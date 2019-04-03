Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Popular Inc    BPOP   PR7331747001

POPULAR INC

(BPOP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Popular, Inc. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on April 30, 2019 to holders of record as of April 15, 2019; and
  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.171875 per share of 8.250% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B, payable on April 30, 2019 to holders of record as of April 15, 2019.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distributions on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

  • a monthly distribution of $0.139583 per security of 6.700% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust I, payable on May 1, 2019 to holders of record as of April 15, 2019; and
  • a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on May 1, 2019 to holders of record as of April 15, 2019.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POPULAR INC
02:08pPOPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
BU
03/27POPULAR, INC. : to Report First-Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Thur..
BU
03/07POPULAR INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05POPULAR, INC. : to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Financial Institu..
BU
03/01POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
BU
02/15POPULAR, INC. : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share
BU
02/08Verizon CEO Adds Chairman Title
DJ
02/07AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Popular Life Re
BU
02/05POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
BU
01/23POPULAR, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 900 M
EBIT 2019 959 M
Net income 2019 590 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 8,93
P/E ratio 2020 8,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 5 174 M
Chart POPULAR INC
Duration : Period :
Popular Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POPULAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 61,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPULAR INC13.41%5 174
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.70%342 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%292 631
BANK OF AMERICA17.17%278 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.40%236 220
WELLS FARGO4.62%221 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About