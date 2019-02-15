Log in
POPULAR INC

(BPOP)
Popular, Inc. : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Common Share

0
02/15/2019

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2019.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 900 M
EBIT 2019 959 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 9,11
P/E ratio 2020 8,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 5 466 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPULAR INC15.82%5 466
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.92%340 589
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%290 692
BANK OF AMERICA16.48%274 511
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%238 595
WELLS FARGO5.30%228 395
