7,009,319
89,584
5,860,223
962,214
5,073,149
18,994,489
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
7,391,122
$
91,372
$
6,375,588
$
963,232
$
5,175,036
$
19,996,350
31-Dec-18
Puerto Rico
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$
52,190
$
56
$
38,760
$
320
$
24,083
$
115,409
General ALLL
155,024
830
104,218
11,166
120,511
391,749
Total ALLL
$
207,214
$
886
$
142,978
$
11,486
$
144,594
$
507,158
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired
$
398,518
$
1,788
$
509,468
$
1,099
$
104,235
$
1,015,108
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
6,974,125
84,167
5,923,855
933,674
4,952,543
18,868,364
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
7,372,643
$
85,955
$
6,433,323
$
934,773
$
5,056,778
$
19,883,472
Variance
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$
(18,937
)
$
(37
)
$
2,019
$
1
$
(733
)
$
(17,687
)
General ALLL
654
(27
)
(7,141
)
(2,378
)
3,804
(5,088
)
Total ALLL
$
(18,283
)
$
(64
)
$
(5,122
)
$
(2,377
)
$
3,071
$
(22,775
)
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired
$
(16,715
)
$
-
$
5,897
$
(81
)
$
(2,348
)
$
(13,247
)
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
35,194
5,417
(63,632
)
28,540
120,606
126,125
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
18,479
$
5,417
$
(57,735
)
$
28,459
$
118,258
$
112,878
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table M - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and
Specific Reserves - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-19
Popular U.S.
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$
223
$
-
$
-
$
2,360
$
1,653
$
4,236
General ALLL
35,335
6,674
829
2,082
17,089
62,009
Total ALLL
$
35,558
$
6,674
$
829
$
4,442
$
18,742
$
66,245
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired loans
$
1,691
$
12,060
$
-
$
9,438
$
8,987
$
32,176
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
4,665,497
687,888
24,404
822,154
419,239
6,619,182
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
4,667,188
$
699,948
$
24,404
$
831,592
$
428,226
$
6,651,358
31-Dec-18
Popular U.S.
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,451
$
1,810
$
4,261
General ALLL
31,901
6,538
969
1,983
16,538
57,929
Total ALLL
$
31,901
$
6,538
$
969
$
4,434
$
18,348
$
62,190
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired loans
$
-
$
12,060
$
-
$
9,420
$
8,507
$
29,987
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
4,670,376
681,434
25,949
792,515
424,156
6,594,430
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
4,670,376
$
693,494
$
25,949
$
801,935
$
432,663
$
6,624,417
Variance
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$
223
$
-
$
-
$
(91
)
$
(157
)
$
(25
)
General ALLL
3,434
136
(140
)
99
551
4,080
Total ALLL
$
3,657
$
136
$
(140
)
$
8
$
394
$
4,055
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired loans
$
1,691
$
-
$
-
$
18
$
480
$
2,189
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
(4,879
)
6,454
(1,545
)
29,639
(4,917
)
24,752
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
(3,188
)
$
6,454
$
(1,545
)
$
29,657
$
(4,437
)
$
26,941
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Table N - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share or per share information)