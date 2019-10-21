Log in
PORR : Annual Multimedia Award 2020 “World of PORR” wins SILVER Award for exceptional digital brand communication

10/21/2019 | 03:46am EDT

The independent award recognises outstanding multimedia projects and keeps a keen eye on changes in the multimedia status quo in the German-speaking world. Renowned experts from agencies, companies and universities decide which contributions deserve Gold or Silver in the course of meetings held over several days; these are then presented in the yearbook 'Annual Multimedia 2020'.

'The inclusion of World of PORR in the Annual Multimedia Award Hall of Fame underlines our strategic approach: We don't want to be among the biggest, but among the best - this also applies to communication. PORR has once again demonstrated its pioneering spirit and shows that we as a construction company are in tune with the times when it comes to digital brand communication,' said PORR CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss.

Insights into the World of PORR tailored to different target groups

The World of PORR has been published regularly since the 1960s and is considered one of the most esteemed in the construction industry. The magazine is enjoyed equally by readers with an engineering background as well as those simply interested in technology. In terms of content, the World of PORR offers a holistic view of the complex challenges and innovative solutions across the entire value chain in construction. Another special feature is that all articles written by the PORR experts themselves.

Relaunch: Stronger focus on personalisation, shareability and usability

'Accessing our World of PORR is simple and intuitive. We have also succeeded in elevating our well-loved trade journal to the next level by effectively combining modern design and contemporary functionality,' said Strauss.

The redesigned World of PORR 2019 is the result of comprehensive analysis, a reader survey and input from a focus group. The editorial scope has been broadened in the course of the relaunch with the goal of making the publication accessible to a broader public and more effectively highlighting the variety of PORR projects.

Project data at a glance coupled with a general introduction give readers easy access to every project, while detailed descriptions of projects, along with photos and technical details, round off the articles. What's more, the practical Web-to-Print function enables users to download or share a ready-to-print version of the article with just a single click. This single-source publishing function is a technological highlight that brings genuine value added to readers and editors alike.

'The recognition of World of PORR in the Annual Multimedia Award 2020 is a true accolade for us and for PORR. Together we have developed an exceptional digital product that gives us far-reaching synergic effects, increases the options for interaction and helps our customers tap into new target groups. The Silver award clearly underlines the digital excellence as well as PORR's courage in breaking new digital ground,' said Michael Glas, CEO of digital agency pixelart.

Dive into the World of PORR

The new World of PORR is online at worldofporr.com and a short trailer introduces you to the platform's main functions.

Disclaimer

Porr AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:45:09 UTC
