POPULAR INC

(BPOP)
Popular, Inc. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

08/05/2019

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on September 3, 2019 to holders of record as of August 15, 2019; and
  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.171875 per share of 8.250% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B, payable on September 3, 2019 to holders of record as of August 15, 2019.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distributions on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

  • a monthly distribution of $0.139583 per security of 6.700% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust I, payable on September 3, 2019 to holders of record as of August 15, 2019; and
  • a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on September 3, 2019 to holders of record as of August 15, 2019.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


Latest news on POPULAR INC
03:15pPOPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
07/24POPULAR, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
07/02POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
06/28POPULAR : Announces Richard L. Carrión's Transition from Executive Chairman to N..
06/26POPULAR, INC. : to Report Second-Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Wed..
06/04POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
05/24POPULAR INC : Ex-dividend day for
05/07POPULAR, INC. : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share
05/03POPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on..
04/18POPULAR, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 496 M
EBIT 2019 997 M
Net income 2019 645 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 8,29x
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 5 284 M
Technical analysis trends POPULAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,50  $
Last Close Price 54,64  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPULAR INC15.71%5 284
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.68%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.24%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%192 073
