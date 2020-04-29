Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  PORR AG    POS   AT0000609607

PORR AG

(POS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/29 03:38:49 am
14.84 EUR   +2.34%
03:28aPORR : Convening of the 140th Annual General Meeting
PU
03:28aPORR : Agenda for the 140th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders'
PU
04/27PORR : Record order backlog provides grounds for confidence
PU
PORR : Agenda for the 140th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders'

04/29/2020 | 03:28am EDT

English translation of original German version for convenience purposes only.

PORR AG

A g e n d a f o r t h e

140th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

on Thursday, 28 May 2020, at 9.00 a.m. (CET)

at the registered office of the company in 1100 Vienna, Absberggasse 47

(virtual annual general meeting without physical presence of the shareholders)

  1. Presentation of the annual financial statements including the management report, the corporate governance report, the report on payments to government entities, the consolidated financial statements including the group management report, the proposal for appropriation of the profit and the report made by the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2019
  2. Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit
  3. Resolution on the discharge from liability of the members of the Management Board for the financial year 2019
  4. Resolution on the discharge from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2019
  5. Election of the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2020
  6. Resolution on the remuneration policy
  7. Resolution on the revocation of the authorisation of the Management Board by resolution of the General Meeting on 29 May 2018 to acquire shares in the Company pursuant to Section 65 para 1 No 4 and No 8 as well as para 1a and para 1b AktG together with the resolution on a new authorisation of the Management Board to acquire shares in the Company pursuant to Section 65 para 1 No 4 and No 8 as well as para 1a and para 1b AktG both via the stock exchange or by other means outside the stock exchange in a volume of up to 10 % of the share capital, also with exclusion of a proportional right of offer by shareholders, and resolution on the authorisation of the Management Board to redeem shares in the Company

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:27:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Karl-Heinz Strauss Chief Executive Officer
Karl Pistotnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Johannes Wenkenbach Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stiegler Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORR AG-3.33%454
VINCI-24.16%44 124
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.39%30 453
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.39%19 276
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-1.33%18 199
FERROVIAL2.83%17 329
