POPULAR INC (BPOP)
Popular, Inc. : to Report Fourth-Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Wednesday, January 23, 2019

01/09/2019 | 09:06am EST

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2018, before the market opens on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Popular will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Corporation’s website: www.popular.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-866-235-1201 or 1-412-902-4127.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular’s website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Saturday, February 23, 2019. The replay dial in is: 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay passcode is 10127730.

Founded in 1893, Popular, Inc. is the leading banking institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. banks by assets. In the United States, Popular has established a community-banking franchise providing a broad range of financial services and products with branches in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

About Popular, Inc.

Founded in 1893, Popular, Inc. is the leading banking institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. banks by assets. Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its principal banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, as well as auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the United States, Popular has established a community-banking franchise providing a broad range of financial services and products with branches in New York, New Jersey and Florida under the name of Popular Community Bank.


