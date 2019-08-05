Popular, Inc. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on September 3, 2019 to holders of record as of August 15, 2019; and

a monthly cash dividend of $0.171875 per share of 8.250% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B, payable on September 3, 2019 to holders of record as of August 15, 2019.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distributions on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

a monthly distribution of $0.139583 per security of 6.700% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust I, payable on September 3, 2019 to holders of record as of August 15, 2019; and

a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on September 3, 2019 to holders of record as of August 15, 2019.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

