Popular, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
01/23/2019 | 08:03am EST
Net income of $106.4 million and an adjusted net income of $134.1
million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to a net income of
$140.6 million for Q3 2018.
Net income of $618.2 million and an adjusted net income of $487.3
million for the year 2018, compared to $107.7 million and an adjusted
net income of $276.0 million for the year 2017.
Net interest margin of 4.25% in Q4 2018, compared to 4.07% in Q3
2018.
Credit Quality:
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (“NPLs”) decreased by
$21.4 million from Q3 2018; NPLs to loans ratio at 2.3% vs. 2.4%
in Q3 2018;
Net charge-offs (“NCOs”) increased by $43.3 million; NCOs at
1.63% of average loans held-in-portfolio vs. 1.00% in Q3 2018;
Provision expense of $42.6 million vs. $54.4 million in Q3 2018;
Allowance for loan losses of $569.3 million vs. $633.7 million
in Q3 2018;
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio at 2.15%
vs. 2.39% in Q3 2018; and
Allowance for loan losses to NPLs at 93.2% vs. 100.2% in Q3
2018.
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.90%, Common Equity per Share of
$53.88 and Tangible Book Value per Share of $46.90 at December 31,
2018.
Popular, Inc. (the “Corporation,” “Popular,” “we,” “us,” “our”)
(NASDAQ:BPOP) reported a net income of $106.4 million and an adjusted
net income of $134.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31,
2018, compared to a net income of $140.6 million for the third quarter
ended September 30, 2018.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are
very pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter, which allowed
us to finish the year on a strong note. These results include the impact
of a number of corporate initiatives that increased expenses for the
quarter, but continue to reflect strong top line growth, improving
margins and the continuing contribution to income from the Reliable
transaction. We begin 2019 with enthusiasm as we build on the momentum
created in 2018 and leverage the strength of our balance sheet and
unique franchise to continue to drive shareholder value.”
Significant Events
Puerto Rico Tax Reform
On December 10, 2018, the Governor of Puerto Rico signed into law Act
No. 257 of 2018, which amended the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code to,
among other things, reduce the Puerto Rico corporate income tax rate
from 39% to 37.5%. The Corporation recognized a $27.7 million non-cash
income tax expense as a result of a reduction in the Corporation’s net
deferred tax asset (“DTA”) related to its Puerto Rico operations, due to
the aforementioned reduction in tax rates at which it expects to realize
the benefit of the DTA. This adjustment resulted in a reduction to
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital and Total Regulatory Capital of
approximately 3 bps.
Profit Sharing Plan
In 2016, the Corporation established a broad-based Profit Sharing Plan
(the “Plan”) where employees receive incentive compensation if the
Corporation’s earnings results exceed targets set by the Board of
Directors. As a result of the Corporation’s earnings for the year ended
December 31, 2018, eligible employees will receive incentive payments of
up to $5,600 per employee, half of which is to be paid in cash and the
other half as a contribution to their 401(K) Savings and Investment
Plan. The Corporation has recorded $25.5 million in personnel costs for
the year ended December 31, 2018 as a result of the Plan, $17.5 million
of which were recorded in the fourth quarter.
Voluntary Retirement Program
The Corporation has offered to eligible Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
and British Virgin Island employees the opportunity to participate in a
Voluntary Retirement Program (the “VRP”). The VRP offers such employees
monetary and other incentives in exchange for electing to retire,
effective February 1, 2019. To qualify for the VRP, eligible employees
must have attained 58 years of age and have at least 10 years of
service. A total of 313 eligible employees elected to participate in the
VRP. Accordingly, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the Corporation
recognized $19.5 million in personnel costs related to compensation
arrangements for VRP participants. The Corporation expects annual
personnel costs savings of approximately $11 million as a result of the
VRP.
The Reliable Acquisition
As previously disclosed, on August 1, 2018, Popular Auto, LLC (“Popular
Auto”), Banco Popular de Puerto Rico’s auto finance subsidiary,
completed the acquisition of approximately $1.6 billion in retail auto
loans and $341 million in primarily auto-related commercial loans from
Wells Fargo & Company’s (“Wells Fargo”) auto finance business in Puerto
Rico (“Reliable”).
During the fourth quarter of 2018, retrospective adjustments were made
to the estimated fair values of the loans acquired from Reliable in
order to reflect new information obtained during the measurement period
of circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date, in accordance
with U.S. GAAP (defined below). The adjustments resulted in a higher
fair value ascribed to the loan portfolio acquired from Wells Fargo by
$16.4 million and a corresponding decrease in goodwill recognized in
connection with the transaction. The related cumulative adjustment to
the amortization of the fair value discounts for the retail and
commercial portfolios offset each other, resulting in an immaterial
impact to the Corporation’s results.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the acquisition of Reliable
contributed approximately $18.0 million to net income, compared to $11.7
million for the previous quarter, comprised of net interest income of
$42.4 million (September 30, 2018 - $30.7 million), $6.4 million
(September 30, 2018 - $5.1 million) of operating income, including
servicing fees from a portion of the portfolio retained by Wells Fargo
and serviced by Popular Auto, and expenses of $11.7 million (September
30, 2018 - $8.6 million, including $3.8 million of transaction related
expenses). These net earnings were subject to the marginal statutory
corporate tax rate of 39%.
Redemption of Senior Notes
On October 15, 2018, the Corporation redeemed $450 million aggregate
principal amount of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due 2019 (the
“2019 Notes”). The redemption was funded with available cash and the
proceeds from the issuance, on September 11, 2018, of $300 million
aggregate principal amount of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “ 2023
Notes”) in an underwritten public offering pursuant to an effective
shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Corporation recognized $12.5 million in expenses
associated with the accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs and
the redemption price of the 2019 Notes.
Common Stock Repurchase Plan
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Corporation completed a $125
million accelerated share repurchase transaction (“ASR”) with respect to
its common stock. In connection therewith, the Corporation had received
an initial delivery of 2,000,000 shares of common stock during the third
quarter of 2018 and received 438,180 additional shares of common stock
during the fourth quarter of 2018. The final number of shares delivered
at settlement was based on the average daily volume weighted average
price of its common stock, net of a discount, during the term of the
ASR, which amounted to $51.27. The Corporation accounted for this as a
treasury stock transaction.
Planned Capital Actions for 2019
On January 23, 2019, the Corporation announced the following actions as
part of its capital plan for 2019: (i) an increase its quarterly common
stock dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.30 per share, beginning in the
second quarter of 2019, subject to approval by its Board of Directors,
and (ii) up to $250 million in common stock repurchases.
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
31-Dec-18
31-Dec-17
Net interest income
$476,225
$451,469
$387,216
$1,734,877
$1,501,964
Provision for loan losses
42,568
54,387
70,001
226,342
319,682
Provision for loan losses - covered loans [1]
-
-
1,487
1,730
5,742
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
433,657
397,082
315,728
1,506,805
1,176,540
FDIC loss-share income (expense)
-
-
2,614
94,725
(10,066)
Other non-interest income
153,167
151,021
83,517
557,769
429,233
Operating expenses
396,455
365,437
321,955
1,421,562
1,257,196
Income before income tax
190,369
182,666
79,904
737,737
338,511
Income tax expense
83,966
42,018
182,058
119,579
230,830
Net income (loss)
$106,403
$140,648
$(102,154)
$618,158
$107,681
Net income (loss) applicable to common stock
$105,472
$139,718
$(103,085)
$614,435
$103,958
Net income (loss) per common share - basic
$1.06
$1.38
$(1.01)
$6.07
$1.02
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
$1.05
$1.38
$(1.01)
$6.06
$1.02
[1] Covered loans represent loans acquired in the Westernbank
FDIC-assisted transaction that were covered under the FDIC
Shared-Loss Agreements, terminated on May 22, 2018.
Adjusted results – Non-GAAP
The Corporation prepared its Consolidated Financial Statement using
accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP” or the
“reported basis”). In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on
the reported basis, management monitors the “Adjusted net income” of the
Corporation and excludes from such calculation the impact of certain
transactions on the results of its operations. Management believes that
“Adjusted net income” provides meaningful information to investors about
the underlying performance of the Corporation’s ongoing operations.
“Adjusted net income” is a non-GAAP financial measure.
The table below describes adjustments to net income for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018. No adjustments are reflected for the third
quarter of 2018.
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
Pre-tax
Income tax effect
Impact on net income
U.S. GAAP Net income
$106,403
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Impact of Law Act No.257[1]
-
27,686
27,686
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$134,089
[1]On December 10, 2018, the Governor of Puerto Rico
signed into law Act No.257 of 2018, which amended the Puerto Rico
Internal Revenue Code, to among other things, reduce the Puerto Rico
corporate tax rate from 39% to 37.5%. The resulting adjustments
reduced the DTA related to the Corporation's P.R. operations as a
result of a lower realizable benefit at the lower tax rate.
Net interest income
Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $476.2
million, compared to $451.5 million for the previous quarter. Net
interest margin was 4.25% for the quarter, compared to 4.07% for the
previous quarter. As a result of the May 2018 termination of the loss
share agreements (the “FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements”) entered into with
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in connection with the
acquisition of certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities of
Westernbank, the presentation of net interest income has been adjusted
since the second quarter of 2018 to present the income from the loans
acquired from Westernbank (the “WB Loans”) in their respective loan
segments. Previously, the Corporation presented the income associated
with the WB Loans aggregated into a single line in its analysis of
average balances and yields (Tables D and E). The presentation for prior
periods has been adjusted accordingly for comparative purposes.
The increase of $24.7 million in net interest income is mainly the
result of the following:
Positive variances:
Higher income from money market, trading and investments by $6.6
million, or 17 basis points, as a result of higher yields during the
quarter, including the impact of the increase in the Fed Funds rate by
25 basis points at the end of the third quarter and in December 2018
as well as a shift in invested balances from money market investments
to higher earning debt securities;
Higher income from the consumer loans portfolio by $19.0 million, or
18 basis points, mainly driven by income from the portfolio acquired
from Reliable, which impacted the prior quarter for only two months
due to the acquisition closing at the beginning of August. Interest
income included $16.2 million related to the amortization of the fair
value discount recognized in connection with the Reliable transaction,
compared to $9.3 million for the previous quarter;
Higher income from the commercial loans portfolio by $5.4 million, or
10 basis points, mainly due to the prepayment of a loan accounted for
under ASC 310-30 at Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (“BPPR”) which
resulted in a positive adjustment to its yield. The impact of higher
market rates in the adjustable rate portfolio and growth at Popular
Bank (“Popular U.S.”) also contributed to the positive variance; and
Lower borrowing costs by $3.7 million, or 30 basis points, due to the
repayment of the 2019 Senior Notes and the redemption of $53 million
in Trust Preferred Securities during the previous quarter.
Negative variance:
Higher cost of interest-bearing deposits by $10.1 million, or 11 basis
points, due mainly to higher average balances in NOW and money market
and savings accounts, impacted primarily by public sector deposits at
BPPR and higher cost of U.S. deposits, mainly from Popular U.S.’s
online platform.
BPPR’s net interest income amounted to $408.7 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018, compared to $388.5 million in the previous
quarter. The increase of $20.2 million in net interest income was mainly
due to the income from the consumer loan portfolio acquired from
Reliable, primarily as a result of a full quarter of results versus only
two months in the prior quarter, higher income from money market,
trading and investment securities resulting from higher yields and
higher income from the commercial loans portfolio as previously stated.
These positive results were partially offset by higher interest expense
on deposits, mainly from public sector deposits. The net interest margin
for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.51%, an increase of 16 basis points
when compared to 4.35% for the previous quarter. The increase in net
interest margin was due to the composition of earning assets, the
increase in market rates and the prepayment of a loan accounted for
under ASC 310-30, as mentioned above. BPPR’s earning assets yielded
5.04%, compared to 4.81% in the previous quarter, while the cost of
interest-bearing deposits was 0.73%, or 11 basis points higher than the
0.62% reported in the previous quarter.
Net interest income for Popular U.S. was $77.9 million, for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018, compared to $76.2 million during the previous
quarter. The increase of $1.7 million in net interest income was mainly
due to higher volume and yields on commercial loans, driven in part by
higher loan fees from the early cancellation of loans and higher market
rates. These positive variances were partially offset by higher funding
costs. Net interest margin for the quarter increased 11 basis points to
3.61%, compared to 3.50% for the previous quarter. The increase in net
interest margin was mostly due to higher proportion of earning assets in
loans, which carry a higher yield as compared to money market deposits
and investments, partially offset by higher cost of deposits mostly
raised through Popular U.S.’s online deposit platform. Earning assets
yielded 4.74%, compared to 4.54% in the previous quarter, while the cost
of interest-bearing deposits was 1.38%, compared to 1.26% in the
previous quarter.
Non-interestincome
Non-interest income increased by $2.2 million to $153.2 million for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $151.0 million for the
previous quarter. The Corporation recognized as other income $9.5
million in recoveries for hurricane-related claims during each of the
third and fourth quarters of 2018. The variance in non-interest income
was primarily driven by:
Higher other service fees by $5.9 million due to higher credit card
late fees by $1.2 million as a result of the previous quarter
including a reversal of income related to charged off loans; higher
debit and credit card interchange fees due to higher transactional
volumes; and higher other fees by $2.6 million in part due to retail
auto loan servicing fees received from Wells Fargo; and
higher income on mortgage banking activities by $8.1 million mainly
due to a favorable fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights
of $8.8 million recorded during the fourth quarter.
These positive variances were partially offset by:
Higher unrealized net losses on equity securities by $2.4 million;
unfavorable variance in adjustments to indemnity reserves of $3.4
million related to loans previously sold with credit recourse at BPPR;
and
lower other operating income by $7.1 million principally due to lower
modification fees received for the successful completion of loss
mitigation alternatives by $6.8 million as a result of loan
modification levels, which had materially increased as a result of the
implementation of hurricane relief programs, normalizing.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses of $396.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an
increase of $31.0 million when compared to the third quarter of 2018.
The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
Higher personnel costs by $33.3 million, mainly due to higher other
personnel cost by $29.3 million as a result of $17.2 million
recognized in connection with the implementation of the VRP and the
recognition of $17.5 million (compared to $5.0 million for the
previous quarter) related to annual incentives tied to the
Corporation’s financial performance; higher pension, postretirement
and medical insurance by $3.0 million, also impacted by the benefits
provided pursuant to the VRP and higher salaries by $3.0 million.
These increases were partially offset by lower commission, incentive
and other bonuses by $2.0 million;
higher net occupancy expense by $5.9 million due to $3.4 million of
recoveries for hurricane-related insurance claims recorded during the
third quarter of 2018 and higher rent expense in Popular Bank;
higher professional fees by $5.2 million mainly associated with higher
consulting, audit and tax fees;
higher business promotion expenses by $6.2 million due to higher
seasonal advertising costs by $3.1 million and higher donations by
$1.4 million; and
a loss of $12.5 million resulting from the early extinguishment of the
2019 Senior Notes.
These increases were partially offset by:
Lower FDIC deposit insurance by $3.4 million due to the termination of
the temporary surcharge assessed by the FDIC to raise its Reserve
Ratio;
lower OREO expenses by $5.6 million due to $3.3 million in insurance
reimbursement related to recoveries for hurricane-related claims and
gain on sale of mortgage properties;
lower credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other
expenses by $4.2 million as a result of incentives received for
exceeding volume targets; and
lower other operating expenses by $19.5 million mainly resulting from
a $19.6 million write-down related to the capitalized software cost of
a technology project discontinued by the Corporation during the third
quarter of 2018.
Full-time equivalent employees were 8,474 as of December 31, 2018,
compared to 8,363 as of September 30, 2018.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Corporation recorded an
income tax expense of $84.0 million, compared to $42.0 million for the
previous quarter. As previously discussed, as a result of the enactment
of Act No. 257 of 2018, which amended the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue
Code to, among other things, reduce the corporate income tax rate from
39% to 37.5%, during the fourth quarter the Corporation recognized a
non-cash income tax expense of $27.7 million resulting from adjustments
to the DTA related to its Puerto Rico operations due to the lower tax
rate, which reduces the expected benefit of the DTA . Excluding the
impact of this adjustment, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter
of 2018 was 30%, as more income was recognized at the 39% marginal tax
rate in Puerto Rico and the debt extinguishment expenses were not
subject to a tax benefit.
The effective tax rate of the Corporation is impacted by the composition
and source of its taxable income. For the year 2019, the Corporation
expects its consolidated effective tax rate to be within a range from
22-25%.
Credit Quality
Overall, the Puerto Rico segment continued to reflect a positive credit
quality trend, with metrics better than, or improving to levels equal
to, those prevailing prior to the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in
September 2017. The Corporation continues to closely monitor its
portfolios and related credit metrics given Puerto Rico’s ongoing
economic and fiscal challenges. The results of our U.S. operation also
remained solid with strong growth and favorable credit quality metrics.
The following presents credit quality results for the fourth quarter of
2018.
Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, remained
stable quarter-over-quarter, increasing slightly by $761 thousand.
P.R. mortgage inflows for the quarter remained better than
pre-hurricane levels, primarily due to lower early delinquencies.
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $21.4
million from the third quarter of 2018, mainly driven by lower P.R.
mortgage NPLs of $25.2 million, reflective of lower inflows for the
quarter and increased foreclosure activity after the termination of
the moratorium period related to the hurricanes. At December 31, 2018,
the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 2.3%, compared
to 2.4% in the third quarter of 2018.
Net charge-offs increased by $43.3 million from the third quarter of
2018, primarily driven by higher P.R. commercial NCOs of $49.3
million. This increase was related to charge-offs from two large
commercial relationships. This increase was in part offset by lower
consumer and mortgage NCOs by $6.9 million and $3.9 million,
respectively, as the prior quarter was impacted by post-moratorium
effects. The U.S. NCOs increased by $5.6 million mostly due to a
previously reserved construction loan. The Corporation’s ratio of
annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was
1.63%, compared to 1.00% in the third quarter of 2018. Refer to Table
J for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.
The allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) decreased by $64.4
million from the third quarter of 2018 to $569.3 million. The P.R.
segment ALLL decreased by $53.0 million, principally driven by the
abovementioned charge-offs, coupled with improvements in the loss
estimates of the purchased credit impaired loans accounted for under
ASC 310-30 and improvements in loss trends in our consumer portfolio.
The hurricane-related reserve has been substantially eliminated.
However, the ALLL balance at December 31, 2018 included $50 million in
environmental factors reserves to account for potential losses in our
P.R. commercial portfolio not embedded in our historical loss rates.
The U.S. segment ALLL decreased by $11.4 million, mostly due to the
construction charge-off recorded during the quarter.
The general and specific reserves totaled $449.7 million and $119.7
million, respectively, at quarter-end, compared with $503.2 million
and $130.5 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2018. The ratio
of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.15%
in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 2.39% from the previous
quarter. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to NPLs
held-in-portfolio stood at 93.2% compared to 100.2% in the previous
quarter.
The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased
by $11.8 million, driven by a decrease of $8.4 million in the P.R.
expense. The provision to net charge-offs ratio was 39.8% in the
fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 85.4% in the previous quarter.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio, excluding covered loans
$611,087
$632,488
$550,957
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), excluding covered OREO
136,705
133,780
169,260
Total non-performing assets, excluding covered assets
747,792
766,268
720,217
Covered loans and OREO
-
-
22,948
Total non-performing assets
$747,792
$766,268
$743,165
Net charge-offs for the quarter (excluding covered loans)
$106,938
$63,687
$93,675
Ratios (excluding covered loans):
Non-covered loans held-in-portfolio
$26,507,889
$26,512,168
$24,292,794
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
2.31%
2.39%
2.27%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.15
2.39
2.43
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans
held-for-sale
93.17
100.19
107.12
Refer to Table H for additional information.
Provision for Loan Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
31-Dec-18
31-Dec-17
Provision (reversal) for loan losses:
BPPR
$43,461
$51,877
$52,973
$196,461
$241,739
Popular U.S.
(893)
2,510
17,028
29,881
77,943
Total provision for loan losses - non-covered loans
$42,568
$54,387
$70,001
$226,342
$319,682
Provision for loan losses - covered loans
-
-
1,487
1,730
5,742
Total provision for loan losses
$42,568
$54,387
$71,488
$228,072
$325,424
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Provision for loan losses
$43,461
$51,877
$52,973
Net charge-offs
96,479
58,846
59,118
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio, excluding covered loans
568,098
580,803
511,440
Allowance / non-covered loans held-in-portfolio
2.55%
2.83%
2.87%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
$(893)
$2,510
$17,028
Net charge-offs
10,459
4,841
34,557
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
42,989
51,685
39,517
Allowance / non-covered loans held-in-portfolio
0.94%
1.10%
1.16%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Cash and money market investments
$4,565,083
$5,010,010
$5,657,976
Investment securities
13,595,130
13,344,548
10,482,971
Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
26,507,889
26,512,168
24,292,794
Loans covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
-
-
517,274
Total assets
47,604,577
47,919,428
44,277,337
Deposits
39,710,039
39,648,827
35,453,508
Borrowings
1,537,673
2,046,003
2,023,485
Total liabilities
42,169,520
42,675,079
39,173,432
Stockholders’ equity
5,435,057
5,244,349
5,103,905
Total assets decreased by $0.3 billion from the third quarter of 2018,
driven by:
A decrease of $0.4 billion in cash and money market investments,
mainly due to the repayment of the 2019 Senior Notes;
Partially offset by:
An increase of $0.3 billion in debt securities available-for-sale
mainly due to purchases of U.S. Treasury securities at BPPR, partially
offset by maturities and calls of U.S. agencies and pay-downs of
mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.
Total liabilities decreased by $0.5 billion from the third quarter of
2018, mainly due to:
A decrease of $0.5 billion in notes payable due to the redemption on
October 15, 2018 of the 2019 Senior Notes.
Stockholders’ equity increased by approximately $0.2 billion from the
third quarter of 2018, principally due to lower unrealized losses on
debt securities available-for-sale by $0.1 billion and net income for
the quarter of $106.4 million; partially offset by declared dividends of
$25.1 million on common stock and $0.9 million in dividends on preferred
stock.
Common equity tier-1 ratio (“CET1”), common equity per share and
tangible book value per share were 16.90%, $53.88 and $46.90,
respectively, at December 31, 2018, compared to 16.19%, $51.77 and
$44.62 at September 30, 2018. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
Refer to Table C for the Statements of Financial Condition.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including without limitation those about Popular’s business, financial
condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future
performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance,
are based on management’s current expectations and, by their nature,
involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential
factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied
by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include
without limitation the effect of competitive and economic factors, and
our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan
losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate
changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the
effect of legal proceedings and new accounting standards on the
Corporation’s financial condition and results of operations, the impact
of Hurricanes Irma and Maria on us, our ability to successfully
integrate the auto finance business acquired from Wells Fargo, as well
as the unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to
exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during
the due diligence investigation of the business or that are not subject
to indemnification or reimbursement, and risks that the business may
suffer as a result of the acquisition, including due to adverse effects
on relationships with customers, employees and service providers. All
statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature,
are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,”
“expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions, and
future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,”
“might,” “can,” “may” or similar expressions, are generally intended to
identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect
the Corporation’s future results and financial condition is included in
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018,
June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, and our Form 10-K for the year
2018 to be filed with the SEC. Our filings are available on the
Corporation’s website (www.popular.com)
and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov).
The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their
respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by
both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding
companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico,
Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial
banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular
also offers auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment
banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized
subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail,
mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered
banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New
York, New Jersey and Florida.
Conference Call
Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results
today Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call
will be open to the public and broadcasted live over the Internet, and
can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the
Corporation’s website: www.popular.com.
Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior
to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The
call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number
1-866-235-1201 or 1-412-902-4127. There is no charge to access the call.
A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular’s website. A
telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the
conference call through Saturday, February 23, 2019. The replay dial-in
is: 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay passcode is 10127730.
An electronic version of this press release can be found at the
Corporation’s website: www.popular.com.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table A -
Selected Ratios and Other Information
Table B -
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Table C -
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
Table D -
Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis - QUARTER
Table E -
Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis -
YEAR-TO-DATE
Table F -
Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
Table G -
Loans and Deposits
Table H -
Non-Performing Assets
Table I -
Activity in Non-Performing Loans
Table J -
Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
Table K -
Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific
Reserves - CONSOLIDATED
Table L -
Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific
Reserves - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
Table M -
Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and Specific
Reserves - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
Table N -
Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
Table P -
Adjusted Net Income for the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(Non-GAAP)
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Years ended
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
31-Dec-18
31-Dec-17
Basic EPS
$1.06
$1.38
$(1.01)
$6.07
$1.02
Diluted EPS
$1.05
$1.38
$(1.01)
$6.06
$1.02
Average common shares outstanding
99,933,184
101,067,300
101,695,868
101,142,258
101,966,429
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
100,114,358
101,249,154
101,695,868
101,308,643
102,045,336
Common shares outstanding at end of period
99,942,845
100,336,341
102,068,981
99,942,845
102,068,981
Market value per common share
$47.22
$51.25
$35.49
$47.22
$35.49
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$4,719
$5,142
$3,622
$4,719
$3,622
Return on average assets
0.88%
1.17%
(0.94%)
1.33%
0.26%
.
.
Return on average common equity
7.57%
10.10%
(7.67%)
11.39%
1.96%
Net interest margin
4.25%
4.07%
3.90%
4.01%
3.99%
Common equity per share
$53.88
$51.77
$49.51
$53.88
$49.51
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$46.90
$44.62
$43.02
$46.90
$43.02
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
9.99%
9.49%
10.07%
9.99%
10.07%
Tier 1 capital
16.90%
16.19%
16.30%
16.90%
16.30%
Total capital
19.54%
18.82%
19.22%
19.54%
19.22%
Tier 1 leverage
9.88%
9.60%
10.02%
9.88%
10.02%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.90%
16.19%
16.30%
16.90%
16.30%
[1] Refer to Table N for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Years ended
(In thousands, except per share information)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018
31-Dec-17
Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017
31-Dec-18
31-Dec-17
Interest income:
Loans
$455,238
$430,637
$24,601
$375,981
$79,257
$1,645,736
$1,478,765
Money market investments
25,030
27,581
(2,551)
18,262
6,768
111,288
51,495
Investment securities
79,287
70,147
9,140
51,090
28,197
264,824
195,684
Total interest income
559,555
528,365
31,190
445,333
114,222
2,021,848
1,725,944
Interest expense:
Deposits
65,215
55,134
10,081
36,957
28,258
204,265
141,864
Short-term borrowings
1,823
1,622
201
1,990
(167)
7,210
5,724
Long-term debt
16,292
20,140
(3,848)
19,170
(2,878)
75,496
76,392
Total interest expense
83,330
76,896
6,434
58,117
25,213
286,971
223,980
Net interest income
476,225
451,469
24,756
387,216
89,009
1,734,877
1,501,964
Provision for loan losses - non-covered loans
42,568
54,387
(11,819)
70,001
(27,433)
226,342
319,682
Provision for loan losses - covered loans
-
-
-
1,487
(1,487)
1,730
5,742
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
433,657
397,082
36,575
315,728
117,929
1,506,805
1,176,540
Service charges on deposit accounts
38,973
38,147
826
33,827
5,146
150,677
153,709
Other service fees
70,226
64,316
5,910
48,443
21,783
258,020
217,267
Mortgage banking activities
19,394
11,269
8,125
(1,853)
21,247
52,802
25,496
Net gain on sale of debt securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
83
Other-than-temporary impairment losses on debt securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8,299)
Net (loss) gain, including impairment, on equity securities
(2,039)
370
(2,409)
50
(2,089)
(2,081)
251
Net profit (loss) on trading account debt securities
91
(122)
213
(137)
228
(208)
(817)
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on
loans held-for-sale
33
-
33
-
33
33
(420)
Adjustments (expense) to indemnity reserves on loans sold
(6,477)
(3,029)
(3,448)
(11,075)
4,598
(12,959)
(22,377)
FDIC loss-share income (expense)
-
-
-
2,614
(2,614)
94,725
(10,066)
Other operating income
32,966
40,070
(7,104)
14,262
18,704
111,485
64,340
Total non-interest income
153,167
151,021
2,146
86,131
67,036
652,494
419,167
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
86,569
83,535
3,034
78,339
8,230
326,509
313,394
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
23,315
25,365
(2,050)
14,847
8,468
90,000
70,099
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
11,698
8,670
3,028
10,297
1,401
39,660
40,065
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
51,465
22,187
29,278
14,822
36,643
106,819
53,204
Total personnel costs
173,047
139,757
33,290
118,305
54,742
562,988
476,762
Net occupancy expenses
24,500
18,602
5,898
23,899
601
88,329
89,194
Equipment expenses
18,504
18,303
201
16,465
2,039
71,788
65,142
Other taxes
12,583
11,923
660
10,815
1,768
46,284
43,382
Professional fees
Collections, appraisals and other credit related fees
4,043
3,371
672
3,254
789
14,700
14,415
Programming, processing and other technology services
55,089
55,187
(98)
50,496
4,593
216,128
199,873
Legal fees, excluding collections
4,118
4,284
(166)
3,225
893
19,072
11,763
Other professional fees
25,846
21,018
4,828
22,557
3,289
99,944
66,437
Total professional fees
89,096
83,860
5,236
79,532
9,564
349,844
292,488
Communications
5,765
6,054
(289)
5,224
541
23,107
22,466
Business promotion
21,653
15,478
6,175
18,287
3,366
65,918
58,445
FDIC deposit insurance
5,223
8,610
(3,387)
7,456
(2,233)
27,757
26,392
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
12,522
-
12,522
-
12,522
12,522
-
Other real estate owned (OREO) expenses
2,310
7,950
(5,640)
7,328
(5,018)
23,338
48,540
Credit and debit card processing, volume, interchange and other
expenses
4,790
8,946
(4,156)
6,853
(2,063)
27,979
26,201
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
9,103
7,770
1,333
11,639
(2,536)
35,798
39,612
All other
15,006
35,860
(20,854)
13,808
1,198
76,584
59,194
Total other operating expenses
24,109
43,630
(19,521)
25,447
(1,338)
112,382
98,806
Amortization of intangibles
2,353
2,324
29
2,344
9
9,326
9,378
Total operating expenses
396,455
365,437
31,018
321,955
74,500
1,421,562
1,257,196
Income before income tax
190,369
182,666
7,703
79,904
110,465
737,737
338,511
Income tax expense
83,966
42,018
41,948
182,058
(98,092)
119,579
230,830
Net income (loss)
$106,403
$140,648
$(34,245)
$(102,154)
$208,557
$618,158
$107,681
Net income (loss) applicable to common stock
$105,472
$139,718
$(34,246)
$(103,085)
$208,557
$614,435
$103,958
Net income (loss) per common share - basic
$1.06
$1.38
$(0.32)
$(1.01)
$2.07
$6.07
$1.02
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
$1.05
$1.38
$(0.33)
$(1.01)
$2.06
$6.06
$1.02
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$0.25
$0.25
$-
$0.25
$-
$1.00
$1.00
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q4 2018 vs.
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Q3 2018
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$394,035
$400,949
$402,857
$(6,914)
Money market investments
4,171,048
4,609,061
5,255,119
(438,013)
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
37,787
37,731
33,926
56
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
13,300,184
13,047,617
10,176,923
252,567
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
101,575
101,238
107,019
337
Equity securities
155,584
157,962
165,103
(2,378)
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
51,422
51,742
132,395
(320)
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
26,663,713
26,661,951
24,423,427
1,762
Loans covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
-
-
517,274
-
Less: Unearned income
155,824
149,783
130,633
6,041
Allowance for loan losses
569,348
633,718
623,426
(64,370)
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
25,938,541
25,878,450
24,186,642
60,091
FDIC loss-share asset
-
-
45,192
-
Premises and equipment, net
569,808
557,104
547,142
12,704
Other real estate not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the
FDIC
136,705
133,780
169,260
2,925
Other real estate covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC
-
-
19,595
-
Accrued income receivable
166,022
163,443
213,844
2,579
Mortgage servicing assets, at fair value
169,777
162,779
168,031
6,998
Other assets
1,714,134
1,900,850
1,991,323
(186,716)
Goodwill
671,122
687,536
627,294
(16,414)
Other intangible assets
26,833
29,186
35,672
(2,353)
Total assets
$47,604,577
$47,919,428
$44,277,337
$(314,851)
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$9,149,036
$8,803,752
$8,490,945
$345,284
Interest bearing
30,561,003
30,845,075
26,962,563
(284,072)
Total deposits
39,710,039
39,648,827
35,453,508
61,212
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
281,529
300,116
390,921
(18,587)
Other short-term borrowings
42
1,200
96,208
(1,158)
Notes payable
1,256,102
1,744,687
1,536,356
(488,585)
Other liabilities
921,808
980,249
1,696,439
(58,441)
Total liabilities
42,169,520
42,675,079
39,173,432
(505,559)
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
50,160
50,160
50,160
-
Common stock
1,043
1,043
1,042
-
Surplus
4,365,606
4,281,515
4,298,503
84,091
Retained earnings
1,651,731
1,629,692
1,194,994
22,039
Treasury stock
(205,509)
(183,872)
(90,142)
(21,637)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(427,974)
(534,189)
(350,652)
106,215
Total stockholders’ equity
5,435,057
5,244,349
5,103,905
190,708
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$47,604,577
$47,919,428
$44,277,337
$(314,851)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table D - Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis
- QUARTER
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018
Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017
($ amounts in millions; yields not on a taxable equivalent basis)
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Average balance
Income / Expense
Yield / Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Money market, trading and investment securities
$18,278
$104.3
2.27
%
$18,547
$97.7
2.10
%
$15,666
$69.3
1.76
%
($269)
$6.6
0.17
%
$2,612
$35.0
0.51
%
Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC:
Commercial
11,967
182.1
6.04
11,814
176.7
5.94
11,351
157.5
5.50
153
5.4
0.10
616
24.6
0.54
Construction
905
15.2
6.65
932
15.2
6.45
859
12.5
5.79
(27)
-
0.20
46
2.7
0.86
Mortgage
7,149
90.1
5.04
7,142
90.3
5.06
7,043
89.5
5.08
7
(0.2)
(0.02)
106
0.6
(0.04)
Consumer
5,403
154.2
11.32
4,818
135.2
11.14
3,796
104.7
10.95
585
19.0
0.18
1,607
49.5
0.37
Lease financing
913
13.6
5.97
885
13.3
5.99
781
11.8
6.04
28
0.3
(0.02)
132
1.8
(0.07)
Total loans
26,337
455.2
6.87
25,591
430.7
6.69
23,830
376.0
6.27
746
24.5
0.18
2,507
79.2
0.60
Total interest earning assets
$44,615
$559.5
4.99
%
$44,138
$528.4
4.76
%
$39,496
$445.3
4.49
%
$477
$31.1
0.23
%
$5,119
$114.2
0.50
%
Allowance for loan losses
(621)
(639)
(644)
18
23
Other non-interest earning assets
3,925
3,992
4,400
(67)
(475)
Total average assets
$47,919
$47,491
$43,252
$428
$4,667
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW and money market
$13,848
$30.4
0.87
%
$13,201
$23.0
0.69
%
$11,023
$10.1
0.36
%
$647
$7.4
0.18
%
$2,825
$20.3
0.51
%
Savings
9,728
9.9
0.40
9,797
9.0
0.37
8,457
5.3
0.25
(69)
0.9
0.03
1,271
4.6
0.15
Time deposits
7,419
24.9
1.33
7,419
23.1
1.24
7,545
21.6
1.13
-
1.8
0.09
(126)
3.3
0.20
Total interest-bearing deposits
30,995
65.2
0.83
30,417
55.1
0.72
27,025
37.0
0.54
578
10.1
0.11
3,970
28.2
0.29
Borrowings
1,658
18.1
4.38
1,861
21.8
4.68
2,060
21.1
4.11
(203)
(3.7)
(0.30)
(402)
(3.0)
0.27
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,653
83.3
1.01
32,278
76.9
0.95
29,085
58.1
0.80
375
6.4
0.06
3,568
25.2
0.21
Net interest spread
3.98
%
3.81
%
3.69
%
0.17
%
0.29
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
8,895
8,860
7,880
35
1,015
Other liabilities
799
816
908
(17)
(109)
Stockholders' equity
5,572
5,537
5,379
35
193
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$47,919
$47,491
$43,252
$428
$4,667
Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis
$476.2
4.25
%
$451.5
4.07
%
$387.2
3.90
%
$24.7
0.18
%
$89.0
0.35
%
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table E - Consolidated Average Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis
- YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unaudited)
Years ended
31-Dec-18
31-Dec-17
Variance
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
($ amounts in millions; yields not on a taxable equivalent basis)
balance
Expense
Rate
balance
Expense
Rate
balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Money market, trading and investment securities
$18,212
$376.1
2.07
%
$14,158
$247.2
1.75
%
$4,054
$128.9
0.32
%
Loans not covered under loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC:
Commercial
11,698
686.4
5.87
11,065
611.3
5.52
633
75.1
0.35
Construction
915
58.3
6.37
830
46.6
5.61
85
11.7
0.76
Mortgage
7,119
360.4
5.06
7,110
370.1
5.21
9
(9.7)
(0.15)
Consumer
4,464
488.8
10.95
3,764
403.6
10.72
700
85.2
0.23
Lease financing
867
51.9
5.98
742
47.1
6.35
125
4.8
(0.37)
Total loans
25,063
1,645.8
6.57
23,511
1,478.7
6.29
1,552
167.1
0.28
Total interest earning assets
$43,275
$2,021.9
4.67
%
$37,669
$1,725.9
4.58
%
$5,606
$296.0
0.09
%
Allowance for loan losses
(635)
(573)
(62)
Other non-interest earning assets
3,999
4,308
(309)
Total average assets
$46,639
$41,404
$5,235
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing deposits:
NOW and money market
$12,688
$80.7
0.64
%
$10,116
$37.5
0.36
%
$2,572
$43.2
0.28
%
Savings
9,439
31.9
0.34
8,103
20.2
0.25
1,336
11.7
0.09
Time deposits
7,570
91.7
1.21
7,625
84.1
1.10
(55)
7.6
0.11
Total interest-bearing deposits
29,697
204.3
0.69
25,844
141.8
0.55
3,853
62.5
0.14
Borrowings
1,879
82.7
4.40
2,001
82.1
4.10
(122)
0.6
0.30
Total interest-bearing liabilities
31,576
287.0
0.91
27,845
223.9
0.80
3,731
63.1
0.11
Net interest spread
3.76
%
3.78
%
(0.02)
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
8,790
7,339
1,451
Other liabilities
831
875
(44)
Stockholders' equity
5,442
5,345
97
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
$46,639
$41,404
$5,235
Net interest income / margin non-taxable equivalent basis
$1,734.9
4.01
%
$1,502.0
3.99
%
$232.9
0.02
%
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table F - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
Years ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Q4 2018 vs.Q3 2018
Q4 2018 vs.Q4 2017
31-Dec-18
31-Dec-17
2018 vs. 2017
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$12,327
$12,324
$9,815
$3
$2,512
$49,532
$48,300
$1,232
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
4,646
(4,194)
(12,257)
8,840
16,903
(8,477)
(36,519)
28,042
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
16,973
8,130
(2,442)
8,843
19,415
41,055
11,781
29,274
Net gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
2,893
3,014
213
(121)
2,680
9,424
17,088
(7,664)
Trading account (loss) profit:
Unrealized (losses) gains on outstanding derivative positions
(122)
45
288
(167)
(410)
(253)
184
(437)
Realized (losses) gains on closed derivative positions
(350)
80
88
(430)
(438)
2,576
(3,557)
6,133
Total trading account (loss) profit
(472)
125
376
(597)
(848)
2,323
(3,373)
5,696
Total mortgage banking activities
$19,394
$11,269
$(1,853)
$8,125
$21,247
$52,802
$25,496
$27,306
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
Years ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Q4 2018 vs.Q3 2018
Q4 2018 vs.Q4 2017
31-Dec-18
31-Dec-17
2018 vs. 2017
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$11,868
$10,984
$9,243
$884
$2,625
$46,174
$42,721
$3,453
Insurance fees
14,362
14,042
11,538
320
2,824
54,030
50,948
3,082
Credit card fees
23,827
21,525
13,304
2,302
10,523
89,693
67,584
22,109
Sale and administration of investment products
5,824
5,696
5,581
128
243
21,895
21,958
(63)
Trust fees
4,677
4,967
5,297
(290)
(620)
19,880
19,972
(92)
Other fees
9,668
7,102
3,480
2,566
6,188
26,348
14,084
12,264
Total other service fees
$70,226
$64,316
$48,443
$5,910
$21,783
$258,020
$217,267
$40,753
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table G - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018
Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017
Loans not covered under FDIC loss-sharing agreements:
Commercial
$12,043,019
$11,993,707
$11,488,861
$49,312
$554,158
Construction
779,449
943,365
880,029
(163,916)
(100,580)
Legacy [1]
25,949
27,566
32,980
(1,617)
(7,031)
Lease financing
934,773
903,540
809,990
31,233
124,783
Mortgage
7,235,258
7,304,170
7,270,407
(68,912)
(35,149)
Consumer
5,489,441
5,339,820
3,810,527
149,621
1,678,914
Total non-covered loans held-in-portfolio
$26,507,889
$26,512,168
$24,292,794
$(4,279)
$2,215,095
Loans covered under FDIC loss-sharing agreements
-
-
517,274
-
(517,274)
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$26,507,889
$26,512,168
$24,810,068
$(4,279)
$1,697,821
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
51,422
51,742
132,395
(320)
(80,973)
Total loans held-for-sale
$51,422
$51,742
$132,395
$(320)
$(80,973)
Total loans
$26,559,311
$26,563,910
$24,942,463
$(4,599)
$1,616,848
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment.
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018
Q4 2018 vs.Q4 2017
Demand deposits [1]
$16,077,023
$16,120,156
$12,460,081
$(43,133)
$3,616,942
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
15,616,247
15,714,275
15,054,242
(98,028)
562,005
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
400,004
402,116
424,307
(2,112)
(24,303)
Time deposits (non-brokered)
7,500,544
7,280,854
7,411,140
219,690
89,404
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
116,221
131,426
103,738
(15,205)
12,483
Total deposits
$39,710,039
$39,648,827
$35,453,508
$61,212
$4,256,531
[1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table H - Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
31-Dec-18
As a % of loans HIP by category
30-Sep-18
As a % of loans HIP by category
31-Dec-17
As a % of loans HIP by category
Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018
Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial
$184,026
1.5
%
$172,685
1.4
%
$165,065
1.4
%
$11,341
$18,961
Construction
13,848
1.8
19,695
2.1
-
-
(5,847)
13,848
Legacy [1]
2,627
10.1
3,403
12.3
3,039
9.2
(776)
(412)
Lease financing
3,313
0.4
3,009
0.3
2,974
0.4
304
339
Mortgage
334,598
4.6
361,085
4.9
321,549
4.4
(26,487)
13,049
Consumer
72,675
1.3
72,611
1.4
58,330
1.5
64
14,345
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio, excluding covered
loans
611,087
2.3
%
632,488
2.4
%
550,957
2.3
%
(21,401)
60,130
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), excluding covered OREO
136,705
133,780
169,260
2,925
(32,555)
Total non-performing assets, excluding covered assets
747,792
766,268
720,217
(18,476)
27,575
Covered loans and OREO
-
-
22,948
-
(22,948)
Total non-performing assets [2]
$747,792
$766,268
$743,165
$(18,476)
$4,627
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more [3] [4]
$618,006
$753,074
$1,225,149
$(135,068)
$(607,143)
Ratios excluding covered loans:
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
2.31
%
2.39
%
2.27
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.15
2.39
2.43
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans
held-for-sale
93.17
100.19
107.12
Ratios including covered loans:
Non-performing assets to total assets
1.57
%
1.60
%
1.68
%
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
2.31
2.39
2.23
Allowance for loan losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.15
2.39
2.51
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans
held-for-sale
93.17
100.19
112.47
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment.
[2] There were no non-performing loans held-for-sale as of December
31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
[3] It is the Corporation’s policy to report delinquent residential
mortgage loans insured by FHA or guaranteed by the VA as accruing
loans past due 90 days or more as opposed to non-performing since
the principal repayment is insured. These include loans rebooked,
which were previously pooled into GNMA securities amounting to $134
million (September 30, 2018 - $195 million; December 31, 2017 - $840
million). Under the GNMA program, issuers such as BPPR have the
option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that are 90 days
or more past due. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to
the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial
statements of BPPR with an offsetting liability. While the borrowers
for our serviced GNMA portfolio benefited from the loan payment
moratorium, the delinquency status of these loans continued to be
reported to GNMA without considering the moratorium. These balances
include $283 million of residential mortgage loans insured by FHA or
guaranteed by the VA that are no longer accruing interest as of
December 31, 2018 (September 30, 2018 - $238 million; December 31,
2017 - $178 million). Furthermore, the Corporation has approximately
$69 million in reverse mortgage loans which are guaranteed by FHA,
but which are currently not accruing interest. Due to the guaranteed
nature of the loans, it is the Corporation's policy to exclude these
balances from non-performing assets (September 30, 2018 - $53
million; December 31, 2017 - $58 million).
[4] The carrying value of loans accounted for under ASC Subtopic
310-30 that are contractually 90 days or more past due was $216
million at December 31, 2018 (September 30, 2018 - $304 million;
December 31, 2017 - $272 million). This amount is excluded from the
above table as the loans’ accretable yield interest recognition is
independent from the underlying contractual loan delinquency status.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table I - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
(Unaudited)
Commercial loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$171,271
$1,414
$172,685
$162,781
$2,168
$164,949
Plus:
New non-performing loans
25,366
1,158
26,524
23,894
1,663
25,557
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(1,075)
-
(1,075)
(1,480)
-
(1,480)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(3,482)
(32)
(3,514)
(5,179)
(3)
(5,182)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(9,130)
(1,464)
(10,594)
(8,745)
(2,414)
(11,159)
Ending balance NPLs
$182,950
$1,076
$184,026
$171,271
$1,414
$172,685
Construction loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$1,829
$17,866
$19,695
$2,559
$17,901
$20,460
Less:
Non-performing loans charged-off
-
(5,806)
(5,806)
-
-
-
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(41)
-
(41)
(730)
(35)
(765)
Ending balance NPLs
$1,788
$12,060
$13,848
$1,829
$17,866
$19,695
Mortgage loans held-in-portfolio:
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$348,779
$12,306
$361,085
$373,257
$11,398
$384,655
Plus:
New non-performing loans
46,187
2,352
48,539
44,453
4,406
48,859
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
98
98
-
52
52
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(15,258)
(503)
(15,761)
(4,688)
(183)
(4,871)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(9,376)
(56)
(9,432)
(18,590)
(14)
(18,604)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(46,767)
(3,164)
(49,931)
(45,653)
(3,353)
(49,006)
Ending balance NPLs
$323,565
$11,033
$334,598
$348,779
$12,306
$361,085
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio (excluding consumer):
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Popular, Inc.
Beginning balance NPLs
$521,879
$34,989
$556,868
$538,597
$35,130
$573,727
Plus:
New non-performing loans
71,553
3,568
75,121
68,347
6,069
74,416
Advances on existing non-performing loans
-
114
114
-
58
58
Less:
Non-performing loans transferred to OREO
(16,333)
(503)
(16,836)
(6,168)
(183)
(6,351)
Non-performing loans charged-off
(12,858)
(5,881)
(18,739)
(23,769)
(17)
(23,786)
Loans returned to accrual status / loan collections
(55,938)
(5,491)
(61,429)
(55,128)
(6,068)
(61,196)
Ending balance NPLs [1]
$508,303
$26,796
$535,099
$521,879
$34,989
$556,868
[1] Includes $2.6 million of NPLs related to the legacy portfolio as
of December 31, 2018 (September 30, 2018 - $3.4 million).
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table J - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and
Related Ratios
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
(Dollars in thousands)
Total
Total
Non-covered loans
Covered loans
Total
Balance at beginning of period
$633,718
$643,018
$613,856
$33,057
$646,913
Provision for loan losses
42,568
54,387
70,001
1,487
71,488
676,286
697,405
683,857
34,544
718,401
Net loans charged-off (recovered):
BPPR
Commercial
51,659
2,369
8,450
-
8,450
Construction
(720)
(125)
(59)
-
(59)
Lease financing
1,323
1,557
3,024
-
3,024
Mortgage
18,041
21,962
23,565
1,315
24,880
Consumer
26,176
33,083
24,138
(15)
24,123
Total BPPR
96,479
58,846
59,118
1,300
60,418
Popular U.S.
Commercial
1,081
1,741
30,981
-
30,981
Construction
5,806
-
(7)
-
(7)
Legacy [1]
(739)
(685)
(647)
-
(647)
Mortgage
(82)
(3)
56
-
56
Consumer
4,393
3,788
4,174
-
4,174
Total Popular U.S.
10,459
4,841
34,557
-
34,557
Total loans charged-off - Popular, Inc.
106,938
63,687
93,675
1,300
94,975
Balance at end of period
$569,348
$633,718
$590,182
$33,244
$623,426
POPULAR, INC.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
1.63
%
1.00
%
1.61
%
1.60
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
39.81
%
85.40
%
74.73
%
75.27
%
BPPR
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
1.96
%
1.24
%
1.38
%
1.37
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
45.05
%
88.16
%
89.61
%
90.14
%
Popular U.S.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.63
%
0.29
%
2.26
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
(8.54)
%
51.85
%
49.28
%
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment.
Year ended
Year ended
(Dollars in thousands)
31-Dec-18
31-Dec-17
Non-covered loans
Covered loans
Total
Non-covered loans
Covered loans
Total
Balance at beginning of period
$590,182
$33,244
$623,426
$510,301
$30,350
$540,651
Provision for loan losses [1]
226,342
1,730
228,072
319,682
5,742
325,424
816,524
34,974
851,498
829,983
36,092
866,075
Net loans charged-off (recovered):
BPPR
Commercial [1]
65,931
-
65,931
22,395
-
22,395
Construction
(1,354)
-
(1,354)
(2,623)
-
(2,623)
Lease financing
6,030
-
6,030
6,770
-
6,770
Mortgage
64,822
1,364
66,186
74,944
2,736
77,680
Consumer
105,588
-
105,588
90,133
112
90,245
Total BPPR
241,017
1,364
242,381
191,619
2,848
194,467
Popular U.S.
Commercial
19,784
-
19,784
34,157
-
34,157
Construction
5,806
-
5,806
(7)
-
(7)
Legacy [2]
(2,032)
-
(2,032)
(1,730)
-
(1,730)
Mortgage
(371)
-
(371)
240
-
240
Consumer
16,582
-
16,582
15,522
-
15,522
Total Popular U.S.
39,769
-
39,769
48,182
-
48,182
Total loans charged-off - Popular, Inc.
280,786
1,364
282,150
239,801
2,848
242,649
Balance transferred from covered to non-covered loans
33,610
(33,610)
-
-
-
-
Balance at end of period
$569,348
$-
$569,348
$590,182
$33,244
$623,426
POPULAR, INC.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
1.13
%
1.13
%
1.05
%
1.03
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
80.61
%
80.83
%
133.31
%
134.11
%
BPPR
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
1.31
%
1.31
%
1.13
%
1.11
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
81.51
%
81.77
%
126.16
%
127.26
%
Popular U.S.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio
0.61
%
0.82
%
Provision for loan losses to net charge-offs
75.14
%
161.77
%
[1] For the year ended December 31, 2017, includes the elimination
of an incremental $6.0 million provision for loan losses and
corresponding charge-off related to the inter-company transfer of a
loan between BPPR and Popular, Inc., its bank holding company, the
impact of which is eliminated in the consolidated results of the
Corporation in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
[2] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. segment.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table K - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and
Specific Reserves - CONSOLIDATED
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-18
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy [1]
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Specific ALLL
$52,190
$56
$-
$41,211
$320
$25,893
$119,670
Impaired loans
$398,518
$13,848
$-
$518,888
$1,099
$112,742
$1,045,095
Specific ALLL to impaired loans
13.10
%
0.40
%
-
%
7.94
%
29.12
%
22.97
%
11.45
%
General ALLL
$186,925
$7,368
$969
$106,201
$11,166
$137,049
$449,678
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
$11,644,501
$765,601
$25,949
$6,716,370
$933,674
$5,376,699
$25,462,794
General ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
1.61
%
0.96
%
3.73
%
1.58
%
1.20
%
2.55
%
1.77
%
Total ALLL
$239,115
$7,424
$969
$147,412
$11,486
$162,942
$569,348
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$12,043,019
$779,449
$25,949
$7,235,258
$934,773
$5,489,441
$26,507,889
ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio
1.99
%
0.95
%
3.73
%
2.04
%
1.23
%
2.97
%
2.15
%
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. reportable segment.
30-Sep-18
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy [1]
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Specific ALLL
$52,250
$5,530
$-
$46,205
$297
$26,255
$130,537
Impaired loans
$356,007
$19,695
$-
$517,083
$931
$114,572
$1,008,288
Specific ALLL to impaired loans
14.68
%
28.08
%
-
%
8.94
%
31.90
%
22.92
%
12.95
%
General ALLL
$192,290
$9,590
$377
$128,382
$12,009
$160,533
$503,181
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
$11,637,700
$923,670
$27,566
$6,787,087
$902,609
$5,225,248
$25,503,880
General ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
1.65
%
1.04
%
1.37
%
1.89
%
1.33
%
3.07
%
1.97
%
Total ALLL
$244,540
$15,120
$377
$174,587
$12,306
$186,788
$633,718
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$11,993,707
$943,365
$27,566
$7,304,170
$903,540
$5,339,820
$26,512,168
ALLL to loans held-in-portfolio
2.04
%
1.60
%
1.37
%
2.39
%
1.36
%
3.50
%
2.39
%
[1] The legacy portfolio is comprised of commercial loans,
construction loans and lease financings related to certain lending
products exited by the Corporation as part of restructuring efforts
carried out in prior years at the Popular U.S. reportable segment.
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Specific ALLL
$(60)
$(5,474)
$-
$(4,994)
$23
$(362)
$(10,867)
Impaired loans
$42,511
$(5,847)
$-
$1,805
$168
$(1,830)
$36,807
General ALLL
$(5,365)
$(2,222)
$592
$(22,181)
$(843)
$(23,484)
$(53,503)
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
$6,801
$(158,069)
$(1,617)
$(70,717)
$31,065
$151,451
$(41,086)
Total ALLL
$(5,425)
$(7,696)
$592
$(27,175)
$(820)
$(23,846)
$(64,370)
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$49,312
$(163,916)
$(1,617)
$(68,912)
$31,233
$149,621
$(4,279)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table L - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and
Specific Reserves - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-18
Puerto Rico
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$52,190
$56
$38,760
$320
$24,083
$115,409
General ALLL
155,024
830
104,218
11,166
120,511
391,749
Total ALLL
$207,214
$886
$142,978
$11,486
$144,594
$507,158
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired loans
$398,518
$1,788
$509,468
$1,099
$104,235
$1,015,108
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
6,974,125
84,167
5,923,855
933,674
4,952,543
18,868,364
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$7,372,643
$85,955
$6,433,323
$934,773
$5,056,778
$19,883,472
30-Sep-18
Puerto Rico
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$52,250
$-
$43,841
$297
$24,906
$121,294
General ALLL
157,855
878
126,445
12,009
141,695
438,882
Total ALLL
$210,105
$878
$170,286
$12,306
$166,601
$560,176
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired
$356,007
$1,829
$508,258
$931
$107,184
$974,209
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
7,051,469
75,964
6,023,018
902,609
4,796,084
18,849,144
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$7,407,476
$77,793
$6,531,276
$903,540
$4,903,268
$19,823,353
Variance
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Mortgage
Lease financing
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$(60)
$56
$(5,081)
$23
$(823)
$(5,885)
General ALLL
(2,831)
(48)
(22,227)
(843)
(21,184)
(47,133)
Total ALLL
$(2,891)
$8
$(27,308)
$(820)
$(22,007)
$(53,018)
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired
$42,511
$(41)
$1,210
$168
$(2,949)
$40,899
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
(77,344)
8,203
(99,163)
31,065
156,459
19,220
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$(34,833)
$8,162
$(97,953)
$31,233
$153,510
$60,119
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table M - Allowance for Loan Losses - Breakdown of General and
Specific Reserves - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-18
Popular U.S.
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$-
$-
$-
$2,451
$1,810
$4,261
General ALLL
31,901
6,538
969
1,983
16,538
57,929
Total ALLL
$31,901
$6,538
$969
$4,434
$18,348
$62,190
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired loans
$-
$12,060
$-
$9,420
$8,507
$29,987
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
4,670,376
681,434
25,949
792,515
424,156
6,594,430
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$4,670,376
$693,494
$25,949
$801,935
$432,663
$6,624,417
30-Sep-18
Popular U.S.
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$-
$5,530
$-
$2,364
$1,349
$9,243
General ALLL
34,435
8,712
377
1,937
18,838
64,299
Total ALLL
$34,435
$14,242
$377
$4,301
$20,187
$73,542
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired loans
$-
$17,866
$-
$8,825
$7,388
$34,079
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
4,586,231
847,706
27,566
764,069
429,164
6,654,736
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$4,586,231
$865,572
$27,566
$772,894
$436,552
$6,688,815
Variance
(In thousands)
Commercial
Construction
Legacy
Mortgage
Consumer
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Specific ALLL
$-
$(5,530)
$-
$87
$461
$(4,982)
General ALLL
(2,534)
(2,174)
592
46
(2,300)
(6,370)
Total ALLL
$(2,534)
$(7,704)
$592
$133
$(1,839)
$(11,352)
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Impaired loans
$-
$(5,806)
$-
$595
$1,119
$(4,092)
Loans held-in-portfolio, excluding impaired loans
84,145
(166,272)
(1,617)
28,446
(5,008)
(60,306)
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$84,145
$(172,078)
$(1,617)
$29,041
$(3,889)
$(64,398)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table N - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share or per share information)
31-Dec-18
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-17
Total stockholders’ equity
$5,435,057
$5,244,349
$5,103,905
Less: Preferred stock
(50,160
)
(50,160
)
(50,160
)
Less: Goodwill
(671,122
)
(687,536
)
(627,294
)
Less: Other intangibles
(26,833
)
(29,186
)
(35,672
)
Total tangible common equity
$4,686,942
$4,477,467
$4,390,779
Total assets
$47,604,577
$47,919,428
$44,277,337
Less: Goodwill
(671,122
)
(687,536
)
(627,294
)
Less: Other intangibles
(26,833
)
(29,186
)
(35,672
)
Total tangible assets
$46,906,622
$47,202,706
$43,614,371
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.99
%
9.49
%
10.07
%
Common shares outstanding at end of period
99,942,845
100,336,341
102,068,981
Tangible book value per common share
$46.90
$44.62
$43.02
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
Table P - Adjusted Net Income for the Years Ended December 31,
2018 and 2017 (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
31-Dec-18
(In thousands)
Pre-tax
Income tax effect
Impact on net income
U.S. GAAP Net income
$618,158
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements[1]
(94,633)
45,059
(49,574)
Tax Closing Agreement[2]
-
(108,946)
(108,946)
Impact of Law Act No.257[3]
-
27,686
27,686
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$487,324
[1]On May 22, 2018, BPPR entered into a Termination
Agreement with the FDIC to terminate all Shared-Loss Agreements in
connection with the acquisition of certain assets and assumptions of
certain liabilities of Westernbank Puerto Rico in 2010. As a result,
BPPR recognized a pre-tax gain of $94.6 million, net of the related
professional and advisory fees of $8.1 million associated with the
Termination Agreement.
[2]Represents the impact of the Termination Agreement on
income taxes. In June 2012, the Corporation entered into a Tax
Closing Agreement with the Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury to
clarify the tax treatment related to the loans acquired in the FDIC
Transaction in accordance with the provisions of the Puerto Rico Tax
Code. Based on the provisions of this Tax Closing Agreement, the
Corporation recognized a net income tax benefit of $108.9 million
during the second quarter of 2018.
[3]On December 10, 2018, the Governor of Puerto Rico
signed into law Act No.257 of 2018, which amended the Puerto Rico
Internal Revenue Code, to among other things, reduce the Puerto Rico
corporate tax rate from 39% to 37.5%. The resulting adjustments
reduced the DTA related to the Corporation's P.R. operations as a
result of a lower realizable benefit at the lower tax rate.
31-Dec-17
(In thousands)
Pre-tax
Income tax effect
Impact on net income
U.S. GAAP Net income
$107,681
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act[1]
-
168,358
168,358
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$276,039
[1]On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("the
Act") was signed into law by the President of the United States. The
Act, among other things, reduced the maximum federal Corporate Tax
rate from 35% to 21%. The adjustments reduced the DTA related to the
Corporation's U.S. operations as a result of lower realizable
benefit at the lower tax rate.