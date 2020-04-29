PORR : Agenda for the 140th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders'

Presentation of the annual financial statements including the management report, the corporate governance report, the report on payments to government entities, the consolidated financial statements including the group management report, the proposal for appropriation of the profit and the report made by the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2019

Resolution on the revocation of the authorisation of the Management Board by resolution of the General Meeting on 29 May 2018 to acquire shares in the Company pursuant to Section 65 para 1 No 4 and No 8 as well as para 1a and para 1b AktG together with the resolution on a new authorisation of the Management Board to acquire shares in the Company pursuant to Section 65 para 1 No 4 and No 8 as well as para 1a and para 1b AktG both via the stock exchange or by other means outside the stock exchange in a volume of up to 10 % of the share capital, also with exclusion of a proportional right of offer by shareholders, and resolution on the authorisation of the Management Board to redeem shares in the Company